The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
August 22: One tract (2.58 acres), Toe River. Grantee: John and Jason Grindstaff. Grantor: Charles and Stacie Barrier. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2308 of Book 580.
August 22: Lot 175, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Elizabeth Gacek. Grantor: Maricolman Cooper and Jonathan Grogan. Excise tax: $3. Page 2312 of Book 580.
August 22: Lot 5, Beech Knoll Section, Linville Resorts, Inc., Linville. Grantee: Dale and Lucille Driscoll. Grantor: David and Margaret Townsend. Excise tax: $1,850. Page 2346 of Book 580.
August 22: Unit Number D, Brook Hill I Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Provost Investment Partners, LP. Grantor: Kurt, Erik, Scott and Nicola Lutgert, Kimberly Confer, Kristin Cartwright. Excise tax: $1,590. Page 2373 of Book 580.
August 22: Lot 160, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Keum Wheeling. Grantor: Kenneth and Keum Wheeling, Wheeling Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2380 of Book 580.
August 22: Unit C, Bldg. 27, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Westerlund, The Steven C. Westerlund Trust. Grantor: Steven Westerlund. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2384 of Book 580.
August 22: Lot 19, Alpine Creek, Cranberry. Grantee: Wilhelm Schmidt. Grantor: Herbert and Wilhelm Schmidt. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2398 of Book 580.
August 22: Lot 160, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Keum Wheeling, Wheeling Irrevocable Protector Trust. Grantor: Kenneth and Keum Wheeling. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2404 of Book 580.
August 23: Lot C116, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amy Johnson Cathy Cummings. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $630. Page 2409 of Book 580.
August 23: Lot 5, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Leon Capital Ventures, LLC. Grantor: William and Teresa Strausbaugh. Excise tax: $720. Page 2413 of Book 580.
August 23: Lot 193A, The Meadows Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Deborah Plettner, Deborah D. Plettner Qualified Personal Residential Trust. Grantor: John and Helen Rutledge. Excise tax: $500. Page 2418 of Book 580.
August 23: Lot 193B, The Meadows Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Delco Elk Properties, LLC. Grantor: John and Helen Rutledge. Excise tax: $500. Page 2423 of Book 580.
August 23: One tract (27 acres), Linville. Grantee: Emma and Richard Snoddgrass, Richard, Rita and Harry Ford, Carolyn Devault. Grantor: Wendy Moore and Samuel Cornett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2441 of Book 580.
August 23: Lot 3, Wise Acres, Avery. Grantee: Carl Sillman, Stillwater Diversified Trust, Division 0124. Grantor: Carl Sillman, Oak Tree Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2469 of Book 580.
August 23: One tract (1.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas Kenney and Wendy Jodry. Grantor: Dianne Burleson. Excise tax: $38. Page 2482 of Book 580.
August 23: Lot 52, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Martha Vindas and Luis Jimenez. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 2491 of Book 580.
August 24: One tract (50 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Martha Phillips, Ruffin Ayers, Toni Phillips, Toni Smith. Grantor: Timberjack, LLC. Excise tax: $324. Page 36 of Book 581.
August 24: See document for description. Grantee: Martha Phillips, Ruffin Ayers, Toni Phillips, Toni Smith. Grantor: Magnetic Azimuth, LLC, Dead Reckoning, LLC, Martha Phillips, Ruffin and Roger Ayers, Toni Phillips, Toni and Wesley Smith. Excise tax: $175. Page 39 of Book 581.
August 24: See document for description. Grantee: Magnetic Azimuth, LLC, Dead Reckoning, LLC. Grantor: Martha Phillips, Ruffin and Roger Ayers, Toni Phillips, Toni and Wesley Smith. Excise tax: $85. Page 46 of Book 581.
August 24: One tract (105 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Timberjack, LLC. Grantor: Martha Phillips, Ruffin and Roger Ayers, Toni Phillips, Toni and Wesley Smith. Excise tax: $210. Page 51 of Book 581.
August 24: One tract, Altamont. Grantee: Dead Reckoning, LLC, Magnetic Azimuth, LLC, Timberjack, LLC. Grantor: Martha Phillips, Ruffin and Roger Ayers, Toni Phillips, Toni and Wesley Smith, Dead Reckoning, LLC, Magnetic Azimuth, LLC and Timberjack, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 57 of Book 581.
August 24: One tract (2.446 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Donald and Margie Sheets. Grantor: Julie and Dustin Beam, Julie Gallion. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 110 of Book 581.
August 24: One tract (0.79 acres), Linville. Grantee: Appalachian Holdings of NC, LLC. Grantor: Shawn Weinfeld and Kim Martin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 113 of Book 581.
August 24: One tract (0.79 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Shawn Weinfeld and Kim Martin. Grantor: Appalachian Holdings of NC, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 116 of Book 581.
August 24: Two tracts (1.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert Muuss. Grantor: Kim Martin and Shawn Weinfeld. Excise tax: $855. Page 121 of Book 581.
August 24: Lot 174, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael Matthews. Grantor: Sarah and William Korab, Douglas Matthews. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 151 of Book 581.
August 24: Lot 308, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Archie and Sue Beal. Grantor: Carl and Bonnie Lomboy. Excise tax: $750. Page 163 of Book 581.
August 24: Lot 2, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee:Chesky Investments, LLC. Grantor: Jason Chesky. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 181 of Book 581.
August 24: Lot 83, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John and Connie Schobel. Grantor: Helen Jason and Helen Chandler. Excise tax: $830. Page 183 of Book 581.
August 24: Lots 54, 65, 66 and 67, TJ Ray Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Jennifer Black. Grantor: Patrick and Jennifer Black. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 204 of Book 581.
August 24: Unit C, Building 60, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Virginia Johnson. Grantor: Martha Garris. Excise tax: $95. Page 206 of Book 581.
August 25: One tract (9.237 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Donald and Belinda Carringer. Grantor: Highland Legacy Farms LLC. Excise tax: $720. Page 234 of Book 581.
August 25: Lot 249, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Nathan and Lisa Swenson. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners’ Association, Inc. Excise tax: $34. Page 239 of Book 581.
August 25: One tract (1.25 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Daniel Hicks. Grantor: Samantha Murchison. Excise tax: $252. Page 291 of Book 581.
August 25: Two tracts (8.89 acres), Linville. Grantee: Danny and Derick Jaynes. Grantor: James and Carolyn Jaynes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 304 of Book 580.
August 25: Lot 19, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John Blackwelder. Grantor: Jean Ferrin-Lewins, John Blackwelder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 307 of Book 581.
August 25: Lot 24, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: McManus & Associates Realty, LLC. Grantor: Stephanie Carbone. Excise tax: $520. Page 347 of Book 581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.