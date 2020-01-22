The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 13: Unit 100D, Week 48, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Rebecca and Barry Cook. Excise tax: $10. Page 1323 of Book 539.
Jan. 13: Lot 257, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Rachel Swedlund. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 1336 of Book 539.
Jan. 13: Two tracts (0.94 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Pamela Loven Grantor: Joseph and Kelli Palmyra. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1371 of Book 539.
Jan. 13: Unit 2723, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ann and Bill McLean, The Bill and Ann McLean Family Trusts. Grantor: Ann and William McLean. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1377 of Book 539.
Jan. 13: One tract (0.08 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: James Cook Sr. and Carolyn Davis. Grantor: James Cook Sr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1379 of Book 539.
Jan. 14: Two tracts, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Daniel and Marcia Carr. Grantor: William and Judith Shubert. Excise tax: $500. Page 1404 of Book 539.
Jan. 14: Unit 1B, Building 9, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ivor and Sandra Hanson. Grantor: Mary Watts. Excise tax: $724. Page 1425 of Book 539.
Jan. 14: One tract (77.63 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Richard and Teresa Baum. Grantor: Bruce H. James Revocable Trust, Bruce and Peggy James. Excise tax: $800. Page 1431 of Book 539.
Jan. 14: Lot 20, Quail Forest, Linville Resorts, Linville. Grantee: Stewart and Martha Gray, Gray Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Stewart and Martha Gray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1467 of Book 539.
Jan. 14: Unit 9D2T, Week 49F, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Excise tax: $18. Page 1476 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Lot L-64, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Howard Lang III and Lauren Lang. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $650. Page 1479 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Lot 4, Bear Creek, Linville. Grantee: Linda Horak, Linda J. Horak Revocable Trust. Grantor: Bear Creek Developers LLC. Excise tax: $1,225. Page 1507 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Lot 10, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee:Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: William Rathman Jr. and Nancy Rathman. Excise tax: $192. Page 1509 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: One tract (11.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Michael and Vicki Buchanan. Grantor: Timothy and Lana Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1512 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Water rights, Cranberry. Grantee: Timothy and Lana Buchanan. Grantor: Michael and Vicki Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1515 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Lot 130, Mountain Meadows Estates, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Rebecca Sturtz. Grantor: Jane Smith, Amy Doran, Edward N. and Edward J. Smith. Excise tax: $510. Page 1519 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Lot 132, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David Herman. Grantor: Janice Buck. Excise tax: $178. Page 1543 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: One tract (74.45 acres), Linville. Grantee: WFSI Ltd., LLC. Grantor: BFB Limited Partnership, Southern Horticultural Services Inc. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 1545 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Unit A, Building 30, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Veda Byrum. Grantor: Brian and Miriam Martzolf. Excise tax: $736. Page 1555 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Unit 2918, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Theodore, Jasmine and Samuel Bowen. Grantor: Dina and Terry Blankenship, Melanie Maples-Begly. Excise tax: $228. Page 1587 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Unit 3, New Visions of Fall Creek Meadows Inc., Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Lisa Higgins. Grantor: Kerry Keiser. Excise tax: $53. Page 1592 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Unit A, Building 30, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Veda Byrum. Grantor: Brian and Miriam Martzolf. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1594 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: Unit 411, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Firm Foundation Real Estate Investments LLC. Grantor: Richmond Realty Company, LLC Excise tax: $230. Page 1642 of Book 539.
Jan. 15: One tract (0.10 acres), Toe River. Grantee: William Lee Buchanan. Grantor: Avery County. Excise tax: $1. Page 1645 of Book 539.
Jan. 16: See deed for description, Altamont. Grantee: Dee Brock. Grantor: Michael Brock and Suzan Zukowski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1674 of Book 539.
Jan. 16: See deed for description, Altamont. Grantee: Dee Brock. Grantor: Thomas Brock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1676 of Book 539.
Jan. 16: One tract (1.05 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Roger Carpenter. Grantor: James and Joyce Carpenter. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1678 of Book 539.
Jan. 16: One tract (6.125 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tammy and Leon Rice. Grantor: Shirley and Raleigh Allison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1682 of Book 539.
Jan. 16: One tract (418 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: Jeffery and Sarah Hembree. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association Inc. Excise tax: $5. Page 1685 of Book 539.
Jan. 16: Lot 45, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: George and Adrienne McMurdy. Grantor: Brian and Michelle Lee. Excise tax: $80. Page 1689 of Book 539.
