The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 15: One tract (1.02 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Jenna Pike. Grantor: John Schrapper Jr. and Donna Schrapper. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 727 of Book 544.
June 15: One tract (1.44 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jeff McGuire. Grantor: Bernice McGuire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 732 of Book 544.
June 15: One tract (1.44 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jeff McGuire. Grantor: Bernice McGuire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 735 of Book 544.
June 15: One tract (72.56 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jeff McGuire. Grantor: Bernice McGuire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 738 of Book 544.
June 15: One tract (9.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Betsy and James Austin. Grantor: Hilda and Robert Roe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 748 of Book 544.
June 15: Unit 100A, Crest Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kristen Bruton, Kristen Bruton Revocable Trust. Grantor: Janet Bauer, Janet M. Bauer Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $600. Page 750 of Book 544.
June 15: Unit 2, Building 1, Shallowford Walk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederik and Deborah Foss. Grantor: James and Heather Long. Excise tax: $264. Page 759 of Book 544.
June 15: One tract (21.28 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Amy Brown. Grantor: Dalton Brown. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 794 of Book 544.
June 15: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Moses Braswell. Grantor: Clara Hartley. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 797 of Book 544.
June 15: Lot 17, Fox Run Estates Ltd., Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Sandra Starnes. Grantor: Jo and Aaron James, Jo Dickinson. Excise tax: $2,130. Page 800 of Book 544.
June 15: Lot 7, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Danielle McCall, The McCall Join Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Mark, John, Lavinia, and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $370. Page 817 of Book 544.
June 16: Unit 1, Building 1, Shallowford Walk Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anne and Christy Montgerard. Grantor: Henry, Anne and Christy Montgerard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 869 of Book 544.
June 16: One tract (0.91 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jason Harmon. Grantor: Rex Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 886 of Book 544.
June 16: Four tracts (40.567 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Chastity and Brian Rominger. Grantor: Rex Harmon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 889 of Book 544.
June 16: Lot VV18, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randy and Nancy Mortensen. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $410. Page 894 of Book 544.
June 16: Lot CA28, Camp Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Said and Lejla Gusic. Grantor: John and Carolyn Kesler. Excise tax: $930. Page 897 of Book 544.
June 16: Unit 3229, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Travis and Alicia Van Houten. Grantor: Dan and Patricia Lott. Excise tax: $125. Page 917 of Book 544.
June 16: Lot 288, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Andrew Carney and Santana Warren. Grantor: Thomas and Gladys Aiello. Excise tax: $290. Page 929 of Book 544.
June 17: Three lots, culver addition to Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Dori Trust and Angela Accetturo. Grantor: Aiden Properties LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 957 of Book 544.
June 17: One tract (0.29 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: The Dori Trust, Angela Accetturo. Grantor: Anthony Palazzo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 962 of Book 544.
June 17: One tract (9.91 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Mark Childress. Grantor: Juanita and Walter Puett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 992 of Book 544.
June 17: Lot 1, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Buffy Mitchell. Grantor: Thomas Carney, Thomas M. Carney Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $881. Page 997 of Book 544.
June 17: Lot 94, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Jackie Wells. Grantor: Ruth Curlee. Excise tax: $258. Page 1007 of Book 544.
June 18: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $192. Page 1034 of Book 544.
June 18: Unit 2103, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Key Family Holdings LLC. Grantor: Charles and Glendas Babb. Excise tax: $230. Page 1058 of Book 544.
June 18: Lot 7, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Monica Gibson. Grantor: Ray and Larraine White. Excise tax: $127. Page 1099 of Book 544.
June 18: Two tracts (1.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Larry and Evelyn Estep. Grantor: Michael and Phyllis Mitchell, Marshall, Mary, Larry, Evelyn, Harvey and Ruth Estep. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1125 of Book 544.
June 18: Two tracts (1.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Adam Estep. Grantor: Larry and Evelyn Estep. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1130 of Book 544.
June 18: Lot 7, Section 4, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Valoree Eikinas. Grantor: David and Joann Harman. Excise tax: $804. Page 1133 of Book 544.
June 18: Lot T1, Timberline Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Cheryl McCrystal. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $204. Page 1151 of Book 544.
June 18: Lot 4, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Monica Gibson. Grantor: James and Charlotte Hallmark. Excise tax: $73. Page 1154 of Book 544.
June 18: Lot O-18, Overlook at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Laura Flaherty. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $260. Page 1156 of Book 544.
June 19: Lot G57, Great Camp Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Amanda Falsone. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $770. Page 1232 of Book 544.
June 19: One tract (1.55 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Arthur and Ashley Nowell. Grantor: Ellen Langley, James Langley Jr., The James H. Langley, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $313. Page 1251 of Book 544.
June 19: One tract (1.47 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gideon Hughes. Grantor: Doris and Jerry Turbyfill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1276 of Book 544.
June 19: One tract, Altamont. Grantee: Doug and Sharon Jennings. Grantor: Phyllis and William Sampson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1280 of Book 544.
