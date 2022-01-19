The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 10: Lot 3, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kirt and Kristie Reinert. Grantor: Frank Nickell and Carol Hertling. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 2094 of Book 571.
Jan. 10: One tract (50.73 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Frank and Kimberle Crisafulli. Grantor: William Prewitt III and Natalie Prewitt. Excise tax: $1,630. Page 2100 of Book 571.
Jan. 10: Lot 12, Fox Pointe Too, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alexander and Amy Carson. Grantor: Warren and Colette Wakeman, Fox Run Estates, Ltd. Excise tax: $360. Page 2118 of Book 571.
Jan. 10: Lot 101, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Ashley Jones. Grantor: Juan and Sebrina Hernandez, Matthew and Laura O’Connell. Excise tax: $280. Page 2168 of Book 571.
Jan. 11: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $2,128. Page 2194 of Book 571.
Jan. 11: One tract (0.47 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Billy and Glenna King. Grantor: Glenna and Billy King, Glenna Puckett. Excise tax: $1. Page 2248 of Book 571.
Jan. 11: One tract (17.18 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Miroslava and James Dodson. Grantor: Gregory Walton and Melia Snyder. Excise tax: $220. Page 2266 of Book 571.
Jan. 11: One tract (230 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: John and Jana Lynch. Grantor: Larry and Mary Dewitt, Marguerite Bock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2485 of Book 571.
Jan. 11: Lot 110, Section B, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Clinton and Katherine Johnson. Grantor: Ralph and Helen Johnson. Excise tax: $94. Page 2487 of Book 571.
Jan. 11: Unit 3627, The Citadel at SugarTop Resort Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Julian and Bettye Newman. Grantor: Shirley Roberts and Roberts Trust. Excise tax: $499. Page 2489 of Book 571.
Jan. 11: Lot 2A, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donnie Plyler Jr. and Nichole Plyler. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group. Excise tax: $410. Page 24 of Book 572.
Jan. 11: One tract (2.44 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Rescue, Inc. Grantor: JS North Land, LLC. Excise tax: $850. Page 70 of Book 572.
Jan. 11: One tract (2.04 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Matthew Sluder and Millie Bumgarner. Grantor: Daisy Miller. Excise tax: $278. Page 94 of Book 572.
Jan. 11: Lot EC1, Eagle Crest Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Reyna Vento. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 116 of Book 572.
Jan. 11: One tract (13.69 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ware Forms, LLC. Grantor: Max and Michelle Freeman. Excise tax: $500. Page 137 of Book 572.
Jan. 11: Lot 1, Scott’s Glen, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey and Patricia Dillman. Grantor: David and Sue Ramsey. Excise tax: $110. Page 139 of Book 572.
Jan. 11: Lot 15, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jacob Arnett. Grantor: Steven and Gabrielle Cahoon. Excise tax: $6. Page 141 of Book 572.
Jan. 11: One tract (11.74 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Luis Enriquez and Isabel Leon. Grantor: Steven and Gabrielle Cahoon. Excise tax: $52. Page 143 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Lot 73, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Nicholas and Amanda Wanner. Grantor: Beverly Holt. Excise tax: $630. Page 169 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Lot 3, Beech Top, Beech Mountain Grantee: HMP Ventures, LLC. Grantor: Team WOT, LLC. Excise tax: $1,225. Page 191 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Lot O13, Overlook Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Mette Miller, Jason and Pernille Lopez, James and Malene Guyn. Grantor: James and Malene Guyn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 217 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: One tract (0.90 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Chrystal King. Grantor: Sherry Woodie, Sherry E. Woodie. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 235 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Unit 3726, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Felton and Christina Godwin. Grantor: Felton and Joan Godwin and Joan Webb. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 253 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Unit B, Building 66, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: 82 Creekside A, LLC. Grantor: Judith Ewalt. Excise tax: $272. Page 259 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: One tract (6.377 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Cortland and Christie Korker. Grantor: Steve, Stephen, and Robin Gilliam. Excise tax: $800. Page 262 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Lot G44, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Henrie and Joseph Baillargeon. Grantor: Eagle Mountain View, LLC. Excise tax: $580. Page 265 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Unit 37, Building H, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stanley Smart. Grantor: Norman and Marilyn Snyder. Excise tax: $260. Page 291 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Lot 163, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sun Baker and Roland Vanarsdale IV. Grantor: Stanley and Cathy Glenn, Haley and Garrett Driscoll. Excise tax: $310. Page 296 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Apt Unit 13, Building 13, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: James, Michael, David, and Roy Seals, Roy L. Seals 2006 Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Walter Mousour Jr. and Mary Monsour. Excise tax: $729. Page 302 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Unit 27E, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steve McLoud. Grantor: Irvin and Cheryl Poplin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 313 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Two tracts (1.93 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeremy and Jessica Stevens. Grantor: Jeremy and Jessica Stevens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 316 of Book 572.
Jan. 12: Lot 42, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Weir III and Jennifer Weir. Grantor: Elisa and Isaac Aikey. Excise tax: $114. Page 334 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: Lot 183, Saddle Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shelley Welsh, Shelley Beth Welsh 2011 Revocable Trust. Grantor: Glenn, Philip Myers, Philip R. Myers Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 367 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: Lot 133, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Belmont Land and Investment Company, LLC. Grantor: 384 Grassy Creek, LLC, JM Carstarphen, L.M. Carstarphen III Wife’s GST Nonexempt Trust, William Carstarphen. Excise tax: $2,712. Page 371 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: Two tracts (2.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Nelson. Grantor: Cynthia and Brent Nelson, Sierra and Gabriel Faulkner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 374 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: One tract (1.23 acres), G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Adrian Liddiard. Grantor: William and Tammy Carlisle. Excise tax: $3,900. Page 379 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: One tract (8.30 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Don and Anette Craig. Grantor: John and Mary McAteer. Excise tax: $146. Page 452 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: Lot 43, Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Whitney Tine. Grantor: Stephanie and Brian Knowles. Excise tax: $40. Page 479 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: Lot 16, Block B, VonCannon, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth Horner. Grantor: Jeffrey Pardue Sr. Excise tax: $450. Page 482 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: One tract (1.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Tammy Burleson. Grantor: Carolyn Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 499 of Book 572.
Jan. 13: Unit B-2, Sugarview Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kankassi and Matthew Nicholson. Grantor: CTD Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $358. Page 515 of Book 572.
