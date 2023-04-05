The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
March 27: Unit E115, Week 9, Mossy Creek Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lear Lynne. Grantor: Gary and Jane Wilbanks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 368 of Book 587.
March 27: Unit E112, Week 6, Mossy Creek Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lear Lynne. Grantor: Robert Haynes and Gary Wilbanks. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 370 of Book 587.
March 27: Unit F124, Mossy Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lear Lynne. Grantor: Robert and Tammy Pack. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 372 of Book 587.
March 27: Unit E124, Week 38, Mossy Creek Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Lear Lynne. Grantor: Richard Duncan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 374 of Book 587.
March 27: One tract (1.16 acres), Linville. Grantee: Howard Bissell III and Stephanie Bissell. Grantor: Howard Bissell III and Stephanie Bissell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 439 of Book 587.
March 28: Unit 2, Building G, Riveredge III Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Anne-Lindsay Beall. Grantor: Alan and Gwen Gardner. Excise tax: $1,569. Page 477 of Book 587.
March 28: Two tracts (7.61 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ben Cook. Grantor: Cook Mountain, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 482 of Book 587.
March 28: Lot 9, Skiloft, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Roberto and Natalia Ravelo, Agustin Hernandez and Lillian Lang. Grantor: Richard Whitelock III and Bridget Whitelock. Excise tax: $1,130. Page 486 of Book 587.
March 28: Lot 52, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Martha Rocio Restrepo Vindas. Grantor: Luis Gustavo Vindas Jimenez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 507 of Book 587.
March 29: One tract (0.741 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Khadija and Huzeifa Jafferji. Grantor: Jones Construction, Inc. Excise tax: $930. Page 522 of Book 587.
March 29: Lot 208, Sugar Pointe, Cloud Spring Park, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Dannielle Rice. Grantor: Robert and Holly Lupo. Excise tax: $220. Page 550 of Book 587.
March 29: Three tracts (0.72 acres), Linville. Grantee: Howell Construction, Inc. Grantor: Alfred Howell Jr. and Shirli Howell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 564 of Book 587.
March 29: Two tracts (1.21 acres), Linville. Grantee: GMAP Enterprises, LLC. Grantor: Rama and Bahriye Tahiri. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 599 of Book 587.
March 30: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Zachery and Casi Johnson. Grantor: Eli Johnson. Excise tax: $100. Page 670 of Book 587.
March 30: Unit 4, Building 3, Klonteska Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marcus and Erin Bartow. Grantor: Michael and Keisha Higley. Excise tax: $800. Page 688 of Book 587.
March 30: Lot WR32, West Ridge, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Perez. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 719 of Book 587.
March 30: One tract (3.37 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Bobby Johnson. Grantor: Phyllis and Charles Kaestner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 744 of Book 587.
March 30: One tract (3.37 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Phyllis Kaester. Grantor: Bobby Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 746 of Book 587.
March 30: One tract (1.16 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Dustin Taylor. Grantor: Bonita Taylor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 748 of Book 587.
March 30: One tract (2.167 acres), Avery. Grantee: Colby and Taylor Benfield. Grantor: Banner Family, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 750 of Book 587.
March 30: One tract (2.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Susan Baker. Grantor: Sallie Norris. Excise tax: $280. Page 758 of Book 587.
March 30: Lot 22, Eagles Nest North, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bernard and Anna Walraven, Bernard Walraven Jr. Grantor: James Fryar III, Berry Bean, James H. Fryar III and Berry Brown Bean Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $6,000. Page 766 of Book 587.
March 31: One tract (370.88 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Wilven, LLC. Grantor: Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $1,930. Page 799 of Book 587.
