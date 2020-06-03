The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 26: Lot 46, Grandview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Wyman and Patricia Stokes, Wyman Stokes and Patricia Stokes Trust. Grantor: Donald and Barbara Torppa, Donald P. Torppa Living Trust, Barbara C. Torppa Living Trust. Excise tax: $500. Page 1481 of Book 543.
May 26: Lot No. 1, Section 3, Mountain Glen Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Deborah Shuford. Grantor: Edsel and Deborah Shuford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1502 of Book 543.
May 26: One tract (1.9 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gerald and Renee White. Grantor: James and Malia Vance. Excise tax: $800. Page 1504 of Book 543.
May 26: Lot 29, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Joseph Kreul. Grantor: Rodger Acklin. Excise tax: $238. Page 1555 of Book 543.
May 27: One tract (0.78 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: J & K Beech to Beach, LLC. Grantor: Skene Properties LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 1631 of Book 543.
May 27: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $3,188. Page 1651 of Book 543.
May 27: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $50. Page 1654 of Book 543.
May 27: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $2,162. Page 1657 of Book 543.
May 27: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $130. Page 1795 of Book 543.
May 27: Unit 25G, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Grantor: Festiva Development Group Inc. and Festiva Development Group LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1848 of Book 543.
May 27: Lot 35, Skiloft, Banner Elk. Grantee: Slopeside 141 LLC. Grantor: John and Sara Mullins. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1870 of Book 543.
May 27: Lot 12, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brenda Holt. Grantor: Lawrence Holt Jr. and Brenda Holt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1885 of Book 543.
May 27: Lot 179, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Alice McCall and Richard Earl. Grantor: Mudri Enterprises Inc. Excise tax: $36. Page 1912 of Book 543.
May 27: Lot 2, Highland Cottage, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayan and Joanna Sutriasa. Grantor: Holly Palm. Excise tax: $670. Page 1933 of Book 543.
May 27: One tract (0.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Taylor Lacey. Grantor: Holly Magid, Marc Naumowich, JD Michael Naumowich, Josie Naumowich. Excise tax: $402. Page 1949 of Book 543.
May 28: One tract (0.61 acres), Avery. Grantee: Charity Chicoine. Grantor: Javier Martinez, Charity Markland, Charity Chicoine and David Chicoine. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1968 of Book 543.
May 28: One tract (0.61 acres), Avery. Grantee: Charity and David Chicoine. Grantor: Charity and David Chicoine. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1973 of Book 543.
May 28: Lot 94, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ruth and Odie Curlee. Grantor: Randall and Dana Clayton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1976 of Book 543.
May 28: Unit 3127, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Monice Richardson. Grantor: Arthur and Mary Schultz. Excise tax: $120. Page 1981 of Book 543.
May 28: Lot 3, Valle Vista, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lamoine Bean. Grantor: Silverlode Financial LLC. Excise tax: $18. Page 1984 of Book 543.
May 28: Lot 6, Ridgewoods, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Shay Casey. Grantor: Stanley and Bonnie Norwood. Excise tax: $300. Page 1987 of Book 543.
May 28: One tract (3.75 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Roger and Debra Norris. Grantor: Roger and Jennifer Norris, Erica and Rayborn Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1990 of Book 543.
May 28: One tract (1.08 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Randy Benfield Jr. and Ashley Calloway. Grantor: Ronald and Randall Buchanan, Lawrence and Andrea Buchanan. Excise tax: $220. Page 1993 of Book 543.
May 28: Lot 18, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Julian and Christina Clark. Grantor: Sheldon and Judy Murdock. Excise tax: $120. Page 2006 of Book 543.
May 29: Lot 7, Alvin Nelson Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Jacqueline Nelson. Grantor: Rebecca Love. Excise tax: $13. Page 2013 of Book 543.
