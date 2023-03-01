The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 20: One tract (0.25 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: NPO Properties, LLC. Grantor: Kenneth Benfield Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 132 of Book 586.
Feb. 20: One tract (0.09 acres), Linville. Grantee: Denver and Tammie Smith. Grantor: Shirley and Duane Yager. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 146 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Lot 55, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Alvin and Elizabeth Dills. Grantor: Richard and Sherri Lorraine. Excise tax: $334. Page 151 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Two tracts (1.1 acres), Avery. Grantee: Joseph and Janice Ballaera. Grantor: Jeffrey, Ronald and Ila Propst. Excise tax: $293. Page 171 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Unit B, Bldg. 4, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and Elinos Whitlock, Kathryn and David Rebman, John and Vicki Cunniff. Grantor: Sneed & Knott Properties, LLC, SK Solutions, LLC. Excise tax: $1,280. Page 196 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Lot 2, Section 12, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Glen and Marilyn Newton, Glen A. Newton and Marilyn A. Newton Living Trust. Grantor: GLen and Marilyn Newton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 231 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Two tracts (5.90 acres), Avery. Grantee: Joseph and Janice Ballaera. Grantor: Jeff and Elizabeth Pyatte. Excise tax: $77. Page 235 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: One tract (0.504 acres), Avery. Grantee: Joseph and Janice Ballaera. Grantor: Sherrill and Wayne Johnson. Excise tax: $20. Page 238 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Lot WR62, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lewis and Mary Kayes. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $514. Page 241 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Lot ES-7, Springs at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eduardo and Cecilia Franca. Grantor: Ramon Lopez and Lilliana Perez. Excise tax: $2,325. Page 253 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Two tracts (10.35 acres), Linville. Grantee: Cale and Minda Smith. Grantor: Heather Stansberry and Uriel Sebastian. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 280 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Unit 112, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wild Turkey Farms & Timber, LLC. Grantor: Patrick and Lynda O’Briant. Excise tax: $460. Page 283 of Book 586.
Feb. 21: Lot WR67, West Ridge Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry and Ann Grovenstein, Larry W. Grovenstein and Ann A. Grovenstein Living Trust. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $490. Page 305 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Lot WR60, West Ridge Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Phil and Sonia Flaherty. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 314 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: One tract (33.9 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Elevate Land Partners II LLC. Grantor: Gregory and Cheryl Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 317 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: One tract (0.10 acres), Linville. Grantee: Finley Cornett Jr. and Glenda Cornett. Grantor: Roma Vance, Beryl, Sherri, Lance, Barbara, Odell and Kevin Wright, John and Angie Harmon, Tammy and Tammie Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 320 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: One tract (0.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Mount Mitchell Heating & Air, LLC. Grantor: Finley Cornett Jr. and Glenda Cornett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 328 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: One tract (3.00 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Mitzi Ulery. Grantor: Marcia McCloud, McCloud Family Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $51. Page 330 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: One tract (1.27 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Casey and Jamie Hartley. Grantor: Charles and Brenda McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 334 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 24C, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Louis Ramirez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 337 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 30B, Week 5, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Mark and Marcia Spillane, Marcia Rammel and Ariel Bolens. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 341 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 30E, Week 21, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Faye Houston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 347 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 7G, Week 32, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Corey Brockway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 350 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 28D, Week 20, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Kendida Tilley and Christopher Stockton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 353 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 24D, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Louis Ramirez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 356 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 28B, Week 22, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Dorothy and Thomas Mead, The Dorothy B. Mead Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 359 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 25A, Week 37, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Duane and Louise Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 366 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 24B, Week 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Joseph and Barbara Dorton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 369 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 04D, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Joseph and Barbara Dorton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 372 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: Unit 04H, Week 46, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Cathy Ann Combs. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 375 of Book 586.
Feb. 22: One tract (3.291 acres), Linville. Grantee: Vichuladda Vetro. Grantor: ATC Services, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 378 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: One tract (2.62 acres), Linville. Grantee: Lewis and Dennis Rupard. Grantor: Herman and Marilyn Hoilman. Excise tax: $32. Page 394 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: Unit 201C, Week 36, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Deborah and Steven Lowdermilk. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 396 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: Lot 20, The Village at Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Thomas and Joyce Bermingham. Grantor: Darrell and Patsy Newton. Excise tax: $160. Page 406 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: One tract (5.76 acres), Avery. Grantee: Dale and Anna Toliver. Grantor: Walter and Charlotte Freeman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 409 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: Three tracts (32.59 acres), Avery. Grantee: Lindsay and Walter Penninger. Grantor: Dale and Anna Toliver. Excise tax: $100. Page 411 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: Tracts 5-9, Emma Ramsey Property, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marc Mataya. Grantor: Tween Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $800. Page 425 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: Three tracts (82,619 acres), Linville. Grantee: Nancy Thomason and Andrea Shakarian. Grantor: Grace and Doyle Calhoun, Doyle Andrew Calhoun Revocable Trust, Grace Ollis Calhoun Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 435 of Book 586.
Feb. 23: One tract (1.59 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Donald and Patricia Hoffer. Grantor: Cale and Minda Smith, Johnny and Jacqueline Hughes. Excise tax: $20. Page 456 of Book 586.
Feb. 24: Unit 26C, Week 49, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Deborah Kestner. Grantor: Andrew and Patricia Kestner. Excise tax: $10. Page 459 of Book 586.
