The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 1: Unit 105K, Week 51, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: William and Deborah Klein. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2173 of Book 543.
June 1: Unit 3032, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sandra Sveden, The Sandra G. Sveden Living Trust. Grantor: Christopher and Kalen Seitz. Excise tax: $270. Page 2191 of Book 543.
June 1: Lot 29, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Katherine Bates. Grantor: Cynthia Brown, Cynthia Hughes Brown Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,400. Page 2235 of Book 543.
June 1: Lot 30, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Connie Cochrane. Grantor: Sue Helt, Sue King Helt Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $580. Page 2259 of Book 543.
June 1: Lot 134, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Joann Phillips. Grantor: Norman Coffin Jr., Lorraine Coffin. Excise tax: $106. Page 2271 of Book 543.
June 1: One tract (10.02 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bryan and Recca Harmon. Grantor: Spanish Oak Properties LLC. Excise tax: $150. Page 2274 of Book 543.
June 1: Unit 1103, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Holly Palm. Grantor: Gregory Gallaway. Excise tax: $93. Page 2277 of Book 543.
June 1: Unit 1B, Building B, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Hendrix Jr. and Jawn Hendrix. Grantor: J&L Elevation 3970 LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2280 of Book 543.
June 2: One tract (0.19 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Aaron McKinney. Grantor: Sherill, Sherrill and Lana Pittman. Excise tax: $24. Page 2285 of Book 543.
June 2: Unit 2211, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Holly Palm. Grantor: Todd and Susan Setzer. Excise tax: $132. Page 2303 of Book 543.
June 2: Lot 18A, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Clint and Cynthia Brown. Grantor: Terry and Linda Oelschlaeger. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 2306 of Book 543.
June 2: Unit 11, Bee Branch Ridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: JDLD Properties LLC. Grantor: JARR, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 2309 of Book 543.
June 2: Two tracts (1.16 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne Petrea and Julie Bradlow. Grantor: Wayne Petrea and Julie Bradlow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2343 of Book 543.
June 2: Two tracts (1.26 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jessie Dale. Grantor: Ethan Anderson and James Coffey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2346 of Book 543.
June 2: Unit E, Building 7, The Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Sara Agner. Grantor: Enoul and Joanne Jumonville. Excise tax: $470. Page 2367 of Book 543.
June 2: Lot 11, Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Warrick Family Limited Partnership. Grantor: William Warrick, William L. Warrick Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2371 of Book 543.
June 2: One tract (2.52 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David Brian Anthony. Grantor: David Anthony. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2375 of Book 543.
June 3: One tract (1.4 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Amanda Hughes. Grantor: Betty and Harry Gwyn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2398 of Book 543.
June 3: One tract (0.54 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jerry Burleson. Grantor: Zella Aldridge and Zella Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2419 of Book 543.
June 3: Four tracts (11.59 acres), Linville. Grantee: Christopher and Miranda Poteet. Grantor: Lena Andrews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2423 of Book 543.
June 3: Lot 4, Sugar Woods, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Cheryl Williams. Grantor: Kristin and Donald Spurrell. Excise tax: $500. Page 2431 of Book 543.
June 3: One tract (1.13 acres), Linville. Grantee: Steven and Judith Austin. Grantor: Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae, Priority Title & Escrow. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2437 of Book 543.
June 3: Lot 17, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Lavinia Adkins, Elliott Harwell, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Thomas Ryan III and Nancy Ryan. Excise tax: $170. Page 2440 of Book 544.
June 4: Lot 23, Block A, Carolida Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Gary and Marilyn Gascho, The Gary John Gascho and Marilyn Jean Gascho Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Gary and Marilyn Gascho. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2443 of Book 544.
June 4: Two tracts (2.07 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joel and Brenda Houston. Grantor: Roderick Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2498 of Book 544.
June 4: See document for description. Grantee: Leigha, Erika, Caroline and Katherine Farthing. Grantor: Katherine Farthing and Remona Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 3 of Book 544.
June 4: Lot 1, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Amanda Laurent. Grantor: Michael and Sara Faircloth. Excise tax: $400. Page 8 of Book 544.
June 5: Unit 2313, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Gregory Gallaway. Grantor: Melinda Kent, Kent Family Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $148. Page 34 of Book 544.
June 5: Seven tracts, Altamont. Grantee: Matthew Stevens. Grantor: Robert Hall Jr. Excise tax: $340. Page 59 of Book 544.
June 5: Lot 35B, Wilderness Trail of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Linville. Grantee: Ronald Singer. Grantor: Traci and Roger Shreero, Traci Singer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 79 of Book 544.
June 5: See document for description. Grantee: Dennis and Carol Frazier. Grantor: Julie and Daniel Floen, Diane and Randall Gainforth, Gloria Houston. Excise tax: $125. Page 84 of Book 544.
June 5: Unit D, Bldg. 7, The Reserve II at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cory Liffrig and Leslie Burke. Grantor: On My Porch LLC. Excise tax: $584. Page 87 of Book 544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.