The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 10: Unit 27F, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Rosie and John Gilder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1471 of Book 553.
Dec. 10: Unit 04D, Week 9, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: James and Marsha Clough, Martha Clough. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1475 of Book 553.
Dec. 10: One tract (1.48 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Chad Puckett. Grantor: Michael Wright and Michael Puckett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1478 of Book 553.
Dec. 11: Lot B5, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chad and Lindsey Eason. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Page 1492 of Book 553.
Dec. 11: Lot VR-29, Vineyard Reserve at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Betsy Morreale. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 1495 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot VR-2, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Marcia D. Scott Revocable Trust and Marcia Scott. Grantor: Banner Elk Ventures LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 1692 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot VR-21, Vineyard Reserve Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Juliano Properties VR21, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 1695 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot 51, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronnie and Shellie Borsheim. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 1698 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot 17, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alin and Carmen Lungescu. Grantor: Mark and Lavinia Adkins, Elliott Harwell, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $320. Page 1701 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: One tract (2.09 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Larry Johnson. Grantor: Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC, Bellsouth Telecommunications, Inc. Excise tax: $504. Page 1717 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.482 acres), Linville. Grantee: Richard and Joyce Shoupe. Grantor: Jim Shoupe III, Amelia, Bill, Diane, Richard, Joyce, T. Joe, and Rebecca Shoupe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1769 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot 85, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: Keith and Beverly Wells, Keith and Beverly Wells Living Trust. Grantor: Frances and James Magruder. Excise tax: $3,190. Page 1776 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot 3, Section 4, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: The Dennis Family Trust, Craig and Janet Dennis. Grantor: Dan and Dereka Plyler. Excise tax: $1,170. Page 1800 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot 21, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Coast to Cliffs, LLC. Grantor: Jensen Holdings, Inc. Excise tax: $1,746. Page 1838 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $254. Page 1864 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $290. Page 1937 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $18. Page 1940 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Unit 6, Building D, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Raymond and Lisa Johnson. Grantor: Peggy and Jeffrey Lowdermilk. Excise tax: $370. Page 2013 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lots 27-39, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brown Sugar Investments, LLC. Grantor: Steve and Mary Turner, Mary L. Turner Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $470. Page 2034 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot 12, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Luis Herrera Diaz, Alysha Herrera. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2062 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: One tract (0.79 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Richard and Alice Collison. Grantor: Jack Pittman Jr., Jack Pittman. Excise tax: $220. Page 2077 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Unit 2, Building 6, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Marjorie Dale. Grantor: Albert Dale III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2079 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Lot 6, Elk Creek Drive, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Mountain Rentals, LLC. Grantor: Harry Berry Realty, Inc. Excise tax: $1,500. Page 2084 of Book 553.
Dec. 14: Four tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Ripley and Kim Amell. Grantor: Todd Reese. Excise tax: $327. Page 2088 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot , Unit 8, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Casalibratore Mountain Properties, LLC. Grantor: Wild Wind, LLC. Excise tax: $4,750. Page 2139 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot 20, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Diana Rubin. Grantor: Diana Rubin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2142 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot 54, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mark Ellis. Grantor: Robert and Patsy Magennis. Excise tax: $430. Page 2162 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot G63, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Odessa and Kevin Hines. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $800. Page 2197 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Unit 1, Building 1, Chestnut Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roni Dietz and Joel Kaatz. Grantor: John, Jewell, Allan and Italia Metts, Laura and Oscar Ruiz. Excise tax: $476. Page 2227 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot 278, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Rick and Barbara Sadorf, Sadorf Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Equity Trust Company, Sterling Trust Company, Donald Harris, Donald D. Harris, Account #087244. Excise tax: $28. Page 2245 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot 6, Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Maverick Investment Group, LLC. Grantor: Duane and Patricia Griffin. Excise tax: $680. Page 2274 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot 39, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brent and Sarah Powers. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2293 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Apt. Units 7 and 8, Building 9, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Ethan Wiesler, Robert Vigoda, Mitchell Tyson, The Ethan Wiesler Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Harvey Freeman Jr. and Margaret Freeman. Excise tax: $1,240. Page 2319 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot 258, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Frances Magruder. Grantor: John and Christy Grow. Excise tax: $3,170. Page 2323 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: One tract (2.80 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Melissa Isaacs and Marvie Nunley. Grantor: Mary Nunley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2343 of Book 553.
