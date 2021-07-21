The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 12: Lot 21, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael Perham. Grantor: David and Kathryn Jones. Excise tax: $500. Page 2034 of Book 562.
July 12: Lot 10, Ridgeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Barbara Stuart, Julie Stuart Dashiell. Grantor: Charles and Barbara Stuart. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2049 of Book 562.
July 12: Tract 1, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pine Creek Properties USA, LLC. Grantor: Adrian Garcia and Martina Bahamonde. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2116 of Book 562.
July 12: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $128. Page 2138 of Book 562.
July 12: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $128. Page 2166 of Book 562.
July 12: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $134. Page 2219 of Book 562.
July 12: One tract (0.42 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Daniel and Kaitlyn Zartman. Grantor: Dustin Beam and Julie Gallion. Excise tax: $360. Page 2222 of Book 562.
July 13: One tract (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Benjamin and April Harmon. Grantor: Michael, Cindy, David, and Jeanette Johnson, Joetta and Steve Turbyfill. Excise tax: $210. Page 2251 of Book 562.
July 13: Lot ES87, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Christina Johnson, Glenna Glenn. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy and Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $270. Page 2273 of Book 562.
July 13: Two tracts (1.47 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Phyllis Petty. Grantor: Lynn and Lisa Jones. Excise tax: $153. Page 2277 of Book 562.
July 14: Lot 2, Section, Cabin Development AKA Lot 64, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Drummond. Grantor: Jette Drummond. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2333 of Book 562.
July 14: Lot 18, Speed Subdivision, Avery. Grantee: Mandy Harrison. Grantor: Scott Shannon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2336 of Book 562.
July 14: One tract (3.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Preston and Paige Phillips. Grantor: Sandra and Clinton Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2355 of Book 562.
July 14: Lot 100, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Sara Fochtmann. Grantor: Curt Fochtmann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2360 of Book 562.
July 14: One tract (2.75 acres), Altamont. Grantee: David and Tamela Privitera. Grantor: David and Tamela Privitera, Tamela Knowles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2363 of Book 562.
July 14: Apt. 1, Building 4, Cluster 1A, Mountain Springs Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Courtney Bell. Grantor: American Properties Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2366 of Book 562.
July 14: Lot C44, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas Dascoulias. Grantor: Sandi Dascoulias. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2370 of Book 562.
July 14: Lot 3, Block “C”, Carolida Acres, Linville. Grantee: Linda and Christopher Rumbaugh. Grantor: Linda Rumbaugh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2383 of Book 562.
July 14: Lot S21, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Kenneth and Rosanne Pitman. Excise tax: $540. Page 2408 of Book 562.
July 14: Lot 209, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Danielle and David Rice. Grantor: Ali Al-Namani. Excise tax: $170. Page 2414 of Book 562.
July 15: Lot 17, Elk Creek at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Joseph Custom, Inc. Grantor: Elk Creek Development Company of Banner Elk. Excise tax: $150. Page 2470 of Book 562.
July 15: One tract (1.38 acres) Elk Knoll Cottages Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Granite Peaks, LLC. Grantor: Norman, Mike and Charlotte Williams. Excise tax: $168. Page 13 of Book 563.
July 15: One tract (3.76 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Cousins, Richard Cousins, Jr. and Christine Luce. Grantor: Richard Cousins, Richard Cousins, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 19 of Book 563.
July 15: Lot 93, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: E.F. Nobis Group, Inc. Grantor: Ashley and India Haass, Vivian Wright. Excise tax: $145. Page 46 of Book 563.
July 15: Lot 14, Unit 17, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Kylen and Sandra Moran, Sandra O. Moran 2020 Descendants Trust. Grantor: Kathleen Buckfelder, Buckfelder Investment Trust. Excise tax: $650. Page 57 of Book 563.
July 15: One tract (2.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Hailey Taylor. Grantor: Sondra Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 64 of Book 563.
July 15: Lot 254, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Bruce and Erika Ringdahl. Grantor: Rex Phillips. Excise tax: $3,850. Page 69 of Book 563.
July 15: Two tracts (10.395 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kathie and Harrie Dematatis. Grantor: Diane and Harry Dematatis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 86 of Book 563.
July 15: Lot EC-5, Eagles Crest Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Do Better Development, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $579. Page 88 of Book 563.
July 15: Lot 8, Quail Forest, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Edwin Yarbrough. Grantor: Jessica and Gary Jewell. Excise tax: $810. Page 91 of Book 563.
