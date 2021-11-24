The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Nov. 15: Lot 69, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Lynn Murphy, Mark Taylor Murphy Revocable Trust, Lynn S. Murphy Revocable Trust. Grantor: Mark and Lynn Murphy. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 557 of Book 569.
Nov. 15: Lot 13, Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Dunn. Grantor: Linda Wheeling, Kayleigh Wheeling Dunn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 560 of Book 569.
Nov. 15: Unit 3320, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: William Rogers. Grantor: Jeffrey and Tabatha Garwin. Excise tax: $427. Page 589 of Book 569.
Nov. 15: Lot 22, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Melanie Niblock. Grantor: George and Jean McKee. Excise tax: $900. Page 594 of Book 569.
Nov. 15: Lot 275, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Glenn and Candice Doepp. Grantor: Richard Palmer, Judy Mancino Palmer. Excise tax: $470. Page 599 of Book 569.
Nov. 15: Lot 22, Silver Springs Farm, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ralph Zipper, The Ralph Zipper Trust. Grantor: Daniel Smith, Simone Schimek, George Meyer III, Janell Meyer, George Meyer Jr., and The Fifth Amendment and Restatement of the George Meyer Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,612. Page 608 of Book 569.
Nov. 15: One tract (1.25 acres), Linville. Grantee: Matthew and Brandi Laws. Grantor: Batty Fabben. Excise tax: $454. Page 664 of 568.
Nov. 15: Lot 4, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joann Orrell. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $398. Page 682 of Book 569.
Nov. 15: One tract (25 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Daniel and Rhonda Arnold. Grantor: Patricia Hicks. Excise tax: $250. Page 700 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: One tract (5.199 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Justin and Sherry Valdes, Ward and Thelma Hall. Grantor: Mitchell and Sharayah Webb. Excise tax: $138. Page 733 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Apt. Unit 5, Building 2, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Glenn Sherill Jr., Stuart Sherrill, RBA GST Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: William Branstrom III and Robin Branstrom. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 740 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Unit 5E, Week 46, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $28. Page 770 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $468. Page 773 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Lot 1, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Laura Omark. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $180. Page 776 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Lot 72, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Woodward Burgert III and Jessica Burgert. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $120. Page 781 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: One tract (108.29 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Servisfirst Bank. Grantor: William Boyd Jr., Dorothy and Stephen Schniper. Excise tax: $2,367. Page 785 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Lot CA23, Camp Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Karen Ruff, The Karen K. Norrell Trust, Karen K. Norrell. Grantor: Michael and Karen Ruff, Karen Norrell, The Karen K. Norrell Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 822 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Lot 23, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: James Lentz III, Barbara Lentz, The Lentz Living Trust. Grantor: Garson Rice Jr. and Catherine Rice. Excise tax: $4,380. Page 870 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Lot 225, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charles and Rhonda Wrench. Grantor: Charles and Anita McCall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 872 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Lot 75, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Corin. Grantor: Karen and Edward Histed. Excise tax: $180. Page 877 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Lot 4, Section 15, Mtn. Glen, Linville. Grantee: Mary Vance. Grantor: Vaughn Vance, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 881 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: Unit 3102, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Elaine Chinnis. Grantor: Kevin and Christina Weatherford. Excise tax: $318. Page 897 of Book 569.
