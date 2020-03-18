The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 9: 1/13 Unit 3732, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kaye Crosby. Grantor: Thomas W. Uhll, Thomas H. Uhll, Janet Uhll, Robert and Linda Nelson. Excise tax: $17. Page 531 of Book 541.
March 9: Unit 1016B, Week 18, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Elliot and Mariel Leibowitz. Excise tax: $10. Page 534 of Book 541.
March 9: One tract (8.364 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: David Giuliano, Xiaoyu Giuliano. Excise tax: $524. Page 537 of Book 541.
March 9: Unit 106G, Week 26, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Nancy and Steven Koenig, Nancy Vance. Excise tax: $10. Page 556 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 201B, Week 48, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Susan Marsh and Susan Ralph. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 577 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 104C, Week 16, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Kenneth and Melinda Mann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 579 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 104H, Week 24, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Carol Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 581 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 201B, Week 20, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Ian and Eva Foster. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 583 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 201C, Week 34, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Erma Sommers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 585 of Book 541.
March 10: One tract (0.44 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Johnson. Grantor: Mountain Electric Cooperative Inc. Excise tax: $20. Page 610 of Book 541.
March 10: Lot 10, Ridgewoods, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Maureen Mason, Mason Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: David and Maureen Mason. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 620 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 4, Chestnut Ridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Knezevich Revocable Trust, Geraldine A. Knezevich. Grantor: Geraldine Knezevich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 626 of Book 541.
March 10: Lot 5, GF Co., Linville. Grantee: Mark and Darlene Smith. Grantor: Gerald and Mary Smith, Gerald D. Smith Family Trust, Mary K. Smith Family Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 636 of Book 541.
March 10: Lot 1, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Nathan and Lauren Lebioda. Grantor: William Wiener Jr., Elena Wiener and Wiener Family Trust. Excise tax: $760. Page 645 of Book 541.
March 10: One tract (1.37 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Taylor Eggers. Grantor: Mark, Christopher and Taylor Eggers and Melissa Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 678 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 106C, Week 14, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Harry Zuber, Lynn Zuber, Lynn Tench. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 681 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 105G, Week 29, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Robert and Kathleene Garrison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 685 of Book 541.
March 10: One tract (13.02 acres), Linville. Grantee: R. Tucker Burks. Grantor: Sugar Lake Enterprises LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 688 of Book 541.
March 10: Lot C58, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Amy Labarre. Grantor: Christopher and Danielle Raneri. Excise tax: $2,250. Page 697 of Book 541.
March 10: Unit 201A, Week 12, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Melchor and Ofelia Loret De Mola. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 713 of Book 541.
March 11: Unit 2305, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Nathan and Lisa Swenson. Grantor: Grant and Sondra Simons. Excise tax: $130. Page 738 of Book 541.
March 11: Unit 201D, Week 37, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Lynn and Dawn Wunderlich. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 771 of Book 541.
March 11: Unit 105I, Week 24, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Peter Oelkers. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 787 of Book 541.
March 12: Lot 89, Sugar Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Justin Derham. Grantor: WFS Sugar Pointe LLC. Excise tax: $88. Page 804 of Book 541.
March 12: Lot ES56, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brandi and Cole Flittner. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $190. Page 807 of Book 541.
March 12: Unit 105K, Week 6, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Glenn and Brenda Haller. Excise tax: $10. Page 832 of Book 541.
March 12: Unit 1, Elk Hill Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gregory and Amy Dills. Grantor: Eloise and James Sramek. Excise tax: $272. Page 835 of Book 541.
March 12: Unit 201G, Week 28, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Bettye and George Eskridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 859 of Book 541.
March 12: Unit 100A, Week 14, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Delores Mayhann. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 871 of Book 541.
March 13: One tract (0.74 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Christian and Meredith Montgomery, James Condrey. Grantor: Christian and Meredith Montgomery. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 898 of Book 541.
