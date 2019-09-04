The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Aug. 26: Unit B, Building 2, of The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Felipe, Betty Ann Korzenny, Felipe and Betty Korzenny Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Pogey Properties North, LLC. Excise tax: $660. Page 719 of Book 534.
Aug. 26: Unit 4, Building A, Skyleaf Condominium Community, Village of Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rebecca Creasey. Grantor: Phillip W. Mclean and Glenda L. Justice. Excise tax: $138. Page 721 of Book 534.
Aug. 26: Unit A, Building 2, Ski Country Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Susanne and Robert Shack. Grantor: Thomas and Gretchen Surbaugh. Excise tax: $108. Page 724 of Book 534.
Aug. 26: One tract (.39 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Peter Buxton. Grantor: Deborah Keyes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 726 of Book 534.
Aug. 26: Lot L55, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Crystal Smith. Grantor: Donald and Erika Wallace. Excise tax: $590. Page 736 of Book 534.
Aug. 26: One tract (2.36 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Wayne Cain and Marc Pach. Grantor: Wayne Cain and Marc Pach. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 740 of Book 534.
Aug. 26: Unit 10, Building D, Skyleaf Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Glen and Jennifer Howard. Grantor: Laura Delbridge and Nancy Curtis. Excise tax: $195. Page 742 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: One tract (1.84 acres), Linville. Grantee: Casey Hollifield. Grantor: Anna Hollifield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 765 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: One tract (47.06 acres), Linville. Grantee: Casey Hollifield. Grantor: Wayne and Debra Vance, James McDaniel and Gertrude Rothernburg, Shirley and Roland Myers. Excise tax: $475. Page 771 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: Unit 11, Building B, Skyleaf Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd Peeler, The Peeler Irrevocable Trust. Grantor: Edwin and Todd Peeler. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 791 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: One tract (1.2 acres), Linville. Grantee: Anthony and Victoria Hudson. Grantor: Tynecastle, LLC. Excise tax: $676. Page 805 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: One tract (1.00 acre). Grantee: Barry Hertel. Grantor: Colin and Abigail Ramsey. Excise tax: $300. Page 828 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: Lot 1, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas and Sonja Marcham. Grantor: Robert and Jane Welborne. Excise tax: $1,080. Page 831 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: Unit 27C, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Festiva Development Group, Inc. Grantor: Patton Hospitality Management, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 854 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Festiva Development Group, Inc. Grantor: Festiva Development Group, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 872 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: Multiple Units and Weeks, Blue Ridge Village Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacation Unlimited, Inc. Grantor: Festiva Development Group, Inc. Excise tax: $237. Page 880 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: One tract (104.16 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: State of North Carolina. Grantor: Marcus and Alice Robertson. Excise tax: $1,084. Page 995 of Book 534.
Aug. 27: Lot 28, The Grove, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Albert McAlister. Grantor: NC Cottage, LLC. Excise tax: $2,250. Page 959 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: One tract (1.18 acres), Avery. Grantee: Stanley and Phyllis Mills, Stanley David Mills and Phyllis Anne Mills Revocable Trust. Grantor: Stanley and Phyllis Mills. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1024 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: One tract (2.78 acres), Linville. Grantee: Garry and Deborah Crooks. Grantor: George and Mary Sue Behrens, The Mary Sue Behrens Family Trust. Excise tax: $28. Page 1028 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Lots 366, 367 and 368, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: William and Janis Mixon, William Allan Mixon Revocable Trust, Janis Lyn Horne Mixon Revocable Trust. Grantor: William and Janis Mixon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1037 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Unit A, Building 5, Ski Country Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffrey Surles. Grantor: Christopher Sheppard. Excise tax: $112. Page 1043 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Two parcels, Altamont. Grantee: Melissa and John Eggena. Grantor: Garry and Pattie Benfield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1046 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Lot 23 and 27, Appletree Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Samuel Joiner, Samuel Joiner Revocable Trust. Grantor: Samuel and Kimberley Joiner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1049 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Two tracts (2.19 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Daniel Johnson. Grantor: Daniel, Eula and Herbie Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1052 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Lot 145, Laurel Hill Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Debra Graham. Grantor: Johnathan and Lori Anne Hill. Excise tax: $118. Page 1057 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Lot 153, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Lois Sobczak. Grantor: Eugene and Valerie Hawley. Excise tax: $330. Page 1062 of Book 534.
