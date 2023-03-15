The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 3: Lot WR-34, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jessica and James Donnelly. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1087 of Book 586.
March 3: One tract (1.42 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Stephen Davis. Grantor: Phyllis English. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1090 of Book 586.
March 6: Lot 5, Atalihi, Linville. Grantee: Morgan Ford. Grantor: Thomas and Babette McAuliffe. Excise tax: $396. Page 1150 of Book 586.
March 6: Lot 18412, Red Fox Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Irish Capital, LLC. Grantor: CLK Builders, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1167 of Book 586.
March 6: Unit 2A, Bldg. 21, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ritchie and Celeste Davis, Ritchie & Celeste Davis Family Legacy Trust. Grantor: Ritchie and Celeste Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1171 of Book 586.
March 6: See document for description. Grantee: Larry Smith. Grantor: Leonard Cook. Excise tax: $40. Page 1173 of Book 586.
March 6: Unit 103B, Week 16, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rebekah Butcher. Grantor: Susan Jackson and Wesley Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1177 of Book 586.
March 6: Lot 206, Sugar Pointe, Cloud Spring Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Divito and Lisa Coleman. Grantor: Rocky Top Capital, LLC, Frank Divito and Lisa Coleman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1180 of Book 586.
March 6: Unit B, Building 2, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steinman Properties, LLC. Grantor: Felipe and Betty Ann Korzenny, The Felipe Korzenny and Betty Corzenny Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,290. Page 1183 of Book 586.
March 6: Lot WR54, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin Quinn Jr. and Megan Quinn. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $480. Page 1187 of Book 586.
March 6: Lot 44, Section 1, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adrian and Meredith Wilkinson. Grantor: Steven and Chelsea Zimmerman. Excise tax: $888. Page 1190 of Book 586.
March 6: Four tracts (9.752 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Joyce Tullis, Tullis Family Trust. Grantor: David and Joyce Tullis, Joyce Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1217 of Book 586.
March 6: One tract, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Joyce Tullis, Tullis Family Trust. Grantor: David and Joyce Tullis, Joyce Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1221 of Book 586.
March 6: Four tracts, Linville. Grantee: Clara Hartley and Sheldon Brooks. Grantor: Clara Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1234 of Book 586.
March 6: Two tracts, Avery. Grantee: Clara Hartley and Sheldon Brooks. Grantor: Clara Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1240 of Book 586.
March 6: Two tracts, Avery. Grantee: Clara Hartley and Sheldon Brooks. Grantor: Clara Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1246 of Book 586.
March 6: One tract (65 acres), Avery. Grantee: Clara Hartley and Sheldon Brooks. Grantor: Clara Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1253 of Book 586.
March 6: One tract (18.23 acres), Avery. Grantee: Clara Hartley and Sheldon Brooks. Grantor: Clara Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1257 of Book 586.
March 6: Lot 1, Donaldson Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Daniel Levinson. Grantor: Buster Ruppard. Excise tax: $10. Page 1286 of Book 586.
March 7: Lot 42, Fox Run Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Irish Capital, LLC. Grantor: CLK Builders, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1290 of Book 586.
March 7: See document for description. Grantee: Phillip and Theresa Murdock. Grantor: Eric and Christy Murdock, Jessica, Jason and Brian Church. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1294 of Book 586.
March 7: Lot 6, Section 5B, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Dana Schoonderwoerd. Grantor: David and Rhonda Greene. Excise tax: $880. Page 1324 of Book 586.
March 7: Two tracts (4.51 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Codie Berry. Grantor: Della Rupard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1339 of Book 586.
March 7: One tract (22 acres), Linville. Grantee: Tammy Arnett, James Arnett III and Dakota Arnett. Grantor: Anthony and Jonathan Lewis, Tammy Arnett and James Arnett Jr. Excise tax: $3. Page 1343 of Book 586.
March 7: Two tracts (1.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: Wayne and Nancy Sharpe. Grantor: Sammie Bostrom. Excise tax: $570. Page 1347 of Book 586.
March 7: Lot WR-61, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: JanPaul Nagel and Dawn Cartmill. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $620. Page 1363 of Book 586.
March 8: Lot WR16, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Courtney Kallenberg. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $390. Page 1366 of Book 586.
March 8: One tract (9.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jane Zwirz, Jane O. Zwirz Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Jane Zwirz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1389 of Book 586.
March 8: Lot 1617181, Section C, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: David and Laurie Martin, Martin Living Trust. Grantor: David and Laurie Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1398 of Book 586.
March 8: Lot WR-37, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Juan Alonso and Lisette Sierra Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 1400 of Book 586.
March 8: One lot (Broth Buchanan Home Place), Linville. Grantee: Delores Rash. Grantor: Jennifer Haymore, Robert, Earnie, Floranne and Lisa Church, Dennis and Beverly Scarfile, Gina Moody, Sharlene and William Atkins, Richard and Carmellia Patrick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1406 of Book 586.
March 8: One lot (Broth Buchanan Home Place), Linville. Grantee: Delores Rash. Grantor: Jennifer Haymore, Robert Church, Delores Rash. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1415 of Book 586.
March 8: Unit 15, Weeks 14 and 28, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Paula and Charles Connors. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1420 of Book 586.
March 9: Unit 1, Building B, Fairway Cottage Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Myron Williams. Grantor: John and Sheila Fox. Excise tax: $2,760. Page 1424 of Book 586.
March 9: Unit 1315, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Obispo Taxtor, Cecilia Gonzalez. Grantor: Kevin and Kate Carmody. Excise tax: $370. Page 1435 of Book 586.
March 9: Unit 2115, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Trisha and Michael Moore. Grantor: Connie and Garry Makamson. Excise tax: $430. Page 1438 of Book 586.
March 9: Unit 04A, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: $3. Page 1457 of Book 586.
March 9: Three tracts (40.5 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Nan and Edwin Stroud, Trust C of the Edwin L. Stroud Revocable Trust. Grantor: Nan and Edwin Stroud, The Edwin L. Stroud Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1463 of Book 586.
March 9: Lot 6, Grandview Subdivision, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Maria Zacarias and Bartolo Bautista. Grantor: Dallas and Geneva Pate. Excise tax: $100. Page 1467 of Book 586.
