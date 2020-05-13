The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 4: Highway right of way, two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Department of Transportation. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $11. Page 2457 of Book 542.
May 4: Unit 101B, Week 25, The Highlands at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc.. Grantor: Robert and Ruby Thompson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2464 of Book 542.
May 4: One tract (6.04 acres), Linville. Grantee: Ian and Catherine Olmsted. Grantor: Chad and Brittany Eggers. Excise tax: $384. Page 2466 of Book 542.
May 5: Lot I-13, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas Bryant. Grantor: MAV Investments LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 31 of Book 543.
May 5: One tract (3.64 acres), Linville. Grantee: Luke and Kelli Pittman. Grantor: Bernie and Karen Sluder. Excise tax: $733. Page 38 of Book 543.
May 5: Lot 48, Appletree Ridge Estates, Linville. Grantee: John Hughes Jr., Linda and David Hughes. Grantor: Cristal and James Lacroix. Excise tax: $12. Page 71 of Book 543.
May 6: One tract, Altamont. Grantee: David and Heather Libera. Grantor: Joanne Libera. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 81 of Book 543.
May 6: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Joanne, David and Heather Libera. Grantor: Joanne Libera. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 83 of Book 543.
May 6: Lot 11A, Section D, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: John Harris Jr. Grantor: John Harris Jr., Sandra Harris, Margorie Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 105 of Book 543.
May 6: Unit 1114, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Harlee Glass and Michael Thompson. Grantor: Gerald and Patricia Waszkowiak. Excise tax: $120. Page 108 of Book 543.
May 6: Two tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Beech Creek Events LLC. Grantor: James Accardi. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 128 of Book 543.
May 6: One tract (0.74 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Kristie Greene. Grantor: Jason Greene. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 132 of Book 543.
May 6: 190 Old Turnpike Road, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cameron Serafim. Grantor: Allen and Nancy Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 175 of Book 543.
May 6: Lot 15, Walnut Way, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer Cowan, Terrance and Diane Arthur, Arthur Family Foundation. Grantor: Diane and Glenn Arthur, Glenn Arthur Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 178 of Book 543.
May 6: One tract (35.46 acres), Linville. Grantee: Benjamin Baird. Grantor: James and Vickie Baird. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 183 of Book 543.
May 7: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Dean Freeman. Grantor: Buster and Sherry Freeman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 204 of Book 543.
May 7: One tract (4.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Dean Freeman. Grantor: Buster and Sherry Freeman, Opal Hayes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 208 of Book 543.
May 7: One tract (2.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Cale Smith and Keith Gwyn. Grantor: Terry Bailey. Excise tax: $20. Page 239 of Book 543.
May 7: Four tracts (16.58 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Keith Gwyn and Cale Smith. Grantor: Keith Gwyn and Cale Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 242 of Book 543.
May 7: Unit 09A, Week 26, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Grantor: Audrey and Thomas Hall. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 258 of Book 543.
May 8: 42 Hodges Lane, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Kilby and Sarah Duke. Grantor: Shirley Barton, Amy K. Barton, Amy B. Barton. Excise tax: $384. Page 270 of Book 543.
May 8: Lot 2, Elk View Place, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda Garrison. Grantor: Mary Crawford and Linda Garrison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 285 of Book 543.
May 8: One tract (2.41 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Michael Merrilees. Grantor: Chris and Tonia Hughes. Excise tax: $420. Page 288 of Book 543.
May 8: One tract (2.41 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Michael and John Merrilees. Grantor: Michael Merrilees. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 302 of Book 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.