The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
May 18: One tract (25 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: JRMON NC LLC. Grantor: Mary Frisbie, William, Walter, John, and Mary Elder, Mary G. Elder Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $800. Page 1038 of Book 543.
May 18: One tract (3.03 acres), Avery County. Grantee: The Broadway Group, LLC. Grantor: Kenneth and Connie Dellinger. Excise tax: $520. Page 1056 of Book 543.
May 18: One tract (1.2 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Wildlands Consulting and Property Services LLC. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $20. Page 1105 of Book 543.
May 19: Lot 7, Block C, Carolida Acres, Altamont. Grantee: Diana McCabe. Grantor: Edward McCabe. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1112 of Book 543.
May 19: Unit 102C, Week 11, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Associaton Inc. Grantor: Allison Shavitz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1122 of Book 543.
May 19: Lot 30, Fox Run Estates, Section II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Martin and Brian Wilner, Felecia Leckrone. Grantor: Martin, Marty, and Seema Wilner, Seema Deakter Wilner Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1135 of Book 543.
May 19: Lot 140, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Douglas Propes and Christy Simunovic. Grantor: Douglas and Kenneth Propes, The Kenneth R. Propes Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1181 of Book 543.
May 19: Two tracts (1.1 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Kelly Annas. Grantor: Deborah and Robert Blalock. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1186 of Book 543.
May 20: Unit 106B, Week 41, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Wayne McNeil. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1191 of Book 543.
May 20: One tract (1.4 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Amanda Hughes. Grantor: Eddie Hughes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1211 of Book 543.
May 20: Unit 613, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: R. Edwards Company LLC. Grantor: Peggy and Walter Legrand. Excise tax: $250. Page 1220 of Book 543.
May 20: Unit 612, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: R. Edwards Company LLC. Grantor: Sandra Wichard, The Sandra T. Wichard Living Trust. Excise tax: $276. Page 1224 of Book 543.
May 21: Two tracts (1.5 acres), Linville. Grantee: Judith Violet. Grantor: John and Ellen Wofford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1283 of Book 543.
May 21: Lot 10, Unit 19, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Edward Cohen, The Ridge Drive Revocable Land Trust. Grantor: Frank and Nancy Brenner. Excise tax: $7,000. Page 1300 of Book 543.
May 21: Multiple units and weeks, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: CRG Club Trust Inc. Grantor: CRG Acquisitions LLC Excise tax: $82. Page 1313 of Book 543.
