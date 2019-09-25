The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 16: Two tracts (four lots), Cranberry. Grantee: William and Rebecca Buchanan. Grantor: Thomas and Cindy Buchanan. Excise tax: $24. Page 609 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot 3A, The Eagles Nest North Section of The Lodges at Eagles Nest Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Amy Guthrie. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holding, LLC, Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Ann Wilson, Gregory David. Excise tax: $630. Page 612 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Tract two (.74 acre) and tract three (2.53 acre), Banner Elk. Grantee: Shannon Triplett. Grantor: Glenn Triplett, Delmar Triplett, Misti Wiley and Glenn R. Triplett Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 623 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot 29, Mountain Glen Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Carolyn Floyd. Grantor: Robert and Carolyn Floyd, Robert Floyd Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 632 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: One tract (8.81 acres), Avery. Grantee: Jason and Kimberly Coleman. Grantor: Michael and Pamela McKay, Michael M. McKay Revocable Trust, Pamela B. McKay Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $238. Page 646 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Two tracts (8.87 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jason and Kimberly Coleman. Grantor: Michael and Pamela McKay, Michael M. McKay Revocable Trust, Pamela B. McKay Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $760. Page 666 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Randall and Loretta Burleson. Grantor: Grace Calhoun. Excise tax: $80. Page 681 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: One tract (10 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holding, LLC. Grantor: Allen and Beatriz Gwyn. Excise tax: $600. Page 694 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot ES-68, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Brenda Mize. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holding, LLC, Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, William Adkins. Excise tax: $270. Page 687 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot A-47, Mountain Meadow Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carl and Patricia Horn. Grantor: Michael and Sarah Faircloth. Excise tax: $795. Page 719 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot 52, Elk Mountain Retreat and Vineyards Subdivision, Toe River. Grantee: Keith and Leslie Belcher. Grantor: Thomas Tucker and Janice Melosky. Excise tax: $8. Page 727 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot 8, Section 15, Mountain Glen Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Avis and Carol Smith. Grantor: Thomas Head, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 729 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot 8, Ridgeview Section, Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Daniel and Laura Barnett, Daniel and Laura Barnett Trust. Grantor: John and Lucille Kremer, John D. Kremer Revocable Trust, Lucille B. Kremer Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $850. Page 734 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Lot G-24, The Great Camp Section, The Lodges at Eagles Nest Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Hope Brown. Grantor: Midland Trust Company, Jeremy Handysides, Jeremy Handysides #1702808, Mark Adkins, Ann Wilson, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Elliot Harwell, Michael Douglas LLC, Heather Harwell, Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $750. Page 737 of Book 535.
Sept. 16: Two tracts (2.891 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Hoggrock, LLC. Grantor: Alyton, LLC. Excise tax: $1,880. Page 749 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Lot 26, Mountain Top Community, Linville. Grantee: Mintop LLC. Grantor: John and Rhoda Weinbach, Weinbach Living Trust. Excise tax: $170. Page 779 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Unit 1315, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Kevin and Kate Carmody. Grantor: Kelly, Jennifer, Kris and Karen Shinlever. Excise tax: $170. Page 794 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Unit 1-B, Building 12, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kent Smith. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 797 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Unit 1-B, Building 12, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Geraldine Baker. Grantor: Kent Smith. Excise tax: $788. Page 800 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Spruce Hollow, Section A, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James Andra. Grantor: Natalie Lilly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 803 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Section 8, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Daniel and Ann Bayse, Daniel Murray Bayse and Anne Williams Bayse Living Trust. Grantor: Ann and Dan Bayse. Excise tax: $420. Page 820 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Lot G25, The Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Linda Brink. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 823 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Tract one (.29 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Hugh Cooke. Grantor: Karen Cooke and Richard Hicks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 826 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Tract one (.29 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Karen Cooke. Grantor: Hugh Cooke. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 829 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Tract one (22 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Diane Young and Theresa Richards. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 841 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Tract one (18.16 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Diane Young and Theresa Richards. Excise tax: $247. Page 844 of Book 535.
