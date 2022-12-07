The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 28: One tract (19.15 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jodie Huff. Grantor: Dennis and Lucy Ward. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 202 of Book 584.
Nov. 28: Lot 3, Archie Coffee Property, Avery. Grantee: James Russell Jr. Grantor: Cynthia Russell and Cynthia Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 205 of Book 584.
Nov. 28: One tract (5.12 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: E&T Land Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Timothy Wallace and Tara Bechard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 226 of Book 584.
Nov. 28: Lot L-5, Lodges Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Craig and Susan Collard. Grantor: SMS Properties of Banner Elk, LLC. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 263 of Book 584.
Nov. 29: One tract (0.157 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Shay Casey. Grantor: David and Lesia OHara. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 291 of Book 584.
Nov. 29: See document for description. Grantee: MAC WC, LLC. Grantor: Ladonna and Ashley Booth. Excise tax: $6. Page 330 of Book 584.
Nov. 29: Lot 26, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Glens Builders LLC. Grantor: Joseph and Lisa Yoder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 334 of Book 584.
Nov. 29: Lot 5, Cabin Cove, Banner Elk. Grantee: TC Properties, LLC. Grantor: William Meredith, William Meredith Sr. and Barbara Meredith. Excise tax: $1,450. Page 369 of Book 584.
Nov. 29: Apartment 3, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Brian Hydrick. Grantor: Ray and Sallie Edwards. Excise tax: $1,422. Page 375 of Book 584.
Nov. 30: Lot 6, Linville Oaks, Linville. Grantee: John and Amanda Petty. Grantor: Linville 34, LLC. Excise tax: $172. Page 384 of Book 584.
Nov. 30: Lot 4, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Franca Nichols, Colon Family Trust. Grantor: Franca Nichols, Franca Colon, and Franca Albano. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 387 of Book 584.
Nov. 30: Lots 7-18, Smith Subdivision, Toe River. Grantee: Samuel Cornwell II. Grantor: Hannah Cornwell and Hannah Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 393 of Book 584.
Nov. 30: Unit 4, Building E, Southcrest Overlook Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Nancy McGowan. Grantor: Gary and Victoria Frenette. Excise tax: $658. Page 420 of Book 584.
Nov. 30: Lot 152, Summit Ledges, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Rosemary Farah. Grantor: Michael Cerow, Dale Dettmer, Walter Gatti, Walter J. Gatti Trust. Excise tax: $2,840. Page 425 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Lot WR-3, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Lisa Mele. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 432 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Lot M2, Maintenance area, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: SMS Properties of BE, LLC. Grantor: Waterfront Group II, LLC. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 435 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: One tract (0.49 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Edward and Jacqueline Mullaly. Grantor: John Miles, Ronald Lackey Sr., C.L. Brasfield, Jr., Pineola Church of God, The State Board of the Western North Carolina Church of God. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 443 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: One tract (47.27 acres), Altamont. Grantee: RS Flat Swamp, LLC. Grantor: Restoration Systems, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 464 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Unit 1, Building E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dana Hanson. Grantor: Udo and Jane Schweizer. Excise tax: $556. Page 470 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Lot 52, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Hedley Homes, Inc. Grantor: James Vinson. Excise tax: $400. Page 475 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Unit 3117, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William and Elieen Leroy. Grantor: Daniel and Christine Villegas. Excise tax: $420. Page 479 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Unit 625, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tracie and George Sanger. Grantor: Donald and Nancy Lowe. Excise tax: $560. Page 495 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Lot 52, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Samuel and Janie Lee. Grantor: Hedley Homes, Inc. Excise tax: $560. Page 516 of Book 584.
Dec. 1: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 541 of Book 584.
