The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 21: Lot 82, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mahmoud and Lila Fakhoury, The Mahmoud A. Fakhoury and Lila B. Fakhoury Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Mahmoud and Lila Fakhoury. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1884 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: Lot 55, The Villages at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dennis and Roxanne Straw. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $370. Page 1892 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: Lot 203, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Charlotte and Craig Mixon. Grantor: Earl and Sandra White. Excise tax: $230. Page 1911 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: Lot 3, Crestview Cottages Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: Matthew and Linah Hollay. Grantor: Max Muhleman. Excise tax: $1,350. Page 1927 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: One tract, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: James and Pauline Barr, The Barr Family Trust. Grantor: James and Pauline Barr. Excise tax: $10. Page 1944 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: Unit 09H, Week 49, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Kay and Carl Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1946 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: Unit 30F, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Sue Kapellusch. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1950 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: One tract (1.42 acres), Linville. Grantee: Micheal Brewer. Grantor: Joyce Brewer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1954 of Book 536.
Oct. 21: One tract, Linville. Grantee: James and Robin Brewer. Grantor: Joyce Brewer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1957 of Book 536.
Oct. 22: Lot 52, Section 1, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Steven and Ann Hammond. Grantor: Steven and Norris Hammond, Norris Hammond Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1961 of Book 536.
Oct. 22: Unit 106F, Week, 34 and Unit 201B, Week 37, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust, Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions, LLC. Excise tax: $74. Page 1981 of Book 536.
Oct. 22: Unit 04E, Week 33, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Gayneil Gosselin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1995 of Book 536.
Oct. 22: Lot 170, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patricia and Scott Woodson. Grantor: Patricia and Scott Woodson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2007 of Book 536.
Oct. 22: Apt. 1, Building 20, Cluster C, Grandfather Village, Linville. Grantee: Eva Gorrell. Grantor: Adair Beutel. Excise tax: $1,720. Page 2013 of Book 536.
Oct. 22: One tract (0.5 acre), Avery. Grantee: Branch Banking and Trust Company. Grantor: Jeff Rogers, Ruby Pritchard and Keith Vance. Excise tax: $102. Page 2022 of Book 536.
Oct. 23: Unit 24F, Week 52, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owner of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Michael and Karen Allen. Excise tax: $4. Page 2059 of Book 536.
Oct. 23: Lot F-49, The Farms at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Lisa Gore. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $270. Page 2065 of Book 536.
Oct. 23: Lot 260, G. F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Russell and Ann Robinson. Grantor: Eva Gorrell. Excise tax: $3,160. Page 2070 of Book 536.
Oct. 23: Lot 93, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: John McHugh and Donna Fitzgerald. Grantor: Lou Hardy, Franklin Hardy, Lisa Hardy and Burton Hardy. Excise tax: $309. Page 2074 of Book 536.
Oct. 23: Unit 8D1, Week 50 and Unit 8D2, Week 50, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barry and Linda Rupert. Grantor: Peppertree Resort Villas, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2099 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: Lot B, Townhouse Building T-9, Glens of Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Carol McCarthy. Grantor: John and Lora Holladay. Excise tax: $690. Page 2105 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: One tract (3.989 acres), Avery. Grantee: Dorothy and Robert Bolick, Bolick Family Living Trust. Grantor: Dorothy and Robert Bolick. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2136 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: Lot 9B, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Asante Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2170 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: Lot 9A, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timothy and Deborah Davis. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2173 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: Unit 302, Building B, Carolina North Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Minor. Grantor: M&K Development Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2184 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: Unit 302, Building B, Carolina North Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tracy Simms. Grantor. Mark Minor. Excise tax: $465. Page 2187 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: Lot 1 (0.76 acre), Fox Den, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Rhonda Rettstadt. Grantor: TRIM 1 LLC. Excise tax: $1158. Page 2213 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: Lot 17, Main Str. E, Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Patrick Bagbey, Laurie Simmons and LP on Main, LLC. Grantor: Patrick Bagbey and Laurie Simmons. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2230 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: One tract (0.8 acres),Lodges at Elkmont LLC, Banner Elk. Grantee: Terry Nance. Grantor: The Lodges at Elkmont, LLC. Excise tax: $480. Page 2246 of Book 536.
Oct. 24: One tract (1 acre), Toe River. Grantee: Lauren Avery. Grantor: Raymond and Patsy Irwin. Excise tax: $500. Page 2255 of Book 536.
