The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 26: Two tracts (61 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Benton Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Gordon and Cynthia Benton, Gordon and Cynthia Benton Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1221 of Book 563.
July 26: Unit 10, Linville River Farm Fish Camp, Altamont. Grantee: JSJ Investment Group, LLC. Grantor: Jason and Chelsea Cibelli, JSJ Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $180. Page 1232 of Book 563.
July 26: Lot 53, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Tiffany Gilliam. Grantor: Seven Devils, LLC. Excise tax: $18. Page 1237 of Book 563.
July 26: Lot EC-2, Eagle Crest Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susan and Daniel Parmeggiani. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 1240 of Book 563.
July 26: Lot 81, Section 9, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Desiree Kludy. Grantor: Donovan and Tammy Marks. Excise tax: $1,630. Page 1243 of Book 563.
July 26: One tract (0.50 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Chet Menefee. Grantor: Linda, Molly and William Holhouser, Laura Nunn, Kathy Belden. Excise tax: $40. Page 1317 of Book 563.
July 26: One tract (0.29 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Lucinda Williams. Grantor: Jonathan and Jennifer Krueger. Excise tax: $44. Page 1323 of Book 563.
July 26: One tract (0.65 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Teresa Benfield. Grantor: Michael and Aliyah Brewer. Excise tax: $10. Page 1354 of Book 563.
July 27: One tract (570.53 sq. ft.), Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Carmen Bajek. Grantor: Willi, Cindy, and Willie Coleman. Excise tax: $10. Page 1357 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot 41, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chong and Chin So. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1360 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot 12, Section 13, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: William and Roxane Mann. Grantor: Elaine and James Strickland. Excise tax: $899. Page 1392 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot 3, Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas Lundin and Victoria Cuff. Grantor: Southport Trust, LLC. Excise tax: $620. Page 1395 of Book 563.
July 27: One tract (1.07 acres), Linville. Grantee: Matthew and Kate Howard, William and Allison Windley. Grantor: Walter Windley Jr., Betty Windley, The Windley Family Trust. Excise tax: $290. Page 1418 of Book 563.
July 27: One tract (2.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: Daniel and Melissa Halloran. Grantor: Zachary and Jena Burnop. Excise tax: $590. Page 1423 of Book 563.
July 27: One tract (4.15 acres), Avery. Grantee: Headwaters, Ltd. Grantor: John and Linda Currence. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1450 of Book 563.
July 27: Unit 104D, Week 42, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Gelinas and Darlene Sherman. Grantor: James, Alberta, Richard and Robert Brandeberry, Lisa Williams, James E. Brandeberry and Alberta M. Brandeberry Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1. Page 1454 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot 6, Beech Crossing, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Blue Ridge Business Solutions, LLC. Grantor: WOW, LLC. Excise tax: $25. Page 1458 of Book 563.
July 27: Three tracts (29.697 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert Jaremsek. Grantor: Barry and Linda Sutton. Excise tax: $480. Page 1466 of Book 563.
July 27: One tract (1.87 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mountain Skye, LLC. Grantor: Maritime Skye, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1474 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot S-105, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest SE, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicholas and Carlota Pappas. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $850. Page 1477 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot S-104, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest SE, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcia Scott, The Marcia D. Scott Revocable Trust. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $998. Page 1480 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot S100, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Geoffrey Brown. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $670. Page 1483 of Book 563.
July 27: Lot S94, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Paula Chismar. Grantor: Michael and Lynn Bandy. Excise tax: $520. Page 1486 of Book 563.
July 27: One tract (5.86 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Kara Flynn. Grantor: Michael and Kimberly Johnson, Michael and Michael Clark. Excise tax: $500. Page 1507 of Book 563.
July 27: Cottage D, Elk Grove, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carol Munzenrieder. Grantor: Lesken, LLC. Excise tax: $76. Page 1531 of Book 563.
July 28: One tract (6.77 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lucrecia Woody. Grantor: Rex Woody, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1546 of Book 563.
July 28: One tract (0.44 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Edee Daniels. Grantor: Carolyn Williamson, Richard Molnar and Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $838. Page 1580 of Book 563.
July 28: One tract (3.50 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jerral and Betty Aldridge. Grantor: Elwood and Sarah Singleton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1600 of Book 563.
July 28: Unit 3109, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Sheri Pitt. Grantor: Matthew Heinrich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1605 of Book 563.
July 28: Unit B, Building 49, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elisa and Isaac Aikey. Grantor: Amy and Taylor Johnson, Amy Norris. Excise tax: $330. Page 1625 of Book 563.
July 28: Lot 3, Quail Forest, Linville. Grantee: Tonja and Tyler Blalock Grantor: Tonja Blalock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1669 of Book 563.
July 28: Unit 1110, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Barry Carlin. Grantor: Freitas Family Realty, LLC. Excise tax: $325. Page 1678 of Book 563.
July 28: One tract (1.82 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: ELB Family LP. Grantor: Kathleen and Douglas Voda. Excise tax: $1,552. Page 1681 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 85, Elk Horn Lane, Western Highlands, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David and Janet Layne, Layne Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: David and Janet Layne. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1688 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 3, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: Billy and Rebekah Thompson. Grantor: Shelia Annas, Steve and Lorraine Rhoney. Excise tax: $13. Page 1694 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 31, Unit 10, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Nelson and Rhonda Faro. Grantor: Stephen Thompson, Thompson Family Trust #2. Excise tax: $3,302. Page 1699 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 4, Koontz and Narmore Property Division, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Bear Lodge LLC. Grantor: Shawn and Diana Corey. Excise tax: $690. Page 1705 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 122, Town of Newland, Linville. Grantee: Brandy Hampton. Grantor: Kenneth Benfield, Jr. Excise tax: $390. Page 1709 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 13, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicole Dingman and Charles Dingman Jr. Grantor: Audrey and Arthur Nemetz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1732 of Book 563.
July 29: Unit 42, Building IV, Bee Branch Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Cole, Yoly Franco-Cole. Grantor: Charles Driggers and Jamee Hooks. Excise tax: $520. Page 1739 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot S26, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Serenity Custom Homes, LLC. Grantor: Diane and William Hickey. Excise tax: $1,466. Page 1761 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 92, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mariano and Caroline Doble. Grantor: Erik and Marcela Bayard, Mariano and Caroline Doble. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1765 of Book 563.
July 29: Unit 1, Bldg, 3, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jodi Pascal. Grantor: Carlos and Damary Camacho. Excise tax: $640. Page 1776 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 5, Riverwalk Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Bryant. Grantor: Edward Gulbenkian. Excise tax: $360. Page 1798 of Book 563.
July 29: Lot 38, Harbor Lake Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Osborne Hefner Jr. and Brenda Hefner. Grantor: Don and Marilyn Herman. Excise tax: $108. Page 1820 of Book 563.
July 30: Unit 19, Building C, Hemlock Nob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Justin and Rachelle Desilets. Grantor: Michael and Randi Kayes. Excise tax: $448. Page 1859 of Book 563.
