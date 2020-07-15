The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 1: Lot 24, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Karla Baumann, Pasquale Brignola. Grantor: John Spivey, Edward Spivey, Edward C. Spivey Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $570. Page 229 of Book 545.
July 1: Unit 3, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kristen and Kevin Gillispie. Grantor: Michael and Tracie Wawrzyniak. Excise tax: $322. Page 232 of Book 545.
July 1: Unit A, Building 5, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Anne Polen. Grantor: Joseph and Janet Lindsay. Excise tax: $844. Page 241 of Book 545.
July 2: Unit 102A, Week 9, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $26. Page 291 of Book 545.
July 2: Lot 10A, Section A, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: David Faulkner. Grantor: Lewis and Barbara Berman. Excise tax: $60. Page 319 of Book 545.
July 2: Lot 310, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: William and Baxter Clement. Grantor: Ralph Ronalter Jr. and Rosa Ronalter. Excise tax: $2,138. Page 323 of Book 545.
July 2: Lot 178, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Randy Don and Jeanette Evans. Grantor: Cambrook Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 328 of Book 545.
July 2: Unit 4104, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Vann Shortt Jr. and Lisa Shortt. Grantor: Diana Potter. Excise tax: $110. Page 332 of Book 545.
July 2: One tract (0.35 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Brad and Jamie Fabben. Grantor: James and Emma Rogers. Excise tax: $6. Page 364 of Book 545.
July 2: Lot 7 and 8, Hanging Rock Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Caitlin Howell, Kent Howell, James and Barbara Dinkmeyer, Dinkmeyer Family Trust. Grantor: Paul and Serena Smith. Excise tax: $884. Page 368 of Book 545.
July 6: Lot 22, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Rachel Darnell. Grantor: Rose and John Culbreath, Meredith, Blake and Benny Frazier. Excise tax: $380. Page 529 of Book 545.
July 6: One tract (2.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Deborah Leroy. Grantor: Catherine Morton. Excise tax: $775. Page 546 of Book 545.
July 6: Lot 16, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Alan Jay Wildstein Family Limited Partnership, Alan Wildstein. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,550. Page 580 of Book 545.
July 7: One tract (0.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gregory McDowell, The Gregory McDowell Living Trust. Grantor: Gregory and Sharon McDowell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 611 of Book 545.
July 7: Lot 70, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: JVP Partners LLC. Grantor: Lawrence and Mina Ashe. Excise tax: $250. Page 630 of Book 545.
July 7: Lot VV7, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda Van de Zande. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $276. Page 641 of Book 545.
July 7: Two tracts (4.84 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Cindy Monk and Cathy Guzay. Grantor: Jeanette and William McCurdy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 644 of Book 545.
July 7: Lot 13, Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: John and Dana Anderson. Grantor: James and Patricia McLaughlin. Excise tax: $900. Page 660 of Book 545.
July 7: Unit 1606, SugarTop Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayman Duffey and Mary Lepage. Grantor: John Cohee. Excise tax: $252. Page 686 of Book 545.
July 8: Lot 24, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Phyllis Mather. Grantor: Courtney Mather. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 696 of Book 545.
July 8: Unit 21, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan White, The Susan Roberts White Living Trust. Grantor: Susan Richardson, Susan White. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 700 of Book 545.
July 8: Unit 25G, Week 12, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Christopher and Amy Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 704 of Book 545.
July 8: Lot 29, Linville Resort, Linville. Grantee: Gay Vann. Grantor: Todd and Stacey Chapman. Excise tax: $820. Page 707 of Book 545.
July 8: Lot 42, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elisa and Isaac Aikey. Grantor: Robert and Carol Lange, Carol K. Lange Credit Shelter Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 745 of Book 545.
July 8: Two lots (8.5 acres), Linville. Grantee: Anne Love. Grantor: Anne Love, Margaret Penland, Margaret Guy Penland Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 748 of Book 545.
July 8: One tract (8.5 acres), Linville. Grantee: Spanish Oak, Inc. Grantor: James and Mary Serene, Deward McKenzie Jr., Nancy McKenzie, William and Elizabeth Peterkin, James and Jennette Cartner, Nancy and William Warlick, Dorothy Potter, Dorothy Guy, Daniel Brady, Edwin Guy Jr., Edwin Guy Jr. Revocable Trust, Martha Guy, Margaret and Fred Brooks, Anne and Wayne Love, Margaret Penland, Margaret G. Penland Trust, Robert Guy, Jeanette Guy, Jane Guy, Edward McKenzie, Ira Love. Excise tax: $40. Page 752 of Book 545.
July 8: One tract (10.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Edwin McKenzie Jr., Nancy and Elizabeth McKenzie, James and Jeanette Cartner. Grantor: Dorothy Potter. Excise tax: $100. Page 763 of Book 545.
July 8: One tract (10.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Edwin McKenzie Jr., Nancy McKenzie, Elizabeth Peterkin, James and Jeanette Cartner. Grantor: James and Mary Serene, Edward McKenzie Jr., Nancy McKenzie, Elizabeth Peterkin, James and Jeanette Cartner, Nancy and William Warlick, Anne and Wayne Love, Margaret G. Penland Trust, Martha, Jeanette, and Jane Guy, Edward Burt McKenzie, William Peterkin and Ira Love. Excise tax: $500. Page 766 of Book 545.
July 8: Lot 49, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Cheryl Ramsey. Grantor: Robert Brendlinger. Excise tax: $86. Page 772 of Book 545.
July 8: One tract (5.94 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Eddie and Monica Erwin. Grantor: Kevin and Choy Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 774 of Book 545.
July 8: Lot 7, Key Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Emmanuel Davidson and Amanda Ingle. Grantor: Frank Labagnara and David Garling. Excise tax: $136. Page 779 of Book 545.
July 8: Lot 5, Section 4, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Meshell and Sharon Matney. Grantor: Paul and Freida Burton. Excise tax: $950. Page 781 of Book 545.
July 8: See document for description, Linville. Grantee: ETC Linville. Grantor: ETC Partnership and Jerry Norvell Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 794 of Book 545.
July 9: One tract (0.44 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Louise Kerce, John M. Kerce Living Trust, Louise H. Kerce Living Trust. Grantor: John and Louise Kerce. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 826 of Book 545.
July 9: One tract (2.025 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lea Bodford. Grantor: Edward Jones. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 829 of Book 545.
July 9: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Grantor: Rita Taylor, Trustee Services of Carolina LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 833 of Book 545.
July 9: One tract (8.15 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jason and Sara Phipps. Grantor: Nathaniel and Adrianne Poovey. Excise tax: $140. Page 836 of Book 545.
July 9: Lot 53, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Susan Brown. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 844 of Book 545.
July 9: Lot 112, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Jessica Good. Grantor: Martin and Bonnie MacQueen. Excise tax: $2,700. Page 867 of Book 545.
July 9: One tract (0.54 acres), Linville. Grantee: Adam, Kayla and Paul Adcock. Grantor: Joan Heron and Christopher Bohan. Excise tax: $345. Page 900 of Book 545.
July 10: Lot F5, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Birgitte Buchert and The Birgitte Buchert Trust. Grantor: Benjamin Foreman II and Roslyn Foreman. Excise tax: $200. Page 905 of Book 545.
July 10: Unit 1109, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christopher and Melissa Shavce. Grantor: Lisa Schrutt and Patty McGuire. Excise tax: $165. Page 920 of Book 545.
July 10: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Angela and David Miller. Grantor: Donald and Easter Robinson. Excise tax: $780. Page 924 of Book 545.