Sept. 17: Lot 56, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bradley and Hillary May. Grantor: Oscar and Myrian Alea. Excise tax: $360. Page 849 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: Lot S12, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: RGM Properties, LLP. Grantor: McMullan Partners, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 884 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: One tract (1.14 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dwayne and Tammy Perkins. Grantor: Dwayne Perkins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 901 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: Lot 59, Spruce Hollow, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Phillip and Denise George, Phillip George and Denise George Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joan Marcus. Excise tax: $256. Page 927 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $198. Page 931 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: Tract one (Unit A, The Brooks), tract two (2.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Martin Smith, MRS Revocable Trust. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $1,930. Page 1045 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: Lot 8, Cranberry Cove Section, Linville. Grantee: Ricky Loftin and Lydia Daniel. Grantor: Jules Allen Revocable Trust, Jules Allen, Charlene Allen. Excise tax: $1,605. Page 1054 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: Lot 305, 306 and 307 of Snowcloud Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kelly and Brian Warner, Kelly Warner Family Trust. Grantor: Leon and Madeline Starzec, Madeline Starzec Intervivos Declaration of Trust UTD. Excise tax: $39. Page 1079 of Book 535.
Sept. 18: Three tracts, Altamont. Grantee: Ronald and Laurie Whitney. Grantor: Allie and Theresa Wilson, The Allie and Theresa Wilson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2. Page 1085 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Lot 3 and 4, Atalihi Division, Linville. Grantee: Flossie Harding. Grantor: Michael Harding. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1090 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Lot 3 and 4, Atalihi Division, Linville. Grantee: Flossie Harding and David Gray. Grantor: Flossie Harding. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1092 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Tract one (2 acres), tract two (.30 acres), Linville. Grantee: John Ellis. Grantor: David Gray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1094 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Tract one (.43 acres), tract two (.016 acres), Avery. Grantee: Terri and Clayton Wright. Grantor: Edward Gwyn, Rosalie and Keith Gwyn. Excise tax: $40. Page 1097 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Lot 22 and 25 at The Reserve, Lot 45 at Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Coral Gables Trust Company, Pershing Cista Pre Need Cemetery Trust. Grantor: Fiduciary of Trust International, Pershing Vista Pre Need Cemetery Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1119 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: One tract, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Gregory Hendler. Grantor: Sally Enright. Excise tax: $575. Page 1145 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: One tract (5 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Terry and Wanda Church. Grantor: Sally Harsom. Excise tax: $6. Page 1165 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Unit 202, Building G, SouthCrest Overlook Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Thomas and June McNamara. Grantor: Charles and Sonja Ellison. Excise tax: $290. Page 1170 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Unit 1, Building B, SouthCrest Overlook Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William and Susan Ralph. Grantor: Jacqueline and James Buchanan. Excise tax: $438. Page 1174 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Tract one (16.79 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Louis Vance. Grantor: Donald and Kappie Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1177 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Lot 94 and 95, Oak Hill Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Patrick and Kimberly Propst. Grantor: Luis and Nora Gil. Excise tax: $93. Page 1182 of Book 535.
Sept. 19: Unit 48B, Linville River Farm Fish Camp Cottages, Banner Elk. Grantee: Clarence and Karen Gregory. Grantor: James and Sherri Knox. Excise tax: $214. Page 1184 of Book 535.
Sept. 20: Lot F- 50, The Farm at The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Tara Schoettle. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $430. Page 1202 of Book 535.
Sept. 20: One tract, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Newman and Ashley Cutts. Grantor: Beth and Larry Gardner, Larry Brooks, Jesse Brooks, Jessie Brooks, Paul Brooks, Cheryl Brooks, Ben Brooks, Lisa Brooks. Excise tax: $5. Page 1214 of book 535.
Sept. 20: Unit 2922, Sugar Top Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason and Pamela Welch. Grantor: Robert Zelin. Excise tax: $264. Page 1220 of book 535.
Sept. 20: Lot 21 and 22, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gary and Carol Storch. Grantor: Gerald and Dorothy Lavoy. Excise tax: $344. Page 1247 of book 535.
Sept. 20: Lot 43, Charter Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Meier and Emily Cliver. Grantor: Virginia and John Abercrombie, Abercrombie Family Trust. Excise tax: $825. Page 1266 of book 535.