Nov. 16: See document for description. Grantee: Jeffery Gouge. Grantor: Jeffery Gouge, Margaret Gouge, Lynne Montgovery, Margaret B. Gouge Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 924 of Book 566
Nov. 17: Lot 37, Lakeview Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David Goldsmith Jr. and Beverly Moberg. Grantor: William Young and Sarah McCormick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 928 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Building 20, Unit 2-B, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Ginger Bruce. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $978. Page 933 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Lot RS8, Red Sky Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Valori Grant. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $900. Page 963 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Lot 1, Creekside Meadows, Bear Creek, Linville. Grantee: George and Sharon Crumrine. Grantor: Michael and Pamela Wey. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 968 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Unit 4, Building A, Elk Knob Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Margaret Russell. Grantor: Gale Lemerand, L. Gale Lemerand Amended and Restated Trust. Excise tax: $1,440. Page 991 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Lor 182, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Christopher Overstreet, William Potter Jr. Grantor: Michael and Jeannene Delp, Delp Living Trust. Excise tax: $257. Page 999 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Unit 2217, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jason Eaves and Macy Knott. Grantor: Seifel Lee Property Management, LLC. Excise tax: $540. Page 1002 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Lot 21, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Judith Schwebke. Grantor: Chairman Place, James Place II, The Revocable Trust of James G. Place. Excise tax: $346. Page 1020 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Lot 12, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Todd and Mary Goers. Grantor: Warren and Annette Webb. Excise tax: $1,990. Page 1034 of Book 569.
Nov. 17: Lot 197, Meadows Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Donna Jacobs. Grantor: Dorothy and Patricia Hoyle, Thomas Pucci, Thomas F. Pucci 1988 Long Term Trust. Excise tax: $520. Page 1054 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: One tract (0.10 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bolivar and Marilyn Andrews. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $1. Page 1061 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot ES94 Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vio and Mihaela Lazarescu. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $300. Page 1081 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot 78, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Diane Hickey and Margurite Castellano. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $440. Page 1084 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot S127, Sunset Lots, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Ferrigno. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $410. Page 1087 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot LL15, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Felipe and Erin De Rivero. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $110. Page 1090 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot 8, Silver Fox Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: S.A. Bryan Investments, LLC. Grantor: Trim 1, LLC. Excise tax: $150. Page 1093 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Apartment 6, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Edwin Pearce III and Jacqueline Pearce. Grantor: Sheri McQuilkin, Sheri McQuilkin Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,545. Page 1101 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Two tract (4.07 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Colleen, Anna, and Ginger Zurliene, Anna Claire Zurliene Trust, Ginger Jones Zurliene Revocable Trust, Matthew Zurliene, Matthew James Zurliene Trust. Grantor: Anna and Ginger Zurliene, The Ginger Jones Zurliene Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1128 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot 17, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harry and Dawn Berry. Grantor: Stephen Ward. Excise tax: $1. Page 1135 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Unit 2821, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Zavis Sugartop, LLC. Grantor: Kimberly Clark, Ronald Jones. Excise tax: $390. Page 1139 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: One tract (1.08 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: T and T Capital, LLC. Grantor: Lori and Joe Rosso. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1143 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: See document for description. Grantee: Austin Buchanan. Grantor: Shelia and Ralph Laws. Excise tax: $300. Page 1146 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Building 20, Unti 1-B, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Tammie Long. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $972. Page 1182 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: One tract (1.15 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patricia Haga. Grantor: Patricia and Norma Haga, Doris Whyde. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1185 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot 3, Mtn. View II, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Kurt Thompson, Oeun Suh. Grantor: Charles and Catherine Fields. Excise tax: $1,050. Page 1189 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Two tracts (3.98 acres) Cranberry. Grantee: Jason and Amanda Mink. Grantor: Andrew and Beth Horsley. Excise tax: $710. Page 1210 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot 95, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph Gaydos, Joseph Gaydos Jr., Stephanie Gaydos. Grantor: Eagles Nest Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $460. Page 1237 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Lot 135, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Alice Murphy. Grantor: Deann and Joseph Wheeler, Monique Lewise. Excise tax: $1,330. Page 1254 of Book 569.
Nov. 18: Unit 2, Bldg. C, The Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ronald Richmond Jr. and Christine Richmond. Grantor: Jennifer Grable. Excise tax: $1,240. Page 1269 of Book 569.
Nov. 19: Lot S-126, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tammi Rowe. Grantor: Midland Ira, Inc., George Bandy, George Michael Bandy #1636740. Excise tax: $450. Page 1310 of Book 569.
