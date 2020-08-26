The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 17: Lot C74, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Damon and Renee Kosofsky. Grantor: Diane Jackson, Jackson Solo 401K Trust. Excise tax: $314. Page 835 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot 24, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Audrey and Arthur Nemetz. Grantor: Richard and Phyllis Mather. Excise tax: $1,012. Page 874 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Unit 1207, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Harold Leroy. Grantor: Angie Leroy, Ryan Majoros. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 879 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot 195, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert Hesse, Paul Plantenberg. Grantor: Robert Hesse, Robert L. Hesse Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 882 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: One tract (4.15 acres), Altamont. Grantee: James Thompson II. Grantor: Doris Thompson, Doris F. Thompson Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $220. Page 893 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot L10, Section 4, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc and Marilyn Rangel. Grantor: William Gregory Jr. and Ann Gregory. Excise tax: $726. Page 912 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Unit C, Building 25, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Hah-Hah, LLC. Grantor: Eugene Musselwhite III, John Musselwhite. Excise tax: $586. Page 929 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot 90, Western Highlands, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: David McCoy. Grantor: Stephen and Janet Szilagyi. Excise tax: $840. Page 937 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot 57, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcia D. Henderson Revocable Trust, Marcia Henderson. Grantor: Marcia Henderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 953 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot A, Townhouse Building T7, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Jessica Brueggeman. Grantor: John and Janice Gold. Excise tax: $675. Page 960 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot 2, Grouse Ridge Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: CDL Housing LLC. Grantor: Wesley Properties LLC. Excise tax: $11. Page 984 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: One tract (2.83 acres), Avery. Grantee: David and Jennifer Gregoire. Grantor: David and Jennifer Gregoire. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 987 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Unit 2112, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Hardy and Betty Owens. Grantor: Brant and Christy Gomez. Excise tax: $246. Page 1019 of Book 547.
Aug. 17: Lot ES40, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stefan and Christy Mroczkiewicz. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $230. Page 1035 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: Lot 46, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Robert Buckfelder. Grantor: Robert and Kathleen Buckfelder. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1089 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: Lot VV9, Vineyard Village, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Midland Trust Company, Christopher Adriano #1715489, Christopher Adriano. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $330. Page 1092 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: Lot 86, A Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Suzanne Fischer and James Ullman. Grantor: Edna Nauss. Excise tax: $160. Page 1097 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: Tract 5, Beech Mountain. Grantee: David Kelly, David C. Kelly Trust. Grantor: David Kelly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1148 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: One tract (6.26 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Leif Stevenson. Grantor: Craig, Natalie and Leif Stevenson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1151 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: Lot 21, Silver Springs Farm Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: LLT Management NC, LLC. Grantor: Rozan and Devere Foxworth. Excise tax: $46. Page 1155 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: Lot 14 and 15, Emerald Mountain Development, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jeffrey and Kathleen Doran. Grantor: Rolando and Bertha Santos. Excise tax: $144. Page 1185 of Book 547.
Aug. 18: Unit F, Bldg. 9, Phase V, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Sherry Fuller. Grantor: Howard and Rebecca Mishket. Excise tax: $566. Page 1191 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Unit 04D, Week F, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $30. Page 1201 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $96. Page 1204 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Unit 1705, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Robin Alexander. Grantor: CHF, Inc. Excise tax: $295. Page 1237 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot F58, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Mystee Brodnick. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $680. Page 1240 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: One tract (2.30 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lori Schotman. Grantor: James and Debra Hatch, James R. Hatch and Debra S. Hatch Living Trust. Excise tax: $88. Page 1265 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 28, Bear Creek, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Allison Hemphill. Grantor: Andrew Hochman, Andrew N. Hochman Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,800. Page 1281 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Unit 402, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald and Doris Tyler, Donald E. Tyler and Doris A. Tyler Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Max and Lois Lowery. Excise tax: $685. Page 1285 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Unit 834, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Georgia Seeman. Grantor: Charles Sullivan and Charles K, Sullivan Living Trust. Excise tax: $318. Page 1308 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 140, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Douglas Propes. Grantor: Christy Simunovic. Excise tax: $300. Page 1327 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot F36, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Thomas and Marilyn Ayars. Excise tax: $340. Page 1340 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 12, Section 5A, Mountain Glen Golf Club, Linville. Grantee: David and Kim Barnwell. Grantor: Harry and Patricia Harrelson, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $350. Page 1343 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 23, Alta Mont Acres, Avery. Grantee: Lee and Bess Allen. Grantor: Bret and Kristen Johnson. Excise tax: $1,590. Page 1373 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 276, Grouse Forest II, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Marjorie Oliver. Grantor: Trent and Molly Woodcock. Excise tax: $572. Page 1388 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 4, Grandfather Mountain Lake, Linville. Grantee: Clayton, Carol and Janet Cookerly, Ann Hill. Grantor: John Wannen, Thomas Cookerly, Thomas B. Cookerly Qualified Personal Residence Trust No. 1 and Clayton Cookerly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1403 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 4, Grandfather Mountain Lake, Linville. Grantee: Clayton, Carol and Janet Cookerly, Ann Hill. Grantor: John Wannen, Mary Ann Cookerly, Mary Ann Cookerly Qualified Personal Residence Trust No. 1 and Thomas Cookerly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1406 of Book 547.
Aug. 19: Lot 4, Grandfather Mountain Lake, Linville. Grantee: Carol Cookerly and Robert Beal. Grantor: Clayton and Janet Cookerly, Stewart Kerr, Ann and Rob Hill, Carol Cookerly. Excise tax: $1,590. Page 1409 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: Lot 59, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Meredith Gibson, William Gibson Jr., Brian and Collins Whitefield, Mathew and Kimberly Schmitt. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $356. Page 1442 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: Lot 1, Fox Den, Bear Creek at Linville, Linville. Grantee: Barrie and Susan Hurtubise. Grantor: David and Barbara Garwood. Excise tax: $1,130. Page 1450 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: Lot 11, Fox Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Fox Crossing LLC. Grantor: James and Frances Hutchinson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1471 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: Unit D, Building B, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward and Amanda Crenshaw. Grantor: Todd Croly. Excise tax: $633. Page 1475 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: One tract (0.77 acres), Linville. Grantee: Diane Benfield. Grantor: Dale Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1498 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: Two tracts (1.61 acres), Linville. Grantee: Land of Sky Properties LLC. Grantor: Benjamin Palmer II. Excise tax: $235. Page 1502 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: One tract (0.54 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Alice Kan. Grantor: Barbara Hosbein, Dominique and Boris Challe, The Dominique and Boris Challe Realty Trust. Excise tax: $500. Page 1505 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: One tract (0.38 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Lori Hicks, Howard Hicks Jr. Grantor: Dudley and Brandy Johnson. Excise tax: $266. Page 1521 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: One tract (0.18 acres), Linville. Grantee: Whitney Daniels. Grantor: Lawrence Goodson. Excise tax: $367. Page 1543 of Book 547.
Aug. 20: Two tracts (4.51 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Codie Berry. Grantor: Penny and John Hicks. Excise tax: $230. Page 1556 of Book 547.
Aug. 21: Unit 110, Week 21, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Michael and Sharon Brandenburg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1560 of Book 547.
Aug. 21: Lot 53, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Linda Schultz, Richard Darryl Shultz First Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, Linda Ann Selemba Schultz Revocable Trust. Grantor: Richard and Linda Schultz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1562 of Book 547.
