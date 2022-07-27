The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 18: Lot 9, Block A, Phase 1, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Samuel and Cheryl Dickson. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 1505 of Book 579.
July 18: One tract (0.494 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: James Quance. Grantor: Elizabeth Bailey. Excise tax: $1,240. Page 1507 of Book 579.
July 18: Lot , Block 32, Linville Woods, Linville. Grantee: Jane Conlan, Jane M. Conlan Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jane Conlan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1510 of Book 579.
July 18: Lot C-117, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Christy Stone. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, William and Carole Kemp, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 104K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $600. Page 1513 of Book 579.
July 18: Lot 39, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel and Alicia Stolarczyk. Grantor: Carolina Mountain Dream Homes, LLC. Excise tax: $40. Page 1537 of Book 579.
July 18: Two tracts (7.98 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Michael Barrese and Suzanna Odell. Grantor: Jason Peeler. Excise tax: $200. Page 1540 of Book 579.
July 18: Lot 25-31, Mtn. View Acres, Toe River. Grantee: Toby Hartsell and Sidney Hartsell III. Grantor: Polly and Sidney Hartsell. Excise tax: $150. Page 1573 of Book 579.
July 18: One tract (0.46 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Down South Investments NC, LLC. Grantor: ABH Investments, LLC. Excise tax: $685. Page 1576 of Book 579.
July 18: Lot 9, Chestnut Falls, Beech Mountain. Grantee: URE Bellamy LLC. Grantor: Christopher and Condon Smith. Excise tax: $1,398. Page 1612 of Book 579.
July 19: One tract (12.19 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Tyler and Jennifer Adams. Grantor: Diane Stansberry. Excise tax: $152. Page 1655 of Book 579.
July 19: One tract (2576 sq. ft.), Banner Elk. Grantee: John Guarino, Jane Lane, Jane A. Lane Revocable Trust. Grantor: Fox Crest Associates, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1657 of Book 579.
July 19: See document for description. Grantee: Grady Johnson. Grantor: Janice Holdren. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1659 of Book 579.
July 19: One tract (25.04 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Janice Holdren. Grantor: Grady and Nancy Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1662 of Book 579.
July 19: Unit B, Bldg. 111, Crestview Villas, Linville. Grantee: JCJ Holdings Florida, LLC. Grantor: Marc and Nicole Farbstein. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 1671 of Book 579.
July 19: One tract (0.97 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Regina Gordon. Grantor: Terri and Jason Poppe. Excise tax: $520. Page 1675 of Book 579.
July 19: Unit 13, Building C, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brittany Marsh, Kathleen Gillen, Marsh Revocable Trust. Grantor: Brittany Marsh and Kathleen Gillen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1680 of Book 579.
July 19: Lot 20, Unit 12, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Leslie Delman. Grantor: Mark and Cynthia Sokal. Excise tax: $3,800. Page 1685 of Book 579.
July 19: Lot 37, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Binh Tran and Edwin Houng. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $210. Page 1689 of Book 579.
July 19: Unit 2-B, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wike Road Properties II, LLC. Grantor: Robert Byrd II and Shirley Byrd. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 1710 of Book 579.
July 19: Lot 258, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shawn Sternisha and Patricia Mendoza. Grantor: Dan and Dereka Plyler. Excise tax: $130. Page 1730 of Book 579.
July 20: One tract (0.92 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David Ramsey. Grantor: Mary and Terry Young, Danny Ramsey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1764 of Book 579.
July 20: Lot 2, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Debra Hodge, John Sanders. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 1767 of Book 579.
July 20: One tract (9.867 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Adrian and Michelle Long. Grantor: Susan Long. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1785 of Book 579.
July 20: Unit 4307, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Jill Young. Grantor: Andres Fleury-Gzman, Mariana de Fleury. Excise tax: $320. Page 1790 of Book 579.
July 20: One tract (1.69 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jeffery Taylor. Grantor: William McKee. Excise tax: $10. Page 1793 of Book 579.
July 2: Lot 45, Block A, Phase 1, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Evys Houng. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 1797 of Book 579.
July 21: Lot 197, Phase 3, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: KWL Properties, LLC. Grantor: Trent and Molly Woodcock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1799 of Book 579.
July 21: See document for description. Grantee: Creed Cuthbertson Jr. Grantor: Thomas Wise. Excise tax: $40. Page 1802 of Book 579.
July 21: Lot C112, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alexis Agopian and Any Avakian. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $560. Page 1805 of Book 579.
July 21: Two tracts (23.576 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Rigoberto Machado Jr. Grantor: Commercial Retail Development Company LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 1821 of Book 579.
July 21: Lot 5, John Winkler Estate, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Kenneth and Susan Ingram. Grantor: Kenneth Ingram, The Ingram Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $240. Page 1852 of Book 579.
July 21: Lot 32, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ramond Fausel Jr. and Dianne Johnson. Grantor: Becky Sharon, Eileen Kopp, The Eileen Kopp Declaration of Trust, Eileen Kopp Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $434. Page 1858 of Book 579.
July 21: Unit A, Building 5, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: S&C Investments NC, LLC. Grantor: Jack and Patricia Smith. Excise tax: $380. Page 1864 of Book 579.
July 21: Lot 47, Crooked Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Craig and Jennifer Reilly. Grantor: Wayne, Mary and Elizabeth Wilkerson. Excise tax: $1,230. Page 1878 of Book 579.
July 21: Lot A, Golfview Townhouses, Linville. Grantee: Ryan Knutowski. Grantor: Angela Nickell. Excise tax: $676. Page 1906 of Book 579.
