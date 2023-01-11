The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 30: Lot 220, Sugar Pointe at Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Bruno, Kathleen Reed. Grantor: Ryan Burch. Excise tax: $130. Page 2426 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 8F, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Anthony Simpson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2470 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 9C, Week 40, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Marion and Anna Shuler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2473 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 30B, Week 22, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Arthur and Cynthia Meadows. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2476 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 9E, Week 29, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Donald Henderlite Sr. and Judy Henderlite. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2479 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 27B, Week 26, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Harold and Anne Poe, The Poe Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2482 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 24E, Week 27, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Sammy and Donna McCray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2485 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 26D, Week 26, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Antonio Manalo Jr. and Nora Manalo. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2488 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 24C, Week 38, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Fred and Debra Lilly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2491 of Book 584.
Jan. 3: Unit 24E, Week 43, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Julia Denny and Mechelle Baker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 8 of Book 585.
Jan. 3: Lot 79, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jorge and Maria Concepcion. Grantor: CONCE, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 12 of Book 585.
Jan. 3: Lots 88-90, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jerry Cantrell Jr. and Jodi Cantrell. Grantor: Glen and Jennifer Howard. Excise tax: $1,410. Page 73 of Book 585.
Jan. 3: Lot 4, Unit 1, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Patrick and Stacey Fitzgerald. Grantor: Gina and Aubrey Elam, Gina Gertzman. Excise tax: $4,200. Page 105 of Book 585.
Jan. 4: Lot 168, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Matthew Stall, Thomas Mincher Jr., Kathryn Green, The Kathryn Mincher Green Trust, Thomas Mincher Sr., The Thomas D. Mincher, Sr. Descendants Trust. Grantor: Kathryn and Charles Green. Excise tax: $1,748. Page 138 of Book 585.
Jan. 4: One tract (3.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: LHANTR, LLC. Grantor: Vlado and Sladjana Novakovic. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 142 of Book 585.
Jan. 4: Three tracts (82.085 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Linville300, LLC. Grantor: Cranberry, LLC. Excise tax: $4,200. Page 146 of Book 585.
Jan. 4: Lot 210, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James Swinson Jr. and Julia Swinson. Grantor: Robert Lange, Robert V. Lange Family Trust. Excise tax: $930. Page 159 of Book 585.
Jan. 4: Seven tracts (25.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: June S. Bagby, LLC. Grantor: June Bagby. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 164 of Book 585.
Jan. 4: Lot 4, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Franca Nichols, Colon Family Trust. Grantor: Franca Nichols. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 169 of Book 585.
Jan. 5: Unit 10, Linville River Farm Fish Camp Cottages, Altamont. Grantee: Lynn Rollins. Grantor: JSJ Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $261. Page 194 of Book 585.
Jan. 5: Lot 13, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: WTM Holdings, Inc. Grantor: My Eagle Nest, LLC. Excise tax: $3,200. Page 197 of Book 585.
