The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 29: Two tracts (0.44 acres), Linville. Grantee: Watson and Laura Bryant. Grantor: Watson and Laura Bryant. Excise tax: $1. Page 2107 of Book 569.
Nov. 29: One tract (2.56 acres), Linville; One tract (1.90 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Tracy George, Gina Welch, Jeremy Abernethy, Abernethy Family Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Tony and Judy Abernethy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2142 of Book 569.
Nov. 29: Lot S128, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: AKS Orchard, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $1,340. Page 2146 of Book 569.
Nov. 29: Lot S130, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wu Huan. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $540. Page 2149 of Book 569.
Nov. 29: Lot 38, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Debra Bennett. Grantor: Patrick and Casey Conroy, Patrick James Conroy and Casey Cunningham Conroy Tenants by Entirety Trust. Excise tax: $902. Page 2152 of Book 569.
Nov. 29: Lot 263, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: White Sugar Mountain, LLC. Grantor: Christopher and Kristi Trangsrud. Excise tax: $1,704. Page 2158 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 72, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Goldberg and Carol Haggiag. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $420. Page 2201 of 568.
Nov. 30: One tract (0.29 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Esther Clawson, James and George Erwin, Madge Mayberry, Roy Erwin, Walter Erwin Jr. Grantor: Patricia and Rhudy Johnson, Brickie and Robert Heaton, Rebecca Mitchell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2225 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 12, Block 2, Linville Woods, Linville. Grantee: 33 Beaumont Lane, LLC. Grantor: James and Nell Ezell. Excise tax: $2,700. Page 2231 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 15, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Sandra Simpson. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $140. Page 2250 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 5, Fall Creek Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pine Creek Properties USA, LLC. Grantor: David and Linda Bernstein. Excise tax: $160. Page 2255 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 2, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kirk and Michele Olsen. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $420. Page 2258 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 56, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sharon and Larry Ondrey. Grantor: Edward and Dona Cox, Edward F. Cox and Dona L. Cox Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2278 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 30, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Van and Jan Jones. Grantor: Connie Cochrane. Excise tax: $730. Page 2283 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 98, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mario and Debra Castro, Mario Castro and Debra Castro Revocable Trust. Grantor: Frank and Carol Sanderlin. Excise tax: $460. Page 2306 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 6, Silver Rox Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Monica and Allen Thomas. Grantor: Trim 1, LLC. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 2316 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 1, Unit 5, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Grantor: The Scottsdale Co., Linville Ridge Development Company. Excise tax: $2,800. Page 2319 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: One tract (78.43 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy. Grantor: Julie, Julia, Barbara, Donald and Priscilla Zobel. Excise tax: $551. Page 2323 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: One tract (49.1 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy. Grantor: Julie, Julia, Barbara, Donald and Priscilla Zobel. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2328 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: One tract (3.35 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Leston and Brittany Beam. Grantor: Rebecca Moody, Dwight Moody Jr. and Rebecca Beam. Excise tax: $130. Page 2334 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 2, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Calima Investments, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Helen Eggers. Excise tax: $120. Page 2350 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Lot 62, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sunyoung Lee and John Wright. Grantor: Jimmy and Lori Stewart. Excise tax: $766. Page 2356 of Book 569.
Nov. 30: Building 20, Unit 2A, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Desire Osman. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $978. Page 2375 of Book 569.
Dec. 1: One tract (0.16 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Charles and Shirley McKinney. Grantor: Donald and Priscilla Zobel. Excise tax: $4. Page 2449 of Book 569.
Dec. 1: Units B & C, Building 65, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Morrison. Grantor: Marvin Mintz. Excise tax: $180. Page 2452 of Book 569.
Dec. 1: One tract (2 acres), Avery. Grantee: Dax Ross, Marni and Devyn Rapoport. Grantor: Dax Ross. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2472 of Book 569.
Dec. 1: Lot 20, River Knoll Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Amy and Gregory Dills. Grantor: Charlotte Springer, Charlotte F. Springer Trust. Excise tax: $880. Page 2478 of Book 569.
Dec. 1: Lot 76, Sunset Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: CLK-MACC Builders LLC. Grantor: Kevin and Patricia Rosenberger. Excise tax: $280. Page 25 of Book 570.
Dec. 1: Lot 3, Woodlawn Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carol Kropp, Carol W. Kropp Family Trust. Grantor: Robert and Judy Brinson, The Brinson Living Trust. Excise tax: $292. Page 55 of Book 570.
Dec. 1: Unit B, Building 8, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nadine and Tommie Schofield. Grantor: Jan and Dewin Townsend. Excise tax: $280. Page 87 of Book 570.
Dec. 1: One tract (18.87 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC, 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Eric Baltzley. Excise tax: $800. Page 91 of Book 570.
Dec. 1: Lot 21, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Zachary and Anita James. Grantor: Kelly and Robert Moulton, Kimberly Miller, Robert L. Moulton Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $217. Page 96 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot 43, Highland Cottage Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mamie Moore. Grantor:Brenda Wade, John Cook, Mamie Moore, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 151 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot 83, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Vivian, Kenneth, and Megan Burnsed. Grantor: Janet Toy, Vivian Burnsed. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 185 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: One tract (3.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jeffrey and Jennifer Bumgarner. Grantor: Jonathan and Keila Carpenter. Excise tax: $62. Page 190 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot 62, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: North Shore Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Samuel Puglia. Excise tax: $90. Page 194 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Unit 11-803, Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Lisa Starnes. Grantor: Michael Moore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 198 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: One tract (1.75 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Amber Hughes. Grantor: Hansel Allen. Excise tax: $39. Page 202 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: One tract (1.12 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Adam Beuttell and Sapna Patel. Grantor: Adam Beuttell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 204 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot 60, Farm at Banner Elk, High Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Erica Sizemore, Rupert Sizemore III, The Sizemore Family Trust. Grantor: Erica Sizemore, Rupert Sizemore III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 219 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Unit 2122, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tarik and Angelika Rashid. Grantor: Sun Baker. Excise tax: $494. Page 222 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot 59, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony and Jill Ferguson. Grantor: Franz Bidinger Jr. and Franz L. Bidinger, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $3,090. Page 225 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot ES80, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randall and Linda Houlas. Grantor: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Excise tax: $580. Page 247 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: One tract (0.41 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Camille Gibbs. Grantor: Michael and Sarah Gates. Excise tax: $950. Page 250 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot S32, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Bloom. Grantor: Nicholas, Haley, and Hayley Johnson. Excise tax: $282. Page 265 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot S32, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas Johnson. Grantor: Nicholas, Haley and Hayley Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 267 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Unit C, Bldg. 9, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Henry Marshall III, Alison Marshall. Grantor: Calvin and Sharon Starlin. Excise tax: $758. Page 269 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: One tract (0.82 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Marina and David Guinn. Grantor: Sonja Austin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 273 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: Lot 43, Highland Cottage, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brenda Wade, John Cook, Mamie Moore, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust. Grantor: Mamie Moore and Brenda Wade. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 275 of Book 570.
Dec. 2: One tract (6.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: Douglas and Sharon Jennings. Grantor: Linda Pittman. Excise tax: $176. Page 280 of Book 570.
