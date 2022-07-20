The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 7: One tract (2.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Dennis McClellan. Grantor: Crandle McClellan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 635 of Book 579.
July 7: One tract (0.34 acres), Linville. Grantee: Barbara Keranen. Grantor: David, James, and Samuel Cartner, Cartner Brothers Consolidated Irrevocable Trust, Cartner Brothers Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $70. Page 637 of Book 579.
July 7: Two tracts (1.03 acres), Linville. Grantee: Alan Mendez. Grantor: Brenda Buchanan. Excise tax: $292. Page 659 of Book 579.
July 7: Lot 36, Blackpoint at Linville Falls, Altamont. Grantee: John and Jennifer Collins. Grantor: James Kirkpatrick, James R. Kirkpatrick Family Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $230. Page 662 of Book 579.
July 11: Lot 28, Tynecasle, Linville. Grantee: Thomas Wilding, Thomas K. Wilding Living Trust. Grantor: Thomas and Roberta Wilding, Connie Shea. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 818 of Book 579.
July 11: Lot 1, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Swain Kanta and Madhusmita Martha. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 821 of Book 579.
July 11: Lot 47, 2nd Section, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: KDG SJG Banner Elk LLC. Grantor: Karen Geller, Karen Diane Geller Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 823 of Book 579.
July 11: One tract (5.94 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Keith and Angela Minn. Grantor: Eddie and Monica Erwin. Excise tax: $170. Page 848 of Book 579.
July 11: Two tracts (33.24 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Campbell Redmond 2021, LLC. Grantor: Chad and Rebecca Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 879 of Book 579.
July 11: Lot 393, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Martini Properties LLC. Grantor: Sara Coffey. Excise tax: $240. Page 885 of Book 579.
July 11: Unit D, Building 32, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Greentree Real Estate LLC. Grantor: James Barton Jr. and Yechiel Amoyal. Excise tax: $919. Page 887 of Book 579.
July 11: Lot 38, Laurel Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Caroline Faulkner. Grantor: Kenneth Johansen Jr. and Lorraine Johansen. Excise tax: $400. Page 893 of Book 579.
July 11: Lot C113, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dorothy and Colin Gorman. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $550. Page 956 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 55, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth and Evelyn Wofford. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 1010 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 30, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dana Moulton IV and Forrest Elliott. Grantor: Theresa Hilton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1015 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 11, Block B, Linville Heights, Linville Grantee: Niharkia Mekala and Sirish Ameerichetty. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $60. Page 1018 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 5, Block B, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Pallavi Crowe, Mark Crowe and Pallavi Crowe Joint Revocable Trust. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $80. Page 1021 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 5, Cloud Spring Park, Sugar Mtn., Banner Elk. Grantee: Joey King. Grantor: The Village of Sugar Mountain. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1023 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot C119, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jesse and Terri Qualls. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, William Kemp III and Carole Kemp, Waterfront Group, PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $440. Page 1027 of Book 579.
July 12: Unit 9, The Cottages at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kari and Kyle Quinn. Grantor: John and Jolynn Knaus. Excise tax: $937. Page 1032 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 4, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Brett and Terra Butler. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Page 1048 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 30, Forest Court, Linville. Grantee: Joyce Lafar, Joyce T. Lafar Revocable Trust. Grantor: Joyce Lafar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1050 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 75, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Molo Properties 1, LLC. Grantor: Richard McCarthy, Paul and Evelyn McAlduff. Excise tax: $1,700. Page 1053 of Book 579.
July 12: Remainder of Tract C, Boundary Survey, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Barbara Kina, The Kina Living Trust. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $700. Page 1079 of Book 579.
July 12: Unit 2316, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Wyman Yelton, The William Wyman Yelton Revocable Trust. Grantor: William Yelton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1094 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot C118, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shawn Gasparini and Laura James. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, William and Carole Kemp, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $560. Page 1097 of Book 579.
July 12: Lot 16, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd and Nicole Jones. Grantor: Cheryl Kirkpatrick, Cheryl Ballard Kirkpatrick Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,570. Page 1102 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot 289, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Absolute Metal Roof, Inc. Grantor: Michael and April Escalera. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1207 of Book 579.
July 13: One tract (0.118 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Department of Transportation. Grantor: Buzz Ollis, Lewis Grindstaff, Open Door Baptist Church. Excise tax: $22. Page 1210 of Book 579.
July 13: One tract (0.24 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Department of Transportation. Grantor: Michael, Brenda, Perry and Donna Gray. Excise tax: $24. Page 1214 of Book 579.
July 13: Temporary easement, Cranberry. Grantee: Department of Transportation. Grantor: Cranberrian Corporation. Excise tax: $9. Page 1217 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot C106, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Raul and Rosalba Merkel. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 1221 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot 8 and 9, Block B, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Jerald and Rebecca Evans, Evans Living Trust. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $190. Page 1247 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot 3, Block B, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: GCPH Linville Investments, LLC. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $90. Page 1249 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot 124, Laurel Hills, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kerry and Penelope Primmer. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $30. Page 1251 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot 207, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jonathan Grogan. Grantor: John and Brenda Ayers. Excise tax: $74. Page 1255 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot A and B, Division of Lots 7, 8 and 9, W.F. VonCanon Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Cindy Herold, Herold Family Trust. Grantor: Cindy and William Herold. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1257 of Book 579.
July 13: Lot 133, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Cynthia Miller. Grantor: Elizabeth Joiner, Elizabeth M. Joiner Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 1276 of Book 579.
July 14: Lot 135, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Wilson and Anna Dean. Grantor: Elizabeth Joiner, Elizabeth M. Joiner Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $200. Page 1285 of Book 579.
July 14: One tract (0.921 acres), Linville. Grantee: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Grantor: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1292 of Book 579.
July 14: One tract (2.88 acres), Linville. Grantee: HBCSS LLC. Grantor: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1295 of Book 579.
July 14: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Grantor: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1298 of Book 579.
July 14: One tract (0.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Grantor: Abigail and Thomas Sheets. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1301 of Book 579.
July 14: Lot 316, Block 55, Old Fields of Toe, Linville. Grantee: Claiborne Beattie. Grantor: Phyllis Thomas, Judy Johnson, Gary, Reba, Steve and Jodi Turbyfill. Excise tax: $278. Page 1304 of Book 579.
July 14: Tract 206, Ril, Inc. Property, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Kielbania, Kenneth F. Kielbania Revocable Trust Grantor: Kenneth and Gay Kielbania. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1332 of Book 579.
July 14: One tract (1.7 acres), Linville. Grantee: Rodrigo Flores, Bernardina Bernal. Grantor: Connie McCoury, Peggy Grindstaff, Sharon and Gary Rash, Robin and Gary Burleson, Carroll, Brian, Christopher, Dana and Linda Daniels, Ray and Anette Watts, Danny and Lisa Wise. Excise tax: $238. Page 1362 of Book 579.
