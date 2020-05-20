The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 11: Lot 6, Grandview, Linville and Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Patricia Purcell. Grantor: Peggy Gehl. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 331 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (0.6 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Judith Dillingham. Grantor: Dale and Teresa Biddix. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 356 of Book 543.
May 11: Two tracts (5.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kim and John Avery, Kim C. Avery Living Trust. Grantor: John and Kim Avery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 359 of Book 543.
May 11: Two tracts, Altamont. Grantee: Michael and Elisa Gartman. Grantor: Charles and Linda Boyette. Excise tax: $370. Page 364 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (1.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Revocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Sam, Margaret and Samuel Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrecovable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 377 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (12 acres), Avery County. Grantee: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Revocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Sam, Margaret and Samuel Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrecovable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 383 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (58.43acres), Linville. Grantee: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Revocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Sam, Margaret and Samuel Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrecovable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 389 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (31.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Revocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Sam, Margaret and Samuel Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrecovable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 396 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (12,587 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Revocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Sam, Margaret and Samuel Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrecovable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 402 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (6.49 acres), Linville. Grantee: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Revocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Sam, Margaret and Samuel Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrecovable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 408 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (3.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Revocable Trust. Grantor: David, James, Sam, Margaret and Samuel Cartner, Sam Cartner Revocable Trust, Margaret C. Cartner Revocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrecovable Trust, Cartner Brothers LLC, Cartner Brothers Partnership, and Cartner Brothers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 415 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (0.60 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Judith Dillingham and Michael Biddix. Grantor: Judith Dillingham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 421 of Book 543.
May 11: Unit 2, Building J, Greystone Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Angela and Michael Di Lorenzo. Grantor: Wayne and Susan Morgan. Excise tax: $820. Page 426 of Book 543.
May 11: Lot 39, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert Tendy and Dan Jiang. Grantor: Scott Burns. Excise tax: $213. Page 432 of Book 543.
May 11: One tract (3.34 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Curtis Creek Cottages LLC. Grantor: Maxine Mills. Excise tax: $344. Page 454 of Book 543.
May 11: Two tracts, Altamont. Grantee: Charles Burleson. Grantor: Verda Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 456 of Book 543.
May 12: Unit D, Building 26, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Zachary Martin and Linda Christenson. Grantor: Christenson and Associates Mortgage Company. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 459 of Book 543.
May 12: One tract (13.85 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Clapp Family LLC. Grantor: Michael, Carmen, Bruce and Deborah Lacey, Bruce Daniels, Linda Wiseman. Excise tax: $4. Page 498 of Book 543.
May 12: One tract (13.85 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Douglas Sprinkle. Grantor: Clapp Family LLC. Excise tax: $90. Page 502 of Book 543.
May 12: Unit 1406 AKA 2406, SugarTop Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathy Lu Enterprises LLC. Grantor: Douglas and Angela Westmorland. Excise tax: $279. Page 505 of Book 543.
May 12: See document for description. Grantee: Neil Bender II. Grantor: Neil Bender, Neil Bender II. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 520 of Book 543.
May 12: Unit 10-602, Sugar Mtn. Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joshua Boswell and Janna Smith. Grantor: Tamatha and Gary McElroy. Excise tax: $123. Page 537 of Book 543.
May 13: One tract (34.93 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Frisbee, William, Walter, John and Mary Elder, Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mary Frisbie, William and Mary Elder, William T. Elder and Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust, Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 566 of Book 543.
May 13: Lot 3, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Hetzel Jr. Grantor: John Hetzel Sr., Marjorie Hetzel, William and Deborah Huff. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 589 of Book 543.
May 13: Lot 36A, Villages Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Kozek, Trust Agreement of Edward P. Kozek. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 591 of Book 543.
May 13: One tract (0.246 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: River Club BE LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 594 of Book 543.
May 13: Unit 26H, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: John and Linda Teeters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 600 of Book 543.
May 13: Lot 77, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ricardo and Maria Aparicio. Grantor: Juan Vidales. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 603 of Book 543.
May 13: One tract (2.87 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael and Phyllis Mitchell. Grantor: Timothy and Sheila Mitchell. Excise tax: $20. Page 608 of Book 543.
May 13: Unit 12, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: Grady and June Evans, M.E. and Charlotte Stephens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 639 of Book 543.
May 13: Unit 2, Building B, Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Thomas, Eloise, Jonathan and Misty Waldrop. Grantor: David and Willa Younts. Excise tax: $750. Page 656 of Book 543.
May 14: Lot 93, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Paul Heins and Diana Christ. Grantor: Duron and Pamela Smith, Duron and Pamela Smith Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $136. Page 722 of Book 543.
May 14: Lot PR34, Pine Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Regan Heinrich, Robert G. Heinrich Trust. Grantor: Robert Heinrich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 741 of Book 543.
May 14: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $334. Page 745 of Book 543.
May 14: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC. Excise tax: $1,383. Page 748 of Book 543.
May 15: Lot 3, River’s Edge, Toe River. Grantee: Ronald Kent. Grantor: End-Ira Inc., Ronald Kent, Ronald Kent Sep Ira. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 753 of Book 543.
May 15: Lot 2, Mountain View II, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Jacqueline Serrano. Grantor: Jacqueline Serrano, Jacqueline R. Serrano Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 759 of Book 543.
