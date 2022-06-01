The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 23: One tract (0.95 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Jerry Webb. Grantor: Waits and Sheri Hughes, Dorothy and Aaron McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1258 of Book 577.
May 23: Lot ES34, Eagle Springs Section of Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chapel Hill Investment Properties LLC. Grantor: Kevin Neal, George and Bonnie Wilkins. Excise tax: $380. Page 1262 of Book 577.
May 23: Unit 8, Cottages at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shakil Hasan. Grantor: Jensen Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $750. Page 1266 of Book 577.
May 23: Unit 30, Building H, The Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elizabeth Hicks, William Hicks Jr. Grantor: Elizabeth and William Hicks, Jr., Elizabeth Conner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1281 of Book 577.
May 23: Lot 82, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shiloh’s Run, LLC. Grantor: Leah Beck, Leah Bouchard Beck Living Trust. Excise tax: $550. Page 1284 of Book 577.
May 23: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $660. Page 1290 of Book 577.
May 23: Unit 2316, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Rafael, The James G. Rafael DDS PA Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Thomas Meredith III and Marlo Meredith. Excise tax: $580. Page 1293 of Book 577.
May 23: Unit 2511, Sugar Top Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gibran Ali and Safa Munim. Grantor: S&C Investments, NC, LLC. Excise tax: $586. Page 1296 of Book 577.
May 23: Lot 131, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Buckeye Nest NC, LLC. Grantor: Randolph and Marian Gilde. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1299 of Book 577.
May 23: Lot S106, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: EN 106 NC, LLC. Grantor: Randolph and Marian Gilde. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1301 of Book 577.
May 23: Lot S-107, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: EN 107 NC, LLC. Grantor: Randolph and Marian Gilde. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1303 of Book 577.
May 23: One tract (2.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Vickie Hughes. Grantor: Michael and Jaun McCourry. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1306 of Book 577.
May 23: One tract (1.114 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Madison Daniels. Grantor: Christopher Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1337 of Book 577.
May 23: Lot ES38, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Linda Macklin, Gary D. and Linda S. Macklin Revocable Trust. Grantor: Linda and Gary Macklin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1339 of Book 577.
May 23: Lot 82, Section 9, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Min Wang and Ying Li. Grantor: Charming Spaces, LLC. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 1366 of Book 577.
May 24: Lot 21, M Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Teal Estate Investments, LLC. Grantor: James and Suzanne Foley. Excise tax: $620. Page 1403 of Book 577.
May 24: Lot S022B, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carolyn Raab and Thomas Raab Jr. Grantor: WTSG Investments, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1423 of Book 577.
May 24: Lot 55, Charter Ridge Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joey Capeletti, Joey D. Capeletti Trust. Grantor: John and Sharon Fiorella. Excise tax: $3,600. Page 1444 of Book 577.
May 24: One tract (3.5 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: William and Nanette Stanford. Grantor: Mack, Janice and Jan Crosson. Excise tax: $500. Page 1459 of Book 577.
May 24: Lot 135, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Elinor Thatcher, Elinor V. Thatcher Revocable Trust. Grantor: Elinor and Everett Thatcher, Everett A. Thatcher Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1489 of Book 577.
May 24: Lot 10 (0.8 acres), Linville. Grantee: Hannah Fredrick. Grantor: Joseph Romano. Excise tax: $200. Page 1498 of Book 577.
May 25: Three parcels (4.7 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Close to Papa, LLC. Grantor: James and Sandra Wise. Excise tax: $310. Page 1501 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 6, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jon Kennedy. Grantor: Frederick Spitzhoff Jr., Myra Spitzhoff, Frederick Matthew Spitzhoff, Jr. Revocable Trust, Myra Beth Hamrick Spitzhoff Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,156. Page 1535 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 13, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Catherine Grady, Grady Family Living Trust. Grantor: Michael and Catherine Grady. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1546 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 203, Shelter Rock Circle, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edna Stemerman, Marianne Gaunt, Claudia Clark, Edward Satterfield. Grantor: Edna Stemerman and Margarette Satterfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1549 of Book 577.
May 25: One tract (0.9 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Amanda Grindstaff. Grantor: Cody, Hayley and Christopher Cook. Excise tax: $475. Page 1553 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 39, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Herman Vargas. Grantor: John Slaughter Jr. and Dorie Slaughter. Excise tax: $26. Page 1569 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 37, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Herman Vargas. Grantor: Bruce Power Sr. and Mary Power. Excise tax: $26. Page 1572 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 23, Shelter Rock Circle, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edna Stemerman, Marianne Gaunt, Claudia Clark. Grantor: Edward Satterfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1575 of Book 577.
May 25: One tract (0.51 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Rebecca Huffman. Grantor: Richard and Angela Ledford. Excise tax: $372. Page 1578 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 85, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Paul Dearaujo and Cristina Vergara. Grantor: John and Joan Dimaio. Excise tax: $250. Page 1581 of Book 577.
May 25: Lot 72, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Patricia Green, Green Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gregory and Patricia Green, Gregory A. Green Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1583 of Book 577.
May 25: One tract (1.5 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Plumtree Presbyterian Church. Grantor: Susan and Julia Dickson, David Smith, Julia Devane. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1589 of Book 577.
May 25: One tract (1.5 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Ryan and Holly Bridgeo. Grantor: Plumtree Presbyterian Church, Tony Huffman. Excise tax: $550. Page 1594 of Book 577.
May 26: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $74. Page 1610 of Book 577.
May 26: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $292. Page 1613 of Book 577.
May 26: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $428. Page 1791 of Book 577.
May 26: Unit 4213, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Taylor Spangler. Grantor: Joel Carmichael and Marcia Reinholtz. Excise tax: $400. Page 1904 of Book 577.
May 26: Lot 4, Laurel Brook Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Nancy Jones. Grantor: Dale and Starlette Chapman. Excise tax: $978. Page 1958 of Book 577.
May 26: One tract (4.91 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Sheila Kramer, Mark Childress and Rebecca Smith. Grantor: Juanita and Walter Puett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1974 of Book 577.
May 26: Lot S96, Sunset Lots at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cole and Kelly Leleux. Grantor: Eagles Nest S96, LLC. Excise tax: $1. Page 1977 of Book 577.
May 26: Two tracts (1.53 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Megan Vanderbrink and Martin Kobilka. Grantor: Nora Lail and Jeffrey Suttles. Excise tax: $132. Page 2015 of Book 577.