Dec. 15: Lot 279, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Shawn and Abby Blair. Grantor: Equity Trust Company, Sterling Trust Company, Donald Harris, Donald E. Harris, Account #087244. Excise tax: $28. Page 2347 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: Unit 106C, Week 45, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry Durst. Grantor: Ronald and Glenda Emerich. Excise tax: $10. Page 2368 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: One tract (35.96 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy. Grantor: North American Land Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2372 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: One tract (1.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: Greenleaf Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Burton Rentals LLC. Excise tax: $50. Page 2378 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: Two tracts (6.45 acres), Linville. Grantee: Greenleaf Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Greenleaf Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2381 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: One tract (0.47 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Lindahl. Grantor: Burton Rentals LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 2385 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: One tract (5.51 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Parker Bixby. Excise tax: $1,360. Page 2392 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: Unit 13, Week 33, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer Walters. Grantor: Bennie and Carolyn Walters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2396 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: One tract (0.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Maureen Welling, Welling Revocable Trust. Grantor: Douglas Clark. Excise tax: $70. Page 2401 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: Unit 11, Briarcliff Condominiums No. 1, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer McLean, David Bloom. Grantor: William and Christine Tuttell. Excise tax: $390. Page 2408 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: One tract (1.48 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Carson Puckett. Grantor: Chad Puckett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2429 of Book 553.
Dec. 16: Lot 9, Phase 1, Emerald Court, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thunder-Port, LLC. Grantor: Andrew Porter Sr., Andrew Porter, Cynthia Keller. Excise tax: $200. Page 2432 of Book 553.
Dec. 17: Lot 46, Unit 10, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Robert Buckfelder, Robert F. Buckfelder Qualified Personal Residence Trust. Grantor: Robert adn Kathleen Buckfelder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2460 of Book 553.
Dec. 17: One tract (0.23 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pamela Van Vleck, Pamela K. Van Vleck Revocable Trust. Grantor: V-V Ventures LLC and Pamela Van Vleck. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2490 of Book 553.
Dec. 17: Lot 30A, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sherry Long. Grantor: John, Eileen, Sam and Amy Sarris, Suzanne and Ronald Stacey. Excise tax: $47. Page 2492 of Book 553.
Dec. 17: One tract (2.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Pricilla McGuire. Grantor: Linda Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2497 of Book 553.
Dec. 17: Unit 634, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Crystal Hall and Dennis Hall Jr. Grantor: The Stewart Group-Davidson, LLC. Excise tax: $358. Page 2 of Book 554.
Dec. 17: Unit 6, Bldg. E, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leigh Morrison. Grantor: Daniel, Susan, Rachel, Brooks, Penni, and Jacqueline Kirkland. Excise tax: $400. Page 5 of Book 554.
Dec. 18: Lot 21, Red Rock Ridge, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frank Daniels IV. Grantor: Kelly and John Long, Frank Daniels. Excise tax: $10. Page 48 of Book 554.
Dec. 18: Lot VR24, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Inch. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 79 of Book 554.
Dec. 18: Lot G-25, Great Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald and Linda Lehman. Grantor: John and Linda Brink. Excise tax: $520. Page 82 of Book 554.
Dec. 18: Lot 27, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: CPEC Exchange 43885-H, LLC and CPEC Exchange 43885-W, LLC. Grantor: Wildlands Consulting and Property Services LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 85 of Book 554.
Dec. 18: Lot F-47, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jacob and Dana Burroughs. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $198. Page 89 of Book 554.
