The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 2: Unit 27B, Unit No. F124, Mossy Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Jeanne Stephen. Grantor: Charles Stephen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 649 of Book 538.
Dec. 2: Lot No. 17, Skyloft Section, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Papa Doc Ventures LLC, Mooring Rentals LLC. Grantor: William Clay and Matthew Brink. Excise tax: $418. Page 672 of Book 538.
Dec. 2: Unit 415, Sugar Mtn Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glenn and Laura Herbert. Grantor: Daniel Owens and Daniel Owens Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $345. Page 675 of Book 538.
Dec. 2: One Lot, Cranberry. Grantee: Elk Park Christian Church. Grantor: David Vance. Excise tax: $40. Page 681 of Book 538.
Dec. 2: Tract 119 Ril Inc. Property, Banner Elk. Grantee: Town of Beech Mountain. Grantor: Andrew Jr. and Tammy Peatross. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 683 of Book 538.
Dec. 3: Lot 11, Mariposa Phase 2, Banner Elk. Grantee: High Country Creekside LLC. Grantor: Ronald and Stepanie Yoder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 732 of Book 538.
Dec. 3: Unit 11-101, Sugar Mtn Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Sarah Horschel. Grantor: Angela and Douglas Westmorland. Excise tax: $166. Page 735 of Book 538.
Dec. 3: One tract (2.0 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins and Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Ronald and Lisa Gwyn. Excise tax: $110. Page 739 of Book 538.
Dec. 3: Two tracts, (11.30 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Henry Brewer Jr. Grantor: Sybil and Henry Brewer and Henry J. Brewer Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 746 of Book 538.
Dec. 3: Two tracts ( 25.52 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert II and Sherry Payne. Grantor: Hallie Tucker. Excise tax: $561. Page 751 of Book 538.
Dec. 3: Unit No. 3027, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott Alexander. Grantor: Thomas and Tonya Meyer. Excise tax: $220. Page 772 of Book 538.
Dec. 3: Unit 1406, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Angela Westmorland. Grantor: Doris Liles. Excise tax: $168. Page 788 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Unit No. 106F, Week 25, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highland at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Ronald and Faith Braswell. Excise tax: No taxable conversation. Page 829 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Unit 105K. Week 12, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Larry Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 831 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Unit 2, Building B, The Knoll Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Parker Sr. Grantor: Jeffrey and Robin Tickle. Excise tax: $480. Page 835 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Lot 3, Riverview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David Hunt. Grantor: Stephen and Katie Hunt. Excise tax: $170. Page 839 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Lot 120, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Fay Perry. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $16. Page 841 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Lot 32, Tynecastle, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Skladany. Grantor: Live-a-Little Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 863 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: One tract (20 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cecil Johnson. Grantor: Jim Vance III and Timothy Farrow and Sarah Vance. Excise tax: $80. Page 890 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: One tract (20 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cecil Johnson. Grantor: Robert, Paula and Sarah Vance. Excise tax: $80. Page 894 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: One tract (20 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cecil Johnson. Grantor: Sherrill and Alma Johnson and Sarah Vance. Excise tax: $80. Page 898 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Lot 40, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Smith Family Investments LLC. Grantor: Charles and Sherry Snodgrass. Excise tax: $620. Page 910 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Unit 46, Building J, Briarcliff Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pamela Terrell and Denise Smith. Grantor: Pamela Terrell, Ruth Bryan, Revocable Trust Agreement of Ruth S. Bryan, Denise Smith, Stephen and Ivy Terrell, Leanna and William Proffitt, Kenneth, Robert, Brad, Stephanie, Joel and Scott Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 928 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Lot 43, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hope Hill Inc. Grantor: Michael and Jessica Blake. Excise tax: $550. Page 941 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Unit 9FT, Week 24 and Unit 9HT, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacation Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $34. Page 955 of Book 538.
Dec. 4: Lot 2,3,4, Block 2, Linville. Grantee: James Earnhardt Sr. Grantor: Kevin and Arlene Foster and Robert and Jeannie Burleson. Excise tax: $280. Page 1020 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Lot 297, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jenni Marra and Jennie Marra Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jennie Marra. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1047 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Lot 34A, (2.274 acres), Falcon Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Primo Home Services Inc. Grantor: Deborah and Brian Cundiff. Excise tax: $13. Page 1050 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Unit 534, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Highland Union Bank. Grantor: Benjamin Neece and Guillermo and Robin Valls. Excise tax: $180. Page 1054 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Lot 210, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William Krupicka and William Martin Krupicka Revocable Trust. Grantor: William Krupicka. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1058 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Lot 29, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Pamela Houser and David and Pamela Houser Revocable Trust. Grantor: David and Pamela Houser and David and Pamela Houser Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1063 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Unit A, Building 7, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: R Edwards Company LLC. Grantor: Michael and Kim Arlin. Excise tax: $700. Page 1067 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Unit 3, Building A, The Falls Townhouses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allyson Johnson. Grantor: Allyson Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1072 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: One tract (0.95 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Susan Crouch and William Martin. Grantor: Lou Ann Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1075 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Lot 119, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Marilyn Ayers. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $16. Page 1091 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Lot ES-64, Eagles Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cinnamin Turk. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins and Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401 Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $280. Page 1093 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Unit 102, Building B, Carolina North Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul and Andrea Ferguson. Grantor: Benjamin and Cathy Deeley. Excise tax: $393. Page 1140 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: One tract, Linville. Grantee: Wade and Debbie Vance. Grantor: Teena McNeely. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1143 of Book 538.
Dec. 5: Portion of Lot 14 (4.32 aces), Alta mont Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Appalachian Holdings of NC LLC. Grantor: James and Nancy Frye. Excise tax: $330. Page 1147 of Book 538.
Dec. 6: Unit 201A, Week 48, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Lisa Patience. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1149 of Book 538.
Dec. 6: Unit 201D, Week 48, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Lisa Patience. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1151 of Book 538.
Dec. 6: Lot 134, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William Willis. Grantor: John Tangorra and Mary Schmitt. Excise tax: $144. Page 1183 of Book 538.
