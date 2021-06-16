The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 7: Unti 103G, Week 2, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kathy Fleming. Grantor: TNB Financial Services, Thomasville National Bank, Jackie Fleming Sr., The Jackie E. Fleming Sr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 749 of Book 561.
June 7: Lot 9, Section 5A, Mountain Glen Resorts, Linville. Grantee: James and Natalie Earnhardt. Grantor: David and Sammy Horne, The Sammy F. Horne Trust. Excise tax: $67. Page 753 of Book 561.
June 7: Unit 413, Sugar Mounain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Huffman, William C. Huffman Revocable Trust. Grantor: William and Betty Huffman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 763 of Book 561.
June 7: Lot 28, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Anne Keesee, The Anne H. Keesee Living Trust. Grantor: Thomas M Keesee, Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 768 of Book 561.
June 7: One tract (0.679 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Janet Perry. Grantor: Ramona Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 775 of Book 561.
June 7: Lot 7, Bridgeway Section, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Nancy Hunter. Grantor: Eleanor and Patrick Kerr, Barbara and Hays Owen. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 778 of Book 561.
June 7: Lot 70, Eagles Nest North Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cynthia and Michael Townley, Susan Acker-Walsh, Tina Acker-Walsh. Grantor: Coy Wiles III and Heather Wiles. Excise tax: $2,773. Page 784 of Book 561.
June 7: Lot 36, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Mary Mashke. Grantor: Justin and Amanda Forrest. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 814 of Book 561.
June 7: Lot 11, Section 5A, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Stephen McRainey and Sharon Burnsed. Grantor: Deborah and Lawrence Hartman, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $640. Page 816 of Book 561.
June 7: Lot 68, Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Marie Brittis. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 832 of Book 561.
June 8: Lot 100, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Clifton Taylor Jr., and Debra Hudson. Grantor: Hubert and Teresa Bowman. Excise tax: $198. Page 887 of Book 561.
June 8: Lot 1, Chappell Farms North with exception, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tyler Emery. Grantor: Buster’s Log Homes, Inc. Excise tax: $116. Page 892 of Book 561.
June 8: Lot 12, Section 11, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Lawrence and Deborah Hartman. Grantor: Evelyn V. McPherson Foundation, Inc. and Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $540. Page 900 of Book 561.
June 8: Unit 21, Building F, Skyleaf Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anthony and Lydia McCabe. Grantor: Susan White, The Susan Roberts White Living Trust. Excise tax: $380. Page 909 of Book 561.
June 8: One tract (0.65 acres), Linville. Grantee: Barry and Linda Sutton. Grantor: Barry Sutton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 916 of Book 561.
June 9: Unit 2, Sugar Creek Townhouses, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kelley Flynn. Grantor: Chester and Judith Smith. Excise tax: $270. Page 956 of Book 561.
June 9: Three lots (0.3 acres), Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Three Blind Mice, Inc. Grantor: Sharon Adkins and Sharon Lough. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 960 of Book 561.
June 9: Lot 172, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: O. Wayne and Naomi Vinson. Grantor: Three Blind Mice, Inc. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 964 of Book 561.
June 9: Two tracts (0.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: Susan Potter. Grantor: Alfred Howell Jr., Shirli Howell, Matthew and Erin Howard. Excise tax: $540. Page 971 of Book 561.
June 9: Unit 24B, Week 26, and Unit 28D, Week 46, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $92. Page 974 of Book 561.
June 9: Unit E124, Week 4, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Ledford Jr. and Rebecca Ledford. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1047 of Book 561.
June 9: Unit D112, Week 7, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Barbara Carter. Grantor: Mossy Creek Property Owners Assocation, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1049 of Book 561.
June 9: Unit E112, Week 29, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deborah Brown. Grantor: Mossy Creek Condominium Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1051 of Book 561.
June 9: Lot VR38, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Alison Gatto. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 1075 of Book 561.
June 10: Unit 26E, Week 30, and Unit 27C, Week 2, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $64. Page 1080 of Book 561.
June 10: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $210. Page 1083 of Book 561.
June 10: Lot 155, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michelle Smith. Grantor: Douglas Matthews. Excise tax: $6. Page 1120 of Book 561.
June 10: Lot 78, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Rest Unto Your Souls, LLC. Grantor: Donna Ford. Excise tax: $153. Page 1125 of Book 561.
June 10: Lot 31, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sam Carpenter III. Grantor: John and Joanne Thompson. Excise tax: $550. Page 1129 of Book 561.
June 10: One tract (12.337 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Gary Kivett. Grantor: Cathy and Samuel Freeman, Alma and Thomas Pitman. Excise tax: $42. Page 1145 of Book 561.
June 10: One tract (13.32 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Gary Kivett. Grantor: James and Hazel Watson. Excise tax: $45. Page 1168 of Book 561.
June 10: Lot D219, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Stephen and Jeana Farlow. Grantor: Margaret Cannon. Excise tax: $538. Page 1173 of Book 561.
June 11: Lot 4950, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Kathleen Coffey, Michael H. Coffey Revocable Trust, Kathleen H. Coffey Revocable Trust. Grantor: David and Shitney Lane. Excise tax: $2,840. Page 1205 of Book 561.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.