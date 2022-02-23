The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 14: Lot 181, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Kelly and Jonathan Gibson. Grantor: CYG Hillside, LLC and GBH Hillside, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 940 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: Unit 30G, Week 51, Peppertree Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Raymond Randolph Jr. and Christal Randolph. Grantor: Stanley and Judy Ledford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 957 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: Lot B3, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cesar Trujillo P.A. Grantor: Kevin and Linda Lorton. Excise tax: $130. Page 959 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: Unit 05D, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brenda Fillingham. Grantor: Robert Fillingham II and Brenda Fillingham. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 965 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: One tract (0.115 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jesse Goodwin Jr. and Kimberly Goodwin. Grantor: James Goddard, The James T. Goddard Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $3. Page 980 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: One tract (7.96 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Robert and Juanita Cable. Grantor: James and Lynn Hinshaw. Excise tax: $183. Page 992 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: Two tracts (2.63 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Cynosure Corporation. Grantor: Jonathan and Jennifer Krueger. Excise tax: $1,428. Page 1026 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: Lot 146, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kimberly Sluder and Danny Call. Grantor: Daniel and Kimberly Sluder, Danny Call. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1032 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: Lot S43, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and James Sensale. Grantor: Laura and David Dignam, Laura E. Dignam Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,100. Page 1036 of Book 573.
Feb. 14: One tract (1.00 acre) Banner Elk. Grantee: EN Investments, LLC. Grantor: Daniel Trombley, Daniel Trombley Living Trust. Excise tax: $590. Page 1040 of Book 573.
Feb. 15: Three tracts, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Brett and Sally Loftis. Grantor: Brad and Jamie Fabben. Excise tax: $1,810. Page 1104 of Book 573.
Feb. 15: Lot 18, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Joe Manchac Jr. Grantor: Paul and Amanda Cole. Excise tax: $560. Page 1128 of Book 573.
Feb. 15: One tract (2.68 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Paula Seale and Kevin Pettit. Grantor: Paula and Mark Seale, James and Kelly Pettit, Karen Materna. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1131 of Book 573.
Feb. 15: One tract (0.50 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Gary and Haven Massey. Grantor: Jennifer Maurer and David Massey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1149 of Book 573.
Feb. 15: Unit C-1, Sugarview Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Lillian Hughes. Grantor: Merydon and Robert Compagnone. Excise tax: $360. Page 1154 of Book 573.
Feb. 15: One tract (0.09 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Marian Ferrel. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $15. Page 1179 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: Lot 19, Unit 8, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: 819 Crest Trail LLC. Grantor: Kenneth and Linda Lapiejko. Excise tax: $5,990. Page 1188 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: One tract (0.24 acres), Linville. Grantee: Anne Love. Grantor: Anne Love, Margaret Penland, Margaret Penland Trust, Margaret Guy Penland. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1197 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: Two tracts (0.802 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Copper Nail Construction, LLC. Grantor: 1880, LLC. Excise tax: $1,450. Page 1224 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: Unit 3, Building 2, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: SBHC, LLC. Grantor: Jerry and Celinda Sams. Excise tax: $980. Page 1227 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: One tract (0.24 acres), Linville. Grantee: Moondance Land Company, LLC. Grantor: James and Mary Serene, Edward McKenzie Jr., Nancy McKenzie, Elizabeth Peterkin, James and Jeanette Cartner, Nancy and William Warlick, Anne and Wayne Love, Marthy Guy, Margaret G. Penland Trust, Jeanette and Jane Guy, Norman and Dorothy Potter, Dorothy G. Potter Revocable Trust, Daniel Brady, Edwin Guy Jr., Edwin C. Guy Jr. Revocable Trust, Margaret and Fred Brooks. Excise tax: $80. Page 1231 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: Lot 149, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Sharon Little. Grantor: Bradley Young. Excise tax: $490. Page 1249 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: Unit 2A, Building 21, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ritchie and Celeste Davis. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,072. Page 1253 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: Unit 4315, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Tazs Investments, LLC. Grantor: Nicholas and Mandy Idol. Excise tax: $430. Page 1258 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: One tract (1.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: David and Cassandra Forbes. Grantor: David and Cassandra Forbes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1305 of Book 573.
Feb. 16: Lot 10, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Goodwin Jr. and Shannon Goodwin. Grantor: Bear Run Properties, Inc. Excise tax: $105. Page 1308 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: Lot 20, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Theresa Lindgren, Lindgren Living Trust. Grantor: Kenneth and Theresa Lindgren. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1352 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: One tract, Toe River. Grantee: Ashley and John Silver. Grantor: Gene and Pamela Wiseman, The Gene Wiseman Living Trust. Excise tax: $1. Page 1372 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: One tract (1.00 acres), Avery. Grantee: John Burleson. Grantor: John and Mary Burleson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1377 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: Lot 160, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: CHK&G Group, LLC. Grantor: Curtis Williams. Excise tax: $870. Page 1389 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: One tract (1.796 acres), Linville. Grantee: Arthur and Cynthia Applegate. Grantor: Victor Perry III and Monica Perry. Excise tax: $650. Page 1397 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: One tract (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee:Dewayne and Nancy Clark, Nancy Clark Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Dewayne and Nancy Clark, Fredia and Joseph Thomas, Chucky Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1416 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: One tract (0.48 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gail Gill. Grantor: Brenda Reeves. Excise tax: $50. Page 1422 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: Lot 8, MacRae View, Linville. Grantee: Merrill Light, The Merrill Barringer Light Trust. Grantor: Merrill Light. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1428 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: Unit 2010, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ethan and Rachel Mongin. Grantor: Rodney Hodge, Samuel and Deborah Morris. Excise tax: $400. Page 1470 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: Lot 48, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kent Builders LLC. Grantor: Horsebottom Ridge, LLC. Excise tax: $168. Page 1491 of Book 573.
Feb. 17: Two tracts (4.05 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dwight Johnson. Grantor: Dwight Johnson, Sheila Dellinger, Edward Jonson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1533 of Book 573.
Feb. 18: See document for description. Grantee: Johnathan and Juanita Cole. Grantor: Johnathan and Juanita Cole, Juanita Cook. Excise tax: $1. Page 1537 of Book 573.
Feb. 18: Unit 2510, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sugar Mountain Investments, LLC. Grantor: Judith Parker. Excise tax: $400. Page 1556 of Book 573.
