The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 14: One tract (6.30 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Deana Acklin. Grantor: Rodger Acklin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1355 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Lot 3, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Myra Ross. Grantor: Mark Adkins, Gregory David, Ann Marie Wilson, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $458. Page 1359 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Tract 4 (2.038 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mary Frisbie, William Elder. Walter Elder, John Elder, Mary Elder, Mary Elder Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mary Frisbie. William Elder, Mary Elder, William Elder and Mary Elder Revocable Trust, Mary Elder Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1380 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Tract 4 (2.038 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jrmin NC, LLC. Grantor: Mary Frisbie, Charles Frisbie, William Elder, Walter Elder, John Elder, Olga Elder, Mary Elder, William Elder, Walter Elder, John Elder, Mary Elder Revocable Trust, Kathryn Burton. Excise tax: $880. Page 1384 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: One tract (Block 2), Linville. Grantee: Back Nine LTD, LLC. Grantor: William and Ratih Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1391 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: One tract (Block 2), Linville. Grantee: Back Nine LTD, LLC. Grantor: Tara and Clark Lawrence. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1394 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: One tract (Block 2), Linville. Grantee: Steven Nelson. Grantor: Back Nine LTD, LLC. Excise tax: $210. Page 1397 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Lot 4, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Rachel Nelson. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners’ Association Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1414 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Lot 165, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Walter Foy, Jane Rogers, Walter Foy and Jane Rogers Revocable Land Trust. Grantor: Yelan Tesh and James Lindsey. Excise tax: $464. Page 1418 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Unit 30E, Week 39, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Anna Dux, Michael Dux, Patrick Dux, Christine Dux, Anna Barry. Excise tax: $14. Page 1424 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Lot ES-63, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony and Wendy Longinetti. Grantor: Mark and William Atkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $280. Page 1427 of Book 536.
Oct. 14: Lot 29, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Edward and Margaret McCurry. Grantor: Gary Storch, Carol Storch, David Storch. Excise tax: $112. Page 1436 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit A-1, Snowlake Country House, Avery. Grantee: Darrell and Susan O’Neal. Grantor: Patricia and James Pittman. Excise tax: $317. Page 1439 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: One tract (0.61 acre), Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard Pratt. Grantor: Linda Hamby, James Hamby, Mildred Harmon, Terry Harmon, Brenda Townsend, Terry Townsend, Angela Woodard, Kevin Woodard, Charles Arnette, Mildred Harmon, Brenda Harmon. Excise tax: $201. Page 1442 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: CA-20 Camp Eagles Nest Village, The Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicole Morris, Nicole Morris Revocable Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 1447 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit 26G, Week 20, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village II Condominium. Grantor: John and Lynn Keller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1452 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit 09H, Week 04, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Howard Snyder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1455 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1458 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit 3223, Pinnacle Inn Resort Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: The Lael H. Blackstone Trust, Lael Blackstone. Grantor: Lael Blackstone, Nancy Coughlin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1469 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Lot 130, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cothren Construction Inc. Grantor: Margaret Tate, Lawson Tate, William Tate, Donna Tate, John Tate, Amy Tate, David Tate, Robert Tate, Susan Tate, Lynn Carter, Anne Bergman, Russell Bergman. Excise tax: $27. Page 1472 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: One tract (0.35 acre), Linville. Grantee: Jamie Helton. Grantor: Jesse and Sarah Horton. Excise tax: $176. Page 1483 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit in River’s Edge Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blair and Ellen Plyler. Grantor: George and Sara Hall, Lori Porrini, Geraldine Hall, Geraldine Hall Trust. Excise tax: $800. Page 1511 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit 3927, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: East West Associates, LLC. Grantor: Gary and Denise Phillips. Excise tax: $280. Page 1535 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit 3725, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee:Ronald and Robin Windham. Grantor: William and Candace Kury. Excise tax: $310. Page 1556 of Book 536.
Oct. 15: Unit 8, Building B, Briarcliff Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Nicole Brown. Grantor: Keith and Yanta Pertschi. Excise tax: $138. Page 1602 of Book 536.
Oct. 16: Lot 2, New Visions of Fall Creek Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Miles Johnson. Grantor: JSR Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $100. Page 1624 of Book 536.
Oct. 16: One tract (0.40 acres), Linville. Grantee: Davin and Megan Brown. Grantor: Scott and Cheryl Garland. Excise tax: $76. Page 1634 of Book 536.
Oct. 16: Unit 3204-A, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Oceanus Consulting LLC. Grantor: Angela Butler. Excise tax: $91. Page 1639 of Book 536.
Oct. 16: Six tracts, Linville. Grantee: The Phillips Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Richard and Janice Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1648 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: Lot 19, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lawrence Holt Jr. and Brenda Holt. Grantor: Janet Sommer-Leister. Excise tax: $96. Page 1679 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: Lot 134, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Joseph Warner, Joseph Warner Jr. Grantor: J&B Warner Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1684 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: Lot 134, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Joseph Warner III. Grantor: Joseph Warner, Joseph Warner Jr., Joseph Warner III. Excise tax: $1. Page 1687 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: Lot 28, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: John and Melissa Norman. Grantor: Stella De Fex Logan. Excise tax: $1,140. Page 1707 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: One tract (0.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Leonard Shriner, Leonard A. Shriner Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Leonard Shriner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1726 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: Lot 168, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Linda McKeever. Grantor: Guy Westover Jr. and Theresa Westover. Excise tax: $370. Page 1730 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: Unit 24B, Week 10, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Jeanette Mills, Jeanette Pearson and Robert Pearson. Excise tax: $33. Page 1732 of Book 536.
Oct. 17: Unit D, Building 4, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Gay Lazur. Grantor: Marsha Fuller, Marsha M. Fuller Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $524. Page 1746 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Three tracts, Linville. Grantee: Donna Holtsclaw and Andrea Stewart. Grantor: Donna Holtsclaw, Andrea Stewart, Mary Gragg and Mary Frances Gragg Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1751 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Lot 114, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne Brown, The Wayne B. Brown Revocable Trust. Grantor: Wayne and Dana Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1761 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Lot 114, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dana Brown, The Dana F. Brown Revocable Trust. Grantor: Wayne and Dana Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1763 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Unit 3304B, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Andres Fleury-Guzman. Grantor: Gustavo Fleury-Guzman, Natalia Aurora Martinez Sanchez De Leon. Excise tax: $54. Page 1768 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Lot F51, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Catherine Lamphere. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 1772 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Lot F54, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick and Holly Royals. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $1,360. Page 1775 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Lot S36, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Patrick and Holly Royals. Excise tax: $520. Page 1778 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: One tract (3.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Haley Banner. Grantor: Tammy Frye. Excise tax: $258. Page 1802 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: One tract (7.41 acres), Linville. Grantee: Tammy Frye. Grantor: Thomas McMurray and Dillon Gilpin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1826 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: One tract (7.41 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jamie and James Gilpin. Grantor: Tammy Frye. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1830 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Lot 39, Silver Springs Farm Residential, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jo Epperson. Grantor: Banner Manor Corp. Excise tax: $115. Page 1834 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Unit 1A, Building 9, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles and Adrianne Jaffee. Grantor: Anthony and Cynthia Brooks. Excise tax: $765. Page 1838 of Book 536.
Oct. 18: Tract 6, F.W. VonCanon Estate, Banner Elk. Grantee: JRMON NC LLC. Grantor: Joshua, Brenda and Erica VonCanon, Thomas Sisson II. Excise tax: $310. Page 1866 of Book 536.
