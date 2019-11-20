The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 12: Lot ES-56, The Lodges, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher Pollard and Stephanie Pollard. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 1655 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Tract one (16 acres), tract two (1 acre) and tract three (7 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Vernon Pittman and Rilla Pittman. Grantor: Vernon Pittman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1677 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Unit 08C, Week 27, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Lanny Treece and Danielle Treece. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1685 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Unit 30F, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Norbert Waegele and Andrea Waegele. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1688 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Two tracts (3.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patricia and Curtis Marks and Richard Johnson. Grantor:Patricia Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1691 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: One tract (12.77 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patricia and Curtis Marks and Richard Johnson. Grantor: Patricia Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1694 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Unit 30C, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Laurie and Wayne Mitchell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1698 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Two tracts (0.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: Linville Volunteer Fire Department. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1702 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: One tract (0.60 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jame Boyd and The Amended and Restated Jamie J. Boyd Revocable Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Jamie and Pascal Boyd, Ann and Stewart Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable conversation. Page 1707 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Unit 8G, Week 31, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Douglas Robinson and Clara Robinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1712 of Book 537.
Nov. 12: Lot G-42, The Lodges at Eagles Nest Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Shelley Cors. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 1717 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Lot G-54, The Lodges at Eagles Nest Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Patricia Bissett. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $360. Page 1742 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Lot 107, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sarah Grider and Katherine Richardson. Grantor: Walter Rigsbee and Clay Kirkman. Excise tax: $155. Page 1751 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Unit 6, River Club Cabiminiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Silverelm Lake, LLC. Grantor: John Cohee. Excise tax: $760. Page 1757 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: One tract, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Clyde McKinney and Brenda Reeves. Grantor: Cornelius McKinney and Cornelious McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1760 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: One tract (2.31 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Billy McKee and Janice Phillips. Grantor: Lorena McKee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1772 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: One tract (9.53 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Richard Phillips. Grantor: Lorena McKee. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1775 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Unit 201G, Week 35, The Highlands at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kai Cremata. Grantor: Ralph Dumphy and Elaine Dumphy. Excise tax: $2. Page 1778 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: One tract, Toe River. Grantee: Clay Dale. Grantor: Gay Dale, Clay Dale and Gay Dale Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1780 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Tract one (Lot 43-A), tract two and tract three (Lot 44), Linville. Grantee: Meredith Spangler and the Meredith Riggs Spangler Revocable Trust. Grantor: Meredith Spangler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1782 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Unit 623, Sugar Mountain Ski & Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jane Surdi. Grantor: Mark Messenger. Excise tax: $212. Page 1785 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Tract one and tract two (0.09 acres), Linville. Gratinee: Sharon Peters. Grantor: Marietta Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1809 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: One tract (592 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: Sharon Peters. Grantor: James Hughes and Karen Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1812 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Unit 11, Lot 50, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Steven and Darlene Wagner. Grantor: Michael Seligsohn and The Feinsilver Family 2009 Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,985. Page 1840 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: One tract (2.24 acres), Linville. Grantee: Brent Nix and Amy Nix. Grantor: Lew Halter and Jane Halter. Excise tax: $376. Page 1857 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: Lot 1, Oak Ridge, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Linda Tarplin. Grantor: John and Dana Anderson. Excise tax: $3,075. Page 1879 of Book 537.
Nov. 13: One tract (14 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael and Phyllis Mitchell. Grantor: Joel Mitchell, Leissa Mitchell and Leissa Ressler-Mitchell. Excise tax: $20. Page 1884 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: Unit 3, Building A, Elk Knob II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony Schlegel and Wendy Anstaett. Grantor: Demetrios Armadoros and Demetrios Armadoros Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 1927 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $264. Page 1933 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: One tract (21.554 acres), Avery. Grantee: Gerald Stringham. Grantor: Jackie Fouche. Excise tax: $176. Page 1936 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: Lot 19, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kirk and Karen Buckwalter. Grantor: Daniel and Janet Burdette and Burdette Family Living Trust. Excise tax: $184. Page 1952 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: Unit 1, Branlaire Condominium, Linville. Grantee: MKW Investments, LLC. Grantor: Melvin and Sharon Fields. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 1956 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: Unit 17, Hemlock Nob Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicola Terziev. Grantor: Catherine Beacham, John Barnee and John L. Barbee Living Trust: Excise tax: $185. Page 1961 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: One tract, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Kristin Dennis and Craig Limbert. Grantor: Jimmy and Aundrea Jordan. Excise tax: $270. Page 1989 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: One tract (0.30 acres), Linville. Grantee: John and Belton Montogomery. Grantor: Miranda Hunter. Excise tax: $875. Page 1995 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: Lot 142, Grouse Forest II Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory Macneir and Cindy Holt. Grantor: Carole Macneir. Excise tax: $150. Page 1998 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: One tract (0.54 acres), Linville. Grantee: Daniel Sergio. Grantor: Matthew Bonestell. Excise tax: $228. Page 2000 of Book 537.
Nov. 14: One tract (9.42 acres), Avery. Grantee: Ann King. Grantor: Wade and Ann King. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2023 of Book 537.
Nov. 15: One tract (54.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Albert and Donna Valery. Grantor: Alfred and Shirli Howell. Excise tax: $830. Page 2027 of Book 537.
Nov. 15: Unit 3732, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darrel and Barbara Cave. Grantor: Harold and Carol Scott. Excise tax: $17. Page 2036 of Book 537.
Nov. 15: Lot 53, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frederick and Suzanne Fowler, The Fowler Family Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Mary Zitzman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2039 of Book 537.
Nov. 15: Lot 92, Westerly Hills subdivision, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Emily Sabol. Grantor: Shaun Simpson and Joan Kelly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2042 of Book 537.
