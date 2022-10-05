The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 26: One tract (28 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Zack and Amber Singleton. Grantor: Cory, Allen, Lucy, Brenda, DJ, Virginia, Charles, Dorcas, James, Angie, Jerry, Carolyn, Brian, Branton, Toni, Richard, Jessie Sr., Amelia, Valerie and Jay Jones, Linda and Charles Horney, Jay Hughes, Robin English, Connie and Ricky Poteet, Peggy Massey. Excise tax: $610. Page 418 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: One tract (0.80 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Todd Grindstaff. Grantor: David and Rethia Turbyfill, Linda Brown. Excise tax: $216. Page 437 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Lot 33, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: WT Williams, WT Williams Living Trust. Grantor: William and W.T. Williams. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 462 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Lot G15, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Snyder Enterprises of Wilmington, Inc. Grantor: Stephen and Heather Snyder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 465 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Lot B5, Section 3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bane Tyler Jr., Dana Tyler, Tyler Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bane Tyler Jr. and Dana Tyler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 468 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: One tract (9.427 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Bradley and Melinda Graham. Grantor: Sheila and Barry Blalock. Excise tax: $100. Page 470 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Lot 4, Donaldson Property, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christina Czarnecki-Atwell, Austin Jeffrey-Eddie Czarnecki-Atwell. Grantor: Michael Czarnecki. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 478 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Lot 89, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Mary Fenimore. Grantor: Phoenix Sonrise Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 481 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Unit 3302, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deborah Smith. Grantor: Charles Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 484 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Lot C-126, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Jennifer Rogers. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $240. Page 494 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: One tract (5.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patrick and Sharon Hayes. Grantor: Patrick and Sharon Hayes, Patrick and Sharon Hayes Family Trust, Patrick and Sharon Mottern Hayes Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 528 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: One tract (7.70 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald and Jandy Salguero. Grantor: Sharon Carder, Ronald Carder Jr., Shelby Sykes, Curtis Sykes Jr., Bruce Rose. Excise tax: $430. Page 534 of Book 582.
Sept. 26: Lot G-35, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Jennifer Sack. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 556 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: Two tracts, Toe River. Grantee: Teresa Staton. Grantor: Andrew Staton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 573 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: One tract, Toe River. Grantee: Joey and Lynn Ollis, Kristin Lowe, Alisha Beam, Hannah Garrett. Grantor: Nina and Bruce Grindstaff. Excise tax: $30. Page 584 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: Lot 1, Valley High, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lawrence and Abbey Pritchett. Grantor: Paul and Ramona Steele. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 589 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: Lot 211, Sugar Pointe at Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Keith and Melissa Martin. Grantor: Pine Grove Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $3,580. Page 602 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: One tract (0.15 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael, Andrew, Chasity and Lynda Carroll. Grantor: Jason and Linda Odom. Excise tax: $2,246. Page 626 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: Lot C-34, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy Leuliette, The Timothy D. Leuliette Revocable Trust. Grantor: James and Debra Kovanda. Excise tax: $1,670. Page 647 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: Lot 128, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Granite Peaks, LLC. Grantor: Elk River, LLC. Excise tax: $189. Page 654 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: Two tracts (0.09 acres), Linville. Grantee: James and Ann Holladay. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 658 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: One tract (0.41 acres), Linville. Grantee: C&L Properties of Linville, LLC. Grantor: James and Ann Holladay. Excise tax: $2,190. Page 664 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: Lot 22, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: Currambe Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: David Campbell. Excise tax: $44. Page 668 of Book 582.
Sept. 27: One tract (1.66 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Nathan and Amy Oaks. Grantor: Robert Hughes. Excise tax: $24. Page 672 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: Lots, 128, 209, 211, 212, 213, Snowcloud Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leonard Cottom III, Leonard I. Cotton III Exempt Trust, Denise Cottom, Denise Cottom Exempt Trust. Grantor: Leonard Cottom III, Denise Cottom, Leonard Cottom Jr., Leonard I. Cottom, Jr. Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 675 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: One tract (0.52 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Bradley and Amy Moore. Grantor: Glenda and David Pittman, Barbara Henline. Excise tax: $76. Page 682 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: Two tracts (3.31 acres), Livnille. Grantee: Matthew Sparks. Grantor: Jeffrey and Nikki Boone. Excise tax: $330. Page 687 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: Lot 80, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James adn Patricia Murtaugh. Grantor: Charles and Deborah McAlpin, McAlpin Family Trust. Excise tax: $618. Page 699 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: One tract (0.426 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Donald Mondor. Grantor: Demie Presnell. Excise tax: $272. Page 703 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: One tract (0.70 acres), Linville. Grantee: Benjamin and Cortney Edwards. Grantor: Christopher and Arianne McKinley. Excise tax: $220. Page 706 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: One tract (1.15 acres), Avery. Grantee: Katherine and Nichlaus Hicks. Grantor: Summer Reece and Summer Heaton. Excise tax: $216. Page 719 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: See document for description. Grantee: Timothy Henley, Kimberly Hall, Henley Family Trust. Grantor: Amos and Nancy Henley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 729 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: Two tracts (3.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jennifer Vasquez, Francisco Pahuamba. Grantor: Kevin and Arlene Foster. Excise tax: $270. Page 733 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Alton and Sherry Wright. Grantor: Linville Resorts, LLC. Excise tax: $4. Page 751 of Book 582.
Sept. 28: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kelly Ward. Grantor: Alton and Sherry Wright. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 755 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: One tract (10 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mary McGuire, Roy Vance, Emma, Frames, Martha and Dorothy Clawson. Grantor: Billie McGuire and Kenneth Vance. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 764 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Unit C, Brookhill II Condominiumns, Linville. Grantee: 203 Moon Run, LLC. Grantor: Edward Tuttle III and Deborah Tuttle. Excise tax: $1,950. Page 785 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: One tract (0.50 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Danny and Jennifer Saylor. Grantor: Kevin and Tana Winslow. Excise tax: $187. Page 789 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Two tract (9.125 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Donovan Smith and Johnny Hughes. Grantor: Rodney and Donna Jonnson. Excise tax: $130. Page 796 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Lot 6, Big Rough Knob, Wilson Creek. Grantee: James and Lucinda Carmichael. Grantor: Rough Ridge Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $5,300. Page 799 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae. Grantor: Substitute Trustee Services, Inc., Fannie Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 823 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Lot 240-D, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Julie Williard. Grantor: Thomas, David and William Jones, William Warren Jones Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $500. Page 828 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: One tract (5.5 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Paul Alcazar. Grantor: Paul Alcazar and Jocelyn Yost. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 856 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Lot 61, 2nd Section, Headwaters of Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Hylton. Grantor: WH Investment Trading III LLC. Excise tax: $4,200. Page 860 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Lot 4, Unit 3, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: The Heinz Riehl Revocable Trust, Heinz Riehl, Jill Hiehl. Grantor: Heinz and Jill Riehl. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 877 of Book 582.
Sept. 29: Lot WR4, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Denon and Ferrell Williams. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $480. Page 880 of Book 582.
