The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 22: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Douglas Johnson. Grantor: Sharon and William Wrench. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2258 of Book 557.
March 22: One lot, Avery County. Grantee: Julia Jaynes, Julia Mae Aldridge Jaynes Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Julia Jaynes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2275 of Book 557.
March 22: Lot 7, Woodland Meadows, Beech Meadows. Grantee: James Accardi II. Grantor: Margaret and Ronald Jones. Excise tax: $130. Page 2278 of Book 557.
March 22: Lot S-81, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Michael LLC, Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC, Elliott and Heather Harwell. Grantor: Jesse Beckham III, Danitza Villaran-Rokovich. Excise tax: $620. Page 2282 of Book 557.
March 22: See document for description. Grantee: Robert Bonifant and Kristin Mignogna. Grantor: Larry and Nina McKinney. Excise tax: $850. Page 2285 of Book 557.
March 22: Lot 148, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barry and Lisa Self, Lisa and Barry Self Revocable Trust. Grantor: William Schmidt Jr., Bill and Martina Schmidt. Excise tax: $50. Page 2313 of Book 557.
March 22: See document for description. Grantee: Adrian and Belinda Goins. Grantor: Evalena and Ernest Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2316 of Book 557.
March 22: Unit 2717, Sugar Top Resort Condominiiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gerald Rothman Jr., Jeffrey and John Rothman. Grantor: Sugartop Mountain Rentals, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2352 of Book 557.
March 22: Unit 23, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: RE Finance Partners, Ltd. and Lipar Group, Inc. Excise tax: $870. Page 2354 of Book 557.
March 22: One tract (0.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Alice Brewer and Sara Harris. Grantor: May Crawford and Alice Brewer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2363 of Book 557.
March 22: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Kayla Pruitt. Grantor: Jamie and James Gilpin. Excise tax: $27. Page 2379 of Book 557.
March 22: Unit A, Building 10, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: 82 Creekside A, LLC. Grantor: Daniel Sanchez. Excise tax: $286. Page 2390 of Book 557.
March 22: Lot 76, Spruce Hollow Section A, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Justin Velzke. Grantor: Craig, Jennifer and Cathy Beam. Excise tax: $330. Page 2395 of Book 557.
March 23: Lot BHW198, Buckeye Hllls West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Susan Kellough. Grantor: Steven and Gabrielle Cahoon. Excise tax: $8. Page 2416 of Book 557.
March 23: Lot 31, Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: JW and Angela Lawson. Grantor: Richard and Royce Chaffin. Excise tax: $310. Page 2436 of Book 557.
March 23: Lot O-16, Overlook, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sanjeev Dhupkar and Neelam Nasarpuri. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 2439 of Book 557.
March 23: Unit 2115, Sugartop Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deborah Briggs. Grantor: Donna, Christopher, Michelle and Stephanie Hodnett, Donna Hawes. Excise tax: $240. Page 2465 of Book 557.
March 23: One tract (3.80 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Kimberly and Chad Morgan. Grantor: Donald and Jean Rigdon. Excise tax: $1. Page 2472 of Book 557.
March 23: Two tracts (8.27 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kayla Hayes. Grantor: Ellen, Kevin and Kayla Hayes, Kimberly and Justin Massee, Christian Aikens. Excise tax: $260. Page 2489 of Book 557.
March 23: Unit E109, Week 15, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Robert and Shirley Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 33 of Book 558.
March 23: Unit E108, Week 5, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Steven and Barbara Carter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 35 of Book 558.
March 23: Unit E108, Week 29, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Deborah Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 37 of Book 558.
March 24: One tract (0.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Sara Harris. Grantor: Alice Brewer and David Brewer Sr. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 80 of Book 558.
March 24: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 82 of Book 558.
March 24: Two tracts (0.29 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tynecastle Properties, LLC. Grantor: Curtis Franz, Das Reich, Das Franz Reich Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $550. Page 88 of Book 558.
March 24: Lot G9, Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sheldon and Tara Francis. Grantor: Chase Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $5,110. Page 93 of Book 558.
March 24: See document for description. Grantee: Amanda Vance. Grantor: Amanda, Blake, Lindsay and Madison Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 122 of Book 558.
March 24: Lot 45, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick Begeman and Lanier Brannen. Grantor: Doty and Jaime Stokes. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 167 of Book 558.
March 25: Lot 66, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Sonja Allin, The Sonja Hazel B. Allin Trust. Grantor: Sonja Allin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 215 of Book 558.
March 25: Lot 11, Emerald Mountain Development, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carlton and Meredith Martin. Grantor: David Conrad. Excise tax: $1,928. Page 219 of Book 558.
March 25: Two tracts (2.91 acres), Linville. Grantee: WVRLM Holdings LLC. Grantor: Charles and Katherine Izard. Excise tax: $4,000. Page 225 of Book 558.
March 25: See document for description. Grantee: Jimmy Brewer II. Grantor: Ricky and Loriann Nelson. Excise tax: $10. Page 251 of Book 558.
March 25: Two tracts (1.75 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Malisha Smith. Grantor: Bruce, Sherry, Brian and Theresa King. Excise tax: $290. Page 254 of Book 558.
March 25: Lot S11, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: RGM Properties Partnership, LLLP. Grantor: Patrick and Katherine Shaw. Excise tax: $430. Page 268 of Book 558.
March 25: Lot 8, Chestnut Falls, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Goran Vidakovic. Grantor: First Community Bank, Highlands Union Bank. Excise tax: $11. Page 271 of Book 558.
March 25: Lot 18, Unit 17, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Mountain House Property, LLC. Grantor: Edward and Beverly Shackelford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 276 of Book 558.
March 25: Four tracts (17.74 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donald Schism and Kimberly Johnson. Grantor: Sue Hardy, Thomas Hardy Jr., Grayson Robbins Jr., Susan and Jane Robbins. Excise tax: $425. Page 278 of Book 558.
