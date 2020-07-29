The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
July 20: Lot B, Crestview Villas VI, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Shannon Brumfield, Bruce Brumfield, Jr. Grantor: Wax Family Trust, Edward and Carolyn Wax. Excise tax: $1,970. Page 1989 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 42, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nicole South. Grantor: Patricia and T.J. Greene Jr., T.J. Greene Jr. Living Trust, Patricia J. Greene Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1993 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 104, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Peter Mitchell, Teresa Metze, Holly Sasso and Jennifer Sebastian. Grantor: Ralph, Helen, Clinton and Katherine Johnson. Excise tax: $104. Page 1998 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 110, Section B, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Clinton and Katherine Johnson. Grantor: Teresa and Edward Metze, Edward Duane Metze and Teresa R. Metze Living Trust. Excise tax: $460. Page 2004 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 110, Section B, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ralph and Helen Johnson. Grantor: Clinton and Katherine Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2025 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 15, High Crest, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Curtis Francis, Curtis Michael Francis Revocable Trust. Grantor: Curtis and Dora Francis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2053 of Book 545.
July 20: Unit F, Building 100, The Crest at Sugar, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ann McCorvey, Ann R. McCorvey Revocable Trust. Grantor: Ann McCorvey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2055 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 8, Bridgeway Section, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Earl Denney Jr., Earl L. Denney Jr. Living Trust. Grantor: Earl Denney Jr. and Melanie Harris. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2058 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 58, Apple Orchard Phase II, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Heather Littrell. Grantor: Christopher and Laurie Sprenger. Excise tax: $800. Page 2075 of Book 545.
July 20: Unit 429, Bldg. F, Briarcliff I Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gloria Zielinski, The Gloria J. Zielinski Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gloria and John Zielinski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2091 of Book 545.
July 20: Lot 53, Section 1, Block B, Alpendorf, Linville. Grantee: Joseph Inglefield III and Michele Feudale. Grantor: Sam and Linda Betts. Excise tax: $758. Page 2095 of Book 545.
July 21: Lot 37, Tynecastle, Linville. Grantee: Thomas Wilding, Connie Shea. Grantor: Judith and Robert Schwebke. Excise tax: $170. Page 2139 of Book 545.
July 21: Unit B, Building 3, Reserve II at Sugar Mountain Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Albert and Kathleen Light, The Light Family Trust. Grantor: Albert and Kathleen Light. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2142 of Book 545.
July 21: Lot 101, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jane Crockett Minger Revocable Trust, Jane Minger. Grantor: The Coralie C. Crockett Declaration of Trust, John Crockett Jr., Coralie Crockett and Jane Minger. Excise tax: $1. Page 2145 of Book 545.
July 21: One tract, Cranberry. Grantee: Dakota McKee, Arlene Roberts. Grantor: Ana Corral. Excise tax: $180. Page 2161 of Book 545.
July 21: Lots 15 and 19, Fox Run Estates, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bryan and Sandra Starnes. Grantor: Robert Dickinson. Excise tax: $260. Page 2177 of Book 545.
July 21: Unit 302, Building F, Southcrest Overlook Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Miroslava and James Dodson. Grantor: Clarence and Florence Pointer. Excise tax: $424. Page 2211 of Book 545.
July 21: Unit Two, Building 4, Chestnut Ridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Zielinski. Grantor: Raphael Cinelle and Katherine Morrisette. Excise tax: $340. Page 2215 of Book 545.
July 21: Lot 10, Fish Camp Phase II, Riverwalk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Einhorn. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Lavinia Adkins, Dianna Moore, Elliott and Heather Harwell, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $200. Page 2233 of Book 545.
July 21: Unit B, Building 8, Ski Country Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ty and Erika Teague. Grantor: John and Laurie Payne. Excise tax: $130. Page 2257 of Book 545.
July 21: Lot 62, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kent Reitzel and Cameron French. Grantor: Timothy J., Anne, John, Janet, Hannah, Iva, Henry and Mary Wepner, Grace and Timothy Ludtke, John Haas, Iva and Patrick Dodd, Timothy L. Wepner. Excise tax: $217. Page 2262 of Book 545.
