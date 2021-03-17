The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 8: Lot VR25, Vineyard Reserve, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Benfamine and Stephanie Causby. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $315. Page 941 of Book 557.
March 8: Three tracts (6.28 acres), Linville. Grantee: Meredith Perez, Gamaliel Robbero. Grantor: Arthur Williamson Jr. and Melissa Williamson. Excise tax: $240. Page 965 of Book 557.
March 8: Cemetery Plot, Montezuma Community Cemetery, Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth Dameron. Grantor: Montezuma Community Cemetery Association and Elizabeth Dameron. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 970 of Book 557.
March 8: Lot 65, Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Abby Wright. Grantor: Horsebottom Ridge, LLC. Excise tax: $200. Page 994 of Book 557.
March 8: One tract (11.06 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: George Greene III and Freda Greene. Grantor: Vickie, Casey Virginia Gwyn. Excise tax: $140. Page 996 of Book 557.
March 8: One tract (0.75 acres), Linville Grantee: Ethan Farmer. Grantor: William Wiseman and Bonnie Wilkinson. Excise tax: $312. Page 1010 of Book 557.
March 8: Two tracts (7.32 acres), Avery. Grantee: Nestor and Anneli Robles. Grantor: Robles Family Management Company, LLC, Juan Robles. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1032 of Book 557.
March 8: Lot 32, Emerald Forest, Beech Mountain. Grantee: LVM Real Estate LLC. Grantor: William, Susan and Susan T. Wahl. Excise tax: $1,650. Page 1034 of Book 557.
March 8: Lot 4, Section 4, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kyle and Laura Thomas. Grantor: Roger and Patricia Carpenter. Excise tax: $742. Page 1065 of Book 557.
March 9: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Mayra Tomas. Grantor: Rufino Astello, Maria De Astello, Eric Astello, Stephanie Munoz. Excise tax: $92. Page 1144 of Book 557.
March 9: Unit 05C, Week 33, Blue Ridge Village II Condominum, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $108. Page 1158 of Book 557.
March 9: Two tracts (21.71 acres), Linville. Grantee: Walter Wingfield, Curtis and Rebecca Stuteville. Grantor: Walter Wingfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1161 of Book 557.
March 9: Tract 118 RIL Property, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Frank and Autumn Croft. Grantor: PK Investments, Wilson King, Dan Plyler. Excise tax: $200. Page 1187 of Book 557.
March 9: Lot 43, Summit Park Section, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: The High Country Charitable Foundation, Inc. Grantor: Donald and Alice Fehrenbach, Donald Fehrenbach and Alice I. Fehrenbach Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1197 of Book 557.
March 9: Unit 3, Branlaire Condo, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Linville Summer LLC. Grantor: Charlton and Marissa Smith. Excise tax: $650. Page 1202 of Book 557.
March 9: Lot C-88, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Sarper and Andrea Beyazyurek. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: $450. Page 1206 of Book 557.
March 9: Lot VR-30, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Michelle McNeill. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $280. Page 1210 of Book 557.
March 9: Lot 132, Buckeye Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Goran Vidakovic. Grantor: Douglas Matthews. Excise tax: $6. Page 1236 of Book 557.
March 9: Lot 122, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Goran Vidakovic. Grantor: Douglas Matthews. Excise tax: $5. Page 1239 of Book 557.
March 9: Lot 8, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Kenneth Hayes Jr. and Diana Hayes. Grantor: Anthony Childress II, Patricia Childress. Excise tax: $900. Page 1243 of Book 557.
March 9: Two tracts (6.7 acres), Lot 8A, Mountain Glen Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Sam Ray Jr., Sam L. Ray, Jr. Revocable Trust. Grantor: Samuel Ray Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1285 of Book 557.
March 10: One tract (0.27 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Jacqueline Nelson. Grantor: Linda Nelson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1318 of Book 557.
March 10: One tract (0.09 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael and Jacqueline Nelson. Grantor: Carl and Alma Osborne. Excise tax: $3. Page 1321 of Book 557.
March 10: Lot 2C, Grandfather Golf and Country Club, Linville. Grantee: Landon Wyatt III and Edith Wyatt. Grantor: Robert and Lana Donovan. Excise tax: $4,169. Page 1326 of Book 557.
March 10: One tract (3.83 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Shannash Properties Incorporated. Grantor: Trent and Lori Burgess. Excise tax: $100. Page 1358 of Book 557.
March 10: Unit 2723, SugarTop Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcy and Richard Prentiss. Grantor: Elizabeth Street, Russell, Bill and Ann McLean, Bill and Ann McLean Family Trusts. Excise tax: $330. Page 1366 of Book 557.
March 10: One tract (30.48 acres), Linville. Grantee: Hickory Building, LLC. Grantor: Linville Land Harbors Property Owners Association, Inc. Excise tax: $602. Page 1378 of Book 557.
March 11: Two tracts (2.82 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Kitty Shook. Grantor: Larry Shook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1426 of Book 557.
March 11: Lot C33, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andrew and Brooke Hopkins. Grantor: Russell Dyer Jr. and Heather Dyer. Excise tax: $360. Page 1429 of Book 557.
March 11: Lot 177, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Karen Leonard. Grantor: Mudri Enterprises, Inc. Excise tax: $24. Page 1434 of Book 557.
March 11: Rerecorded to show excise tax. Grantee: Asa Rogerson. Grantor: Michaelle Poore, Montie Shell, Eric Shell, Heather Frye and Michael Huffman. Excise tax: $107. Page 1459 of Book 557.
March 11: One tract (8.08 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John and Jacqueline Dearmin. Grantor: Rosalie Davis and Max Glass. Excise tax: $56. Page 1464 of Book 557.
March 11: Lot 220, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan Burch. Grantor: Elias and Arlene Wettenstein. Excise tax: $70. Page 1478 of Book 557.
March 11: Lot C-28, Cabins at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Jami Boyd. Grantor: IFC Services LLC. Excise tax: $2,320. Page 1500 of Book 557.
March 11: Lot 16, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: Sharon Williams, The Sharon E. Williams Living Trust. Grantor: Sharon Williams and Christopher Milson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1527 of Book 557.
March 11: Lot 17, River Mountain, Cranberry. Grantee: Sharon Williams, The Sharon E. Williams Living Trust. Grantor: Sharon Williams and Christopher Milson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1531 of Book 557.
March 12: Unit 2, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Henry Hutcheson. Grantor: Mills Trust Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1538 of Book 557.