Aug. 28: Unit 1302, Sugar Top Resort Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Johnnie Chittum and Larry Michael. Grantor: Freida and Vaude Harris. Excise tax: $170. Page 1064 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Lot 228, Hickory Knoll Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nello and Janet Teer. Grantor: Chanel Partnership, Nello Teer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1070 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Lot 229, Hickory Knoll Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tom and Marilyn Carney. Grantor: Nello and Janet Teer. Excise tax: $1,900. Page 1076 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Lot 312, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Kim Huff. Grantor: Jennifer and Hunter Womble. Excise tax: $124. Page 1080 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Lot 9 and 12, Phase III, Deer Creek Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allen Greenberg, Allen Greenberg Revocable Trust. Grantor: Allen and Gloria Greenberg, Gloria Greenberg Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1093 of Book 534.
Aug. 29 : Two tracts (12.64 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Allen Greenberg, Allen Greenberg Revocable Trust. Grantor: Allen Greenberg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1103 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Lot G24, Great Camp, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Veronica Barba, The Veronica Barba Living Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holding, LLC, Midland Trust Company, Jeremy Handysides #1702808, Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Ann Wilson Elliot and Heather Harwell, Michael Douglas. Excise tax: $720. Page 1103 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Two tracts, Avery. Grantee: Alchemy Investments, LLC. Grantor: Henry McAllister Jr. and Earl Draughon. Excise tax: $170. Page 1113 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: One tract (.0229 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Jordan and Joan Laws. Grantor: Douglas, Leslie, Coleman, Carolyn, Mark and Lenay Laws. Excise tax: $140. Page 1125 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Lot 208 and portions of Lot 207, 297 and 298, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Diane Longstreet and Charles Holley Jr. Grantor: Harward Fargo and Howard L. Fargo Self Declared Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $480. Page 1131 of Book 534.
Aug 29: Lot 64 and 65, Sunset Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jerry and Shirley Davis, Jerry Davis and Shirley Davis Revocable Trust. Grantor: Jerry and Shirley Davis, Jerry Davis and Shirley Davis Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1135 of Book 534.
Aug. 29: Lot 58, Linville Views Hills “M” Section, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Kathleen May. Grantor: Imogene Bennett. Excise tax: $440. Page 1145 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: Lot E3-50, Eagle Spring Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald and Catherine Niekro. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1244 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: Lot 187, Sugar Pointe at Sugar Mountain, Sugar Mountain. Grantee: Moutan to March, LLC. Grantor: WFG Sugar Pointe, LLC. Excise tax: $170. Page 1247 of Book 534.
Aug 30: One tract (.093 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Carol Whittaker. Grantor: Donald Whittaker. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1250 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: Lot 1, Gold Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lynda Croft and Kenneth Abrams. Grantor: James Purcell, James A. Purcell Declaration of Trust. Excise tax: $490. Page 1253 of Book 534.
Aug 30: Unit 1101, Pinnacle Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jacqueline Dittrish. Grantor: Ronald Bridges. Excise tax: $99. Page 1281 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: Lot 22, Mushroom Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ty and Erika Teague. Grantor: Sharon Ward. Excise tax: $370. Page 1284 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: Apartment Unit 2, Building 13, Grandfather Lodge Company Condominium, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Amanda Grimshaw. Grantor: Deborah and Blanton Gourley. Excise tax: $778. Page 1297 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: Lot 6A, Bear Creek Townhomes and 1/3 interest, Lot 234, Laurel Hill Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kurt and Karen Eismann. Grantor: Joseph and Sherry Brinster. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1301 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: One tract (118 square feet), Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Abrams and Lynda Croft. Grantor: Linville Land Harbor Property Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1303 of Book 534.
Aug. 30: Lot 83, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Jacqueline Sherriton. Grantor: David and Sandra Mazur. Excise tax: $1,680. Page 1306 of Book 534.
