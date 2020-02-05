The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 27: Unit 3203B, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Cynthia Hannah, Cindy Hannah Living Trust. Grantor: Cynthia Hannah. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 113 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Tract 5A2, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: John and Anne McGowan. Grantor: John McGowan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 123 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Lot 83, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Keum Wheeling, Wheeling Family Trust. Grantor: Kenneth and Keum Wheeling. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 126 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Lot 70, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey Willis. Grantor: Mike and Rebecca Randolph. Excise tax: $880. Page 131 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Lot 15, Cranberry Cove Section, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Gregory Seiz. Grantor: Shannon Seiz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 152 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: One tract (0.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Beverly E.G. Thompson. Grantor: Kenneth, Cynthia, Teresa and Richard Dye, Teresa Atchinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 193 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Three tracts, Elk Mountain Heights, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Jennifer Deese. Grantor: Beverly E. G. Thompson. Excise tax: $990. Page 200 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Unit 201A, Week 28, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Wanda Raich and The Wanda R. Raich Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 220 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Lot 111, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Sandra Bumgardner. Grantor: Anita and Jay Fairbanks, Vanessa Hodak, J. Nelson Fairbanks and J. Nelson Fairbanks Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $98. Page 225 of Book 540.
Jan. 27: Lot 8, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: MAV Investments LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 234 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: Lot 20, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ian and Colleen Goldstein. Grantor: Papa Doc Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $606. Page 238 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: Unit 102A, Week 19, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: George and Deborah Britton. Excise tax: $10. Page 251 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: Unit 103F, Week 5, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Garry and Judy Roseman. Excise tax: $10. Page 254 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: Unit 106F, Week 48, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Elaine and Baniel Binkley and Elaine Melton. Excise tax: $10. Page 265 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: Unit 4112, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Newpath Properties Inc. Grantor: Charles Fackler Jr. and Catherine Fackler. Excise tax: $130. Page 268 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: One tract (0.45 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Beech Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Jay and Cynthia McCartney. Excise tax: $600. Page 273 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: Six lots, Linville. Grantee: Barbara Coffey. Grantor: Barbara and Jack Coffey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 287 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: Lot 216, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: George Doikos. Grantor: George Doikos, Mariela Neuwirth. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 308 of Book 540.
Jan. 28: One tract (8.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ramona Cooke and Jeffrey Burleson. Grantor: Norma Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 311 of Book 540.
Jan. 29: Lot 12, Grandmother Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Petty Family Real Estate Company LLC. Grantor: Petty Family Real Estate Limited Partnership, Laura Petty. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 540.
Jan. 29: One tract (1.00 acre), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert and Joanne Brown. Grantor: James Lee. Excise tax: $2. Page 341 of Book 540.
Jan. 29: Lot 122, Oak Hill D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Barbara, Ralph and Robert Hungerpiller. Grantor: Barbara Hungerpiller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 344 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Lot 274, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Skivest LLC. Grantor: Michael Distefano. Excise tax: $6. Page 396 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Unit D. Building 7, The Reserve, Linville. Grantee: Jonathan and Jennifer Anderson. Grantor: 204-7D Windy Knoll, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 399 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Lot 166, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Anita Spence. Grantor: Anita Spence and Anita Sirak. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 401 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Lot 166, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Anita Sirak. Grantor: Anita Spence. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 403 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Unit 2821, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kimberly Clark. Grantor: Paul Boutin and Paul W. Boutin Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $230. Page 410 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Unit 534, Sugar Mtn. Ski & Contry Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd and Karen Kight. Grantor: First Community Bank and Highlands Union Bank. Excise tax: $237. Page 448 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Lot 47, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Magdelana and Andrew Temple. Grantor: James and Robyn Edsall. Excise tax: $838. Page 467 of Book 540.
Jan. 30: Lot 222, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan and Camille Hale. Grantor: Clyde and Patricia Connell. Excise tax: $530. Page 481 of Book 540.
