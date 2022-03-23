The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 14: Lot S35, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Melissa Balleydier. Grantor: Adelaide Gibson. Excise tax: $450. Page 1578 of Book 574.
March 14: One lot (0.161 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Rachel Broadway. Grantor: Scott and Rachel Broadway, Rachel Campbell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1581 of Book 574.
March 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $160. Page 1621 of Book 574.
March 14: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $430. Page 1699 of Book 574.
March 14: Lot C60, Cabins Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Jennifer Bailey. Grantor: David Daubenspeck. Excise tax: $380. Page 1797 of Book 574.
March 14: Lot 106, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ruben and Laura Aguiar. Grantor: William Rice, Jr., David and John Rice, Nancy Powers, William Rice, William T. Rice Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $54. Page 1855 of Book 574.
March 14: Unit 4, Snowy Creek Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Linda and Jesse Deming. Grantor: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $720. Page 1866 of Book 574.
March 14: One tract (0.28 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick Building Group, Inc. Grantor: EN Investment, LLC. Excise tax: $500. Page 1891 of Book 574.
March 14: One tract (4.958 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Camp Beech Haven, LLC. Grantor: Virgil and Floy McGuire, Betty and David Roberts, James Heaton III, Doris Heaton and Bernice Buchanan. Excise tax: $350. Page 1919 of Book 574.
March 14: Lot 3, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Jacqueline Crutchfield. Grantor: Michael Waugh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1924 of Book 574.
March 14: Lot 9, Diamond Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sherry and Tommy Lott. Grantor: Mountain Homes LLC. Excise tax: $6,400. Page 1928 of Book 574.
March 14: Unit 1201, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee:Karen Rauch, Karen L. Rauch Living Trust. Grantor: Gary and Karen Rauch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1932 of Book 574.
March 15: One tract (0.83 acres), Linville. Grantee: David Ferrell and Luanne Adams. Grantor: Weston Partners LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1955 of Book 574.
March 15: One tract (0.83 acres), Linville. Grantee: David, Sarah and Elizabeth Ferrell, Luanne, Amos and Macon Adams, Charlotte Leiter. Grantor: Ferrell investments Limited Partnership, David Ferrell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1958 of Book 574.
March 15: One tract (3.00 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Calloway Creek, LLC. Grantor: Dennis and Valerie Riege. Excise tax: $40. Page 1964 of Book 574.
March 15: Lot 97, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kristen Actis–Grande. Grantor: Eagles Nest. Excise tax: $520. Page 1968 of Book 574.
March 15: Lot 45, Section 1, Block B, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Travis and Chenoa Pysar, The Travis William Pysar and Chenoa Dawn Pysar Revocable Trust. Grantor: Travis and Chenoa Pysar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1971 of Book 574.
March 15: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $58. Page 1990 of Book 574.
March 15: Lot 45, Bear Run at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel and Sally Evans. Grantor: Carol Tuggle. Excise tax: $100. Page 2032 of Book 574.
March 16: Unit B, Building 53, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: 41 Laurel B, LLC. Grantor: Ivan and Amy Kandilov. Excise tax: $334. Page 2048 of Book 574.
March 16: Lot ES70, Eagle Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Luis Marquez Jr. and Tiffany Marquez. Grantor: Stone Hedge Creek, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2073 of Book 574.
March 16: Lot 1, Tree Top Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rene Leblanc-Allman, Gregory Johnson. Grantor: Rene Leblanc-Allman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2097 of Book 574.
March 16: Lot 2, Unit 7, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Michelle Marcatos. Grantor: Hilife 18, LLC. Excise tax: $828. Page 2109 of Book 574.
March 16: Unit 2, Week 51, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Grantor: James Creech Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2122 of Book 574.
March 16: Unit 52, Week 8, The Branches Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Creech Jr. Grantor: The Branches Condominium Owners Association. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2124 of Book 574.
March 16: Unit 3204B, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Daniel Atkins and Kellyn Cameron. Grantor: CFC Property Management, LLC. Excise tax: $322. Page 2128 of Book 574.
March 17: Unit B, Building 2, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicole Scaccia. Grantor: Evan Simmons. Excise tax: $312. Page 2187 of Book 574.
March 17: Lot 61, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Murphy Investments, LLC. Grantor: Hardee and Amy Whitehurst. Excise tax: $130. Page 2205 of Book 574.
March 17: Lot 186, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Amanda Hovda. Grantor: Harold and Brenda Teachworth. Excise tax: $1,356. Page 2208 of Book 574.
March 17: One tract (0.75 acres), Linville. Grantee: Chase Clark. Grantor: Sonja Austin. Excise tax: $256. Page 2228 of Book 574.
March 17: One tract (0.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Julie Harrison. Grantor: Jennifer Hudson and Julie Harrison. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2250 of Book 574.
March 17: Lot S-42, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sandra Meunier. Grantor: Mark and Gisele Woodward, The Woodward Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,220. Page 2257 of Book 574.
March 17: Lot F43, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: LGM Holding Group, NC, LLC. Grantor: Pernille and Penille Lopez, Jason Lopez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2261 of Book 574.
March 17: Lot F44, Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: LGM Holding Group, NC, LLC. Grantor: James and Malene Guyn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2266 of Book 574.
