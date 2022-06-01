The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 16: Lot 13, Section 8A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: John Anderson. Grantor: Troy and Bette Clark, Avery Development Corportation. Excise tax: $34. Page 566 of Book 577.
May 16: Lot 10, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fahmi Mahmood and Shakil Hasan. Grantor: Bernard Skerkowski and Alison Willing. Excise tax: $106. Page 570 of Book 577.
May 16: Unit 325, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Ford Jr. Grantor: Becky and Jere McCulloch, Mary and David Swindler, Joe Clary Jr. Excise tax: $530. Page 593 of Book 577.
May 16: Lot 98, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Stephanie Edwards, Edwards Living Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $490. Page 607 of Book 577.
May 16: Lot 55, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Copeland Jr. and Susan Copeland. Grantor: David and Heather Littrell. Excise tax: $148. Page 631 of Book 577.
May 16: Lot 33, “A” Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Aby and Kevin Lucas, Abby and Kevin Lucas Revocable Family Trust. Grantor: Kevin and Abby Lucas, Abby Thursby. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 654 of Book 577.
May 17: Lot 99, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan Koshy. Grantor: Johnson Fulbright III and Stephanie Fulbright. Excise tax: $300. Page 684 of Book 577.
May 17: One tract (3.78 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Samuel Stokes. Grantor: Samuel and Betty Stokes, The Betty Lance Stokes revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 702 of Book 577.
May 17: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Matt and April Barnes. Grantor: James and Lori O’Malley. Excise tax: $20. Page 708 of Book 577.
May 17: One tract (32.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lonnie and Diane Benfield. Grantor: Elaine Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 714 of Book 577.
May 17: One tract (2.534 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lonnie and Diane Benfield. Grantor: Elaine Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 717 of Book 577.
May 17: Three tracts (11.786 acres), Linville. Grantee: Pamela and Jeffrey Smith. Grantor: Elaine Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 719 of Book 577.
May 17: Unit 2920, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Pamela Green. Grantor: Patrick and Joanna Britz. Excise tax: $570. Page 743 of Book 577.
May 17: Lot 27, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony Tanicello. Grantor: Anthony and Norma Tanicello. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 764 of Book 577.
May 18: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $208. Page 830 of Book 577.
May 18: See document for description. Grantee: Leonard and Denise Cottom, Leonard I. Cotton III Trust and Denise Cottom Trust. Grantor: Ryan and Leonard Cottom Trust, Leonard I. Cottom Jr. Living Trust and Ryan Cottom Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 895 of Book 577.
May 18: Lot 14, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Wayne and Rhonda Lanier. Grantor: Wayne and Rhonda Lanier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 897 of Book 577.
May 18: Lot 73, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Nicole and Robert Holczman. Grantor: Fred and Kathryn Cox. Excise tax: $820. Page 957 of Book 577.
May 18: One tract (5.869 acres), Linville. Grantee: Scott Jeffreys. Grantor: Joyce and Larry Burleson, Ashley and Adam McKinney, Paul Sluder. Excise tax: $177. Page 971 of Book 577.
May 18: One tract (5.869 acres), Linville. Grantee: Scott Jeffreys. Grantor: Joyce and Larry Burleson. Excise tax: $177. Page 976 of Book 577.
May 18: Two tracts (4.12 acres), Linville. Grantee: Scott Jeffreys. Grantor: Bradley, Edward and Sarah Calhoun. Excise tax: $170. Page 979 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot B116, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Steven and Donna Moore. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association, Kenneth and Janet Merop, Kenneth R. Merop and Janet C. Merop Trust, Steven and Donna Moore. Excise tax: $950. Page 1003 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot S-105, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Talon Trail, LLC. Grantor: Nicholas and Carlota Pappas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1006 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot 64, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Hange Family 2008 Trust. Grantor: Gary and Lynn Barbari. Excise tax: $540. Page 1008 of Book 577.
May 19: One tract (1.00 acre), Linville. Grantee: Joan Schmitt. Grantor: Daniel Johnston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1011 of Book 577.
May 19: One tract (2.25 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Cassandra Forbes. Grantor: Carroll Forbes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1014 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot 50, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Holt Family Properties of North America, LLC. Grantor: Stanley and Misty Holt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1017 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot CA2, Camp Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: Holt Family Properties of North America, LLC. Grantor: Stanley and Misty Holt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1020 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot 43, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mamie Moore. Grantor: Brenda Wade, John Cook, Mamie Moore, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1022 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot 68, Skiway, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Lisa Reid. Grantor: Donnie Reid. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1048 of Book 577.
May 19: One tract (3.55 acres), Altamont. Grantee: John Floyd and Cynthia Fowler. Grantor: Mountain Recreation LLC and Mountain Recreation Log Cabins, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Page 1060 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot 43, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brenda Wade, Jkohn Cook, Mamie Moore, Mamie Lucille H. Moore Living Trust. Grantor: Mamie Moore and Brenda Wade. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1159 of Book 577.
May 19: Lot 97, Charter Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Malcolm Sina. Grantor: Sharon Sina. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1163 of Book 577.
May 19: Unit 1215, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Janyne and Chad Szklaruk. Grantor: James McFarland and Kathleen Kayler. Excise tax: $488. Page 1169 of Book 577.
