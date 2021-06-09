The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 1: Lots 1-5, Block C, Evergreen Acres, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Natalie Page, Natalie S. Page Living Trust. Grantor: Natalie Page and Natalie Lewis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 120 of Book 561.
June 1: One tract (27.06 acres), Linville. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Joseph and Katie Burris. Excise tax: $379. Page 122 of Book 561.
June 1: One tract (4.29 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Jackson Clark. Grantor: Troy and Bette Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 126 of Book 561.
June 1: One tract (625 sq. ft.), Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Mountain Ski Resort, LLC. Grantor: Sugar Mountian Resort, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 168 of Book 561.
June 1: One tract (0.89 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Leisa Strickland. Grantor: Autumn Strickland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 182 of Book 561.
June 1: Unit 1202, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Havre-De-Paix, LLC. Grantor: Michael Pannill and Recovable Declaration of Trust by Michael Jon Pannill. Excise tax: $170. Page 188 of Book 561.
June 1: Lot 22, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alain Viergutz. Grantor: William and Michele Mencarelli. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 193 of Book 561.
June 1: Lot C-95, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Campbell Nest LLC. Grantor: Michael and Karen Marsico. Excise tax: $660. Page 197 of Book 561.
June 1: Unit 22, Building D, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shawn Ricks. Grantor: Bradford and Christine Chenausky. Excise tax: $230. Page 200 of Book 561.
June 1: One tract (1.00 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: CSMC 2018-RPL4 Trust. Grantor: Sharon and Roger Sword, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. Excise tax: $273. Page 224 of Book 561.
June 2: Tract CA, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Geoffrey and Stacy Alexander. Grantor: ENBE, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 263 of Book 561.
June 2: Unit 2, Bldg. B, Elk Knob II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles McDonell Jr. Grantor: Charles McDonell and Charles McDonell Jr. Excise tax: $1. Page 266 of Book 561.
June 2: Unit 4, Cottages at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alyson Gill. Grantor: Steven and Dana Abbott. Excise tax: $736. Page 286 of Book 561.
June 2: Lot 82, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darla Schoone. Grantor: Kenneth Tolin, Elizabeth Carter, John Davis III and Carolyn Davis. Excise tax: $157. Page 311 of Book 561.
June 2: One tract (1.00 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Brenda, TL and Tommy Singleton. Grantor: Brenda Singleton and Wallace Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 320 of Book 561.
June 2: Three tracts (25.6 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Patrick and Heather Harms. Grantor: Carolyn and Eugene Burdick. Excise tax: $110. Page 331 of Book 561.
June 3: Unit 24B, Week 6, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Linda Zurolo, Linda Valeriano, Linda Zurolo Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 396 of Book 561.
June 3: Unit 08G, Week 51, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Thomas and Betty Cullop. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 398 of Book 561.
June 3: Unit 26E, Week 14, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Janet and Terry Briggs, Michael, Mary, Daniel and Stacia Ferguson, Cori Matute, Marietta and Wiley Gobble Jr, Nicole and Eddie Peters. Excise tax: $2. Page 400 of Book 561.
June 3: Unit 26D, Week 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Frank Grove Jr. and Kay Grove. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 407 of Book 561.
June 3: Multiple Weeks and Units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Excise tax: $322. Page 409 of Book 561.
June 3: Multiple Weeks and Units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: $500. Page 414 of Book 561.
June 3: Unit 4, Bldg. B, Riveredge B Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hackney LLC. Grantor: Elizabeth Sistrunk and John Sistrunk Jr. Excise tax: $1,532. Page 428 of Book 561.
June 3: One tract (3.13 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Derek and Erin Buchanan. Grantor: Donnie and Derek Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 453 of Book 561.
June 3: Lot 148, Spruce Hollow “A” Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sheila Divvens, Sheila Divvens Revocable Trust. Grantor: Dennis and Patricia Haglan. Excise tax: $496. Page 457 of Book 561.
June 3: Lot 277, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Peter Lash Jr. and Kelli Lash. Grantor: Tabs Investmenst, LP and Benjamin Sutton Jr. Excise tax: $720. Page 462 of Book 561.
June 3: Three tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: MREA Banner Elk, LLC. Grantor: Banner Elk Post Office LLC. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 474 of Book 561.
June 3: Three tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: MREA Banner Elk, LLC. Grantor: Banner Elk Post Office LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 478 of Book 561.
