The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 29: Unit 15, Building E, Skyleaf Condominium Community, Banner Elk. Grantee: David Lippucci, Stephen F. Wallace. Grantor: David Lippucci. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 755 of Book 533.
July 29: Lot 4, Riverwalk Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carlos and Kelly Butler. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $478. Page 765 of Book 533.
July 29: One tract (.71 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Vladimir and Victoria Mironenko. Grantor: Paul and Carrie Wilson. Excise tax: $240. Page 782 of Book 533.
July 29: One tract (30 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Susan Busic. Grantor: Wilburn and Mildred Bunton. Excise tax: $10. Page 790 of Book 533.
July 29: Two tracts (8.13 acres), Linville. Grantee: Robert and Derba Groshner. Grantor: Nicholas and Norma Caridas. Excise tax: $72. Page 793 of Book 533.
July 29: One tract (.16 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Judy Daniels. Grantor: Shannon and Shon Tally. Excise tax: $36. Page 796 of Book 533.
July 29: One tract (3.9 acres), Avery. Grantee: Dempsey and Deborah Clark. Grantor: Dempsey and Deborah Clark. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 799 of Book 533.
July 30: Lot CA-12, The Camp at Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Karen Hickey. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 827 of Book 533.
July 30: One tract (1.9 acres), Linville. Grantee: Tim and Angela Parpan. Grantor: Joshua Aldridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 859 of Book 533.
July 30: Lot 6, The Riverwalk Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Waveren Van Frederika. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 865 of Book 533.
July 30: Unit C, Building 27, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven Carl Westerlund, Judith Anne Empey. Grantor: David W. Barnhardt, Christopher Spry. Excise tax: $540. Page 868 of Book 533.
July 30: Lot 112, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Janet Hayes Smith. Grantor: Janet Hayes Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 873 of Book 533.
July 30: Unit 101, Ski Country Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jordan and Kenneth Goodson. Grantor: Hoot Hill Real Estate, LLC. Excise tax: $150. Page 879 of Book 533.
July 31: Four tracts (16.3 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Katherine Carbonell, Sue Carbonell, Edward Fenske. Grantor: Michael Kundid, Michael Tholl, Katherine Carbonell, Edward Fenske, Julie Fenske. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 901 of Book 533.
July 31: Two tracts (2.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Fenske. Grantor: Katherine and Sue Carbonell, Edward Fenske. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 905 of Book 533.
July 31: Two tracts (14.4 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Denise Fenske. Grantor: Edward Fenske. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 914 of Book 533.
July 31: Unit 1, Lot G-4, Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deborah B. Harwell. Grantor: Triad Holding Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 927 of Book 533.
July 31: One tract (1.06 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ian and Madison Cornwell. Grantor: Secu*re, Inc. Excise tax: $560. Page 933 of Book 533.
July 31: Unit 2, Building A, The Glen Condominiums, Sugar Mountain. Grantee: Robyn Boesl. Grantor: Dare Smith Tharpe. Excise tax: $290. Page 948 of Book 533.
July 31: One tract (.38 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Nancy H. McGrady. Grantor: Jonathan and Rebecca Kokos. Excise tax: $574. Page 976 of Book 533.
July 31: Lot 37, Unit 11, Linville Ridge Development, Linville. Grantee: Paul Niemyski, Kamela Yates-Niemyski. Grantor: Richard and Claire O’Neal. Excise tax: $2,060. Page 1006 of Book 533.
July 31: Lot 29, Phase 5, Banner Grande Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Monica Gibson. Grantor: Anna J. Busing. Excise tax: $150. Page 1040 of Book 533.
July 31: Unit 3310 Pinnacle Inn and Country Club Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Christopher G. Iaconetti, Laura A. Travison. Grantor: Ernest Allan Brown Jr. Excise tax: $159. Page 1043 of Book 533.
July 31: Lot 8, Fish Camp Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc and Katherine Finch. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $220. Page 1059 of Book 533.
Aug 1: Unit C, Building 48, Ski Country Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles H. Winfree, Jacelyn Jones, Dorothy Wharton Winfree. Grantor: Maria C. Rodrigues. Excise tax: $164. Page 1115 of Book 533.
Aug 1: Unit B, Building 28, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda Zurolo. Grantor: Linda and Robert Zurolo, Linda L. Cap. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1119 of Book 533.
Aug 1: Lot CA-29, The Camp at Eagles Nest Village, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Lee Miller. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $244. Page 1125 of Book 533.
Aug 1: Unit 3729, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jonathan Andrew Stiber, Mary Louise Townsend. Grantor: Richard Magno, Kathleen Hazard. Excise tax: $274. Page 1262 of Book 533.
Aug 1: Unit C, Building 7, Ski Country Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Kirby. Grantor: B&K1 Real Estate Investment, LLC. Excise tax: $125. Page 1285 of Book 533.
