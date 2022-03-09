The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Feb. 28: Unit 3, Building 2, Klonteska Condominiuims, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barton and Robina Walker. Grantor: SBHC, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 9 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: Lot 20, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yair Lapciuc and Charles Rubin. Grantor: Chad and Lindsey Eason. Excise tax: $140. Page 12 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: Lot 3-A, Townhome No. 3, Glens of Grandfather, Linville. Grantee: Mickey Black Jr. and Deah Black. Grantor: Rebcca George and Cary Jones. Excise tax: $890. Page 15 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: Lots 22-26, Block A, Rhoney’s View, Linville. Grantee: Istvan and Diana Sandor. Grantor: Tony and Melissa Arnett. Excise tax: $180. Page 31 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: Lot 52, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darren Fano and Natalia Pereyra. Grantor: Anthony and Rosemarie Redes. Excise tax: $480. Page 33 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Andreea Properties LLC. Grantor: Stacy Gardner. Excise tax: $461. Page 48 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: Lot 9, River Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gil Cohen, The Gil D. Cohen Living Trust. Grantor: Gil Cohen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 51 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: One tract (0.723 acres), Linville. Grantee: Todd and Donna Clark. Grantor: Joey and Casey Taylor. Excise tax: $520. Page 69 of Book 574.
Feb. 28: One tract (0.50 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Houston Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Laura and Jon Crowe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 84 of Book 574.
March 1: Lot 7, Highlands Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rory and Andrea Daley. Grantor: Milton and Sharon Phenneger. Excise tax: $1,290. Page 115 of Book 574.
March 1: Lot S2, Sunset Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: George and Deborah Purser. Grantor: Big Sky Enterprises, LLC. Excise tax: $380. Page 146 of Book 574.
March 1: Unit 103E, Week 28, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Camilla Ford, Camilla S. Ford Revocable Trust. Grantor: Camilla Ford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 169 of Book 574.
March 1: One tract (0.53 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dennis and Amy Brown. Grantor: Martha Hill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 178 of Book 574.
March 1: One tract (9.71 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Larry and Charisse Cuthbertson, Damon and Michelle South. Grantor: Larry and Charisse Cuthbertson, Creed Cuthbertson Jr. and Dinah Cuthbertson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 180 of Book 574.
March 1: Two tracts (38.271 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Mark Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: William Kemp III and Carole Kemp. Excise tax: $4,000. Page 183 of Book 574.
March 1: Three tracts (49 acres), Avery. Grantee: David and Melody Winebarger. Grantor: Carrie Harmon and Luke Boeve. Excise tax: $240. Page 222 of Book 574.
March 1: One tract (1.14 acres), Avery. Grantee: Walter and Lindsay Penninger. Grantor: Edward Mobley. Excise tax: $25. Page 231 of Book 574.
March 1: Unit 25G, Week 24, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Gregory D., Gregory O, and Judith Deitch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 256 of Book 574.
March 1: Lot L-58, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Seaboard Custom Homes, Inc. Grantor: Equity Trust Company and David Newman. Excise tax: $700. Page 281 of Book 574.
March 1: Lot 111, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Daniel, Wendie and Savannah Svoboda. Grantor: Daniel and Wendie Svoboda. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 283 of Book 574.
March 1: One tract (2.41 acres), Avery. Grantee: RD Home Sales Inc. Grantor: Lisa Oxendale and Philip Glass. Excise tax: $320. Page 311 of Book 574.
March 1: Unit 2B, Building 21, Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy Davis Sr. and Deborah Davis. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $1,112. Page 314 of Book 574.
March 2: Two tracts (1.73 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Donald and Alva Patterson, Leslie Mull, Julie Broombaugh. Grantor: Donald Patterson, Leslie Mull and Alva Patterson. Excise tax: $2. Page 325 of Book 574.
March 2: Lot T9, Timberline Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Suzanne McIntosh. Grantor: Robert and Suzanne McIntosh. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 328 of Book 574.
March 2: One tract (5.61 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Duston Hollifield. Grantor: Jessica Hollifield. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 357 of Book 574.
March 2: Lot O24, Overlook Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frederick and Lorin Sourbeck. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $300. Page 361 of Book 574.
March 2: Lot 7, Unit 11, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: James and Patricia Stimmel. Grantor: Coley Ventures LLC and 1107 Cottage Court, LLC. Excise tax: $2,770. Page 386 of Book 574.
March 2: Lot 87, Phase III, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Danielle Reynolds. Grantor: Gregory Woods. Excise tax: $360. Page 389 of Book 574.
March 2: Lot 14, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Susan Herrmann. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $202. Page 392 of Book 574.
March 2: One tract (0.82 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: Vincent Clark. Grantor: Lisa Smith. Excise tax: $15. Page 414 of Book 574.
March 2: One tract (0.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patricia Monroe. Grantor: Robert Mays, Jo Ann and Joann Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 417 of Book 574.
March 2: One tract (0.19 acres), Linville. Grantee: Patricia Monroe. Grantor: Thomas and Sheila Taylor. Excise tax: $58. Page 424 of Book 574.
March 2: Lot 6, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vincent and Abigail Raven. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $240. Page 429 of Book 574.
March 2: Unit 2314, SugarTop Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel and Elizabeth Clawson, Samuel R. Clawson Trust and Elizabeth M. Clawson Trust. Grantor: Robert Clawson Jr., Helen Clawson and Robert Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 433 of Book 574.
March 3: Unit 11-303, Sugar Mtn. Ski & Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Yadkin Apartment Associates, LLP. Grantor: Nelda Johnson and Herbert Johnson Jr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 441 of Book 574.
March 3: One tract (10 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Standup Properties, LLC. Grantor: Michael, Emily, Scott and Kimberly Ward. Excise tax: $630. Page 445 of Book 574.
March 3: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $142. Page 449 of Book 574.
March 3: Multiple weeks and units, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $280. Page 507 of Book 574.
March 3: Lot 201, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Dennis and Linda Smart. Grantor: Harold and Dianne Alexander. Excise tax: $250. Page 584 of Book 574.
March 3: Unit C, Bldg. 12, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Elizabeth Simmons. Grantor: Gary Allen, The Gary B. Allen Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $930. Page 587 of Book 574.
March 3: Unit 3304-B, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Benjamin and Kendall Schoenecker. Grantor: Andres and Fleury Andres Guzman, Mariana Fleury and Mariana Mendible De Fleury. Excise tax: $354. Page 602 of Book 574.
March 3: Lot 11, Oak Ridge Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Peg 145 LLC. Grantor: Kenneth and Donna Nix. Excise tax: $3,800. Page 624 of Book 574.
March 3: One tract (1.00 acres), Linville. Grantee: Brent and Juanita Nidiffer. Grantor: Jerry and Joann Taylor. Excise tax: $350. Page 628 of Book 574.
March 3: Lot 142, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Terry Rhyder and Kimberly Growden. Grantor: Joseph and Tracy Doucette. Excise tax: $150. Page 648 of Book 574.
March 4: Unit 6, Building B, Glen Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jennifer and Cory Anderson. Grantor: Adrienne, Mason, and Freyer Harris, Freyer Harris Family Trust. Excise tax: $820. Page 651 of Book 574.