July 21: Lot 1, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Jane and Frank Chrzanowski. Grantor: Harold Hudson Jr., Trust Agreement of Harold J. Hudson Jr. Excise tax: $1,035. Page 2321 of Book 545.
July 22: Unit 7G, Week 39, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Grantor: Perl Miller and Leon Cherruault. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2369 of Book 545.
July 22: Unit 26C, Week 51, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Gerald Anderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2372 of Book 545.
July 22: Unit 30F, Week 14, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association Inc. Grantor: Earl and Inez Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2375 of Book 545.
July 22: See document for description. Grantee: Mitzi Ulery. Grantor: Ruth McCloud. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2380 of Book 545.
July 22: See document for description. Grantee: Sherry McCloud. Grantor: Ruth McCloud. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2384 of Book 545.
July 22: Two tracts, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Vickie and Michael Richardson. Grantor: Ruth McCloud. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2388 of Book 545.
July 22: Unit 1205, Sugar Top Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Daniel Salvo, Debra Wayne-Salvo. Grantor: Richard and Eleanor Perry, The Perry Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $230. Page 2417 of Book 545.
July 22: One tract (0.33 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dianne Ludlam. Grantor: Samuel and Carol Calvert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2422 of Book 545.
July 22: One tract (0.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Michael Calvert. Grantor: Samuel and Carol Calvert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2425 of Book 545.
July 22: Two tracts, Roaring Creek. Grantee: Ralph and Minnie Hughes, Ralph Wilson Hughes and Minnie Carpenter Hughes Family Trust. Grantor: Ralph and Minnie Hughes. Excise tax: $1. Page 2434 of Book 545.
July 22: Lot 101, Mountain Lifestyles Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jordan and Mindy Shamp. Grantor: David and Mary Hooper. Excise tax: $250. Page 2438 of Book 545.
July 22: Unit 2A, Building 17, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Elaine Bradley, Reginald Smith. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties LLC. Excise tax: $922. Page 2441 of Book 545.
July 22: Lot O14, Overlook, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Shaw Rentals 3, LLC. Grantor: Nicholas and Lori Shaw. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2462 of Book 545.
July 23: Lot 10, Section 15, Mountain Glen, Linville. Grantee: Anna and Michael Moody. Grantor: Robert and Patsy Keyser, Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $660. Page 2478 of Book 545.
July 23: One tract (4.00 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Bobby and Lisa Daniels. Grantor: Joshua Daniels. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 13 of Book 546.
July 23: Unit 3025, Citadel of Sugartop Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew Mandel, The Matthew Harris Mandel Trust, Melissa Rayman, The Melissa Beth Rayman GST Trust. Grantor: Matthew and Robert Mandel, Robert S. Mandel Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 19 of Book 546.
July 23: Lot T7, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Andre and Deena Biewend. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $1,020. Page 22 of Book 546.
July 23: Lot 1, 2, and 7, Grandview Acres, Linville. Grantee: Ascension Barajas and Santa Ana Zacarias. Grantor: Chad and Lisa Smith. Excise tax: $130. Page 34 of Book 546.
July 23: Unit C, Building 23, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Tamara Hollingsworth. Grantor: Rocky Top Capital, LLC. Excise tax: $588. Page 41 of Book 546.
July 23: Lot 64, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Francis Maloney. Grantor: Kathryn Liles. Excise tax: $110. Page 68 of Book 546.
July 23: Lot 10, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jeff and Deidre Garrard. Grantor: Richard and Mercedes Rubin. Excise tax: $471. Page 72 of Book 546.
July 24: Unit 3B, Week 3, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominiums. Grantor: Elizabeth Weatherly. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 103 of Book 546.
July 24: Lot 32, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Barbara Powell. Grantor: Midland Trust Company, Jessica Arnold #1713953, Jessica Arnold, Jeremy Handysides #1702808, Jeremy Handysides. Excise tax: $550. Page 125 of Book 546.
