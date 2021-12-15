The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Dec. 6: One tract (10.18 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jill Hamm, Jill Centko, Jill Centko Revocable Trust. Grantor: Clifford Gobble. Excise tax: $220. Page 412 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: Lot LL12, Section 4, Phase IV, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Stefanie Flippin. Grantor: Brightwater Investment Group, LLC. Excise tax: $150. Page 415 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: Unit 1104, Pinnacle Inn Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Drake, LLC. Grantor: Benjamin and Elizabeth Peters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 419 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: One tract (69 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Duane and Lucius Appling III, Appling Family Revocable Trust. Grantor: Duane Appling and Lucius Appling III. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 422 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: One tract (9.00 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Merily Laube, Leslie Giordani, Meridian Trust. Grantor: Saxby Chaplin, Elizabeth Chaplin, Kenneth and Lucy Dierks. Excise tax: $870. Page 425 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: Lot F-50, Farms Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Thomas Lee Properties, LLC. Grantor: Michael and Tara Schoettle. Excise tax: $598. Page 432 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: One tract (1.76 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Stephanie Winters. Grantor: Ricky and Aimee Winters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 435 of 568.
Dec. 6: Lot 71, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jason Farrell and Heidi Turczynski. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $432. Page 438 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: Unit 11-402, Sugar Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jan and Dewin Townsend. Grantor: Andrew and Elizabeth Bowersox. Excise tax: $270. Page 460 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: Re-recorded to show excise tax. Grantee: Jimmy and Phyllis Odom. Grantor: Hawshaw Hollow, Inc. Excise tax: $7. Page 463 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: Re-recorded to show excise tax. Grantee: Thomas and Martha Odom. Grantor: Hawshaw Hollow, Inc. Excise tax: $7. Page 467 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: One tract (2.94 acres), Linville. Grantee: John McLendon Jr. and Constance McLendon. Grantor: Novusway, Inc. Excise tax: $40. Page 474 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: One tract (1.341 acres), Linville. Grantee: Novusway, Inc. Grantor: McLendon Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $40. Page 478 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: One tract (0.181 acres), Linville. Grantee: Novusway, Inc. Grantor: Angela and Robert Todd, Fanny Stronach and Michael Horn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 481 of Book 570.
Dec. 6: Apts. 1-4, Building 6, Adams Apple, Banner Elk. Grantee: 500 Adams Apple, LLC. Grantor: Reinvestment Partners. Excise tax: $45. Page 484 of Book 570.
Dec. 7: Lot 39, Phase A3, Highland Cottage, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sonnenberg Studio Trust. Grantor: Robert and Gail Tober. Excise tax: $1,058. Page 490 of Book 570.
Dec. 7: One tract (2.4 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Kimberly Pearson and Richmond McMahan. Grantor: Joyce and Terry Pearson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 523 of Book 570.
Dec. 7: Lot 116, Oak Hills D Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: George Kricos, George Kricos Revocable Trust. Grantor: Christopher Overstreet and William Potter Jr. Excise tax: $204. Page 543 of Book 570.
Dec. 7: Lot 1, Sugar Cottages, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Divito and Lisa Coleman. Grantor: Rocky Top Capital, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 558 of Book 570.
Dec. 7: Unit 201A, Week 44, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Holly Duncan. Grantor: Norris Duncan Sr. and Elaine Duncan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 587 of Book 570.
Dec. 7: One tract (2.5 acres), Linville. Grantee: James and Beverly Crawford. Grantor: James and Beverly Crawford. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 590 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Unit 514, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stenya Real Estate, LLP. Grantor: Peter and Patricia O’Hare. Excise tax: $520. Page 605 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Unit 25A, Week 44, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Condominium. Grantor: Julian and Peggy Raynor. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 608 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Unit 7C, Week 35, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Donald and Leslie Evans. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 611 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Unit 08G, Week 15, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Joseph Jordan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 614 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Unit 30B, Week 32, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Association, Inc. Grantor: Lanny and Danielle Treece. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 617 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Unit 26G, Week 42, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Grantor: Michael and Dawn Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 620 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: One tract (0.51 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Donna Kramer. Grantor: Alexander and Brenda Lyerly. Excise tax: $120. Page 623 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Lot 13, Chappell Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: RV Diversions, LLC. Grantor: Emerald Mountain Development, Inc. Excise tax: $270. Page 626 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: One tract (12.975 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Bragg Jr. Grantor: Lean, Mary, James and Kimberly Shomaker. Excise tax: $400. Page 633 of Book 570.
Dec. 8: Lot ES71, Eagle Springs, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Rebecca Ansara. Grantor: Midland IRA, Inc., George Michael Bandy #1636740, George Bandy. Excise tax: $290. Page 641 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: Unit 104G, Week 18, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christopher and Tracey Robert. Grantor: Garry and Toni Moore. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 769 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: Lot 61, Phase B, Crooked Creek, Banner Elk. Grantee: James Cowan and Diane Arthur. Grantor: Diane and Carol Arthur, Carol G. Arthur Trust, Carol G. Arthur Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 772 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: Lot 4, Sugar Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephanie Byer. Grantor: Andrew Byer. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 776 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: Lot 2, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Stephen and Susan Auffinger. Grantor: Stephen and Susan Auffinger, Stephen James Auffinger Revocable Trust, Susan Lynn Auffinger Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 779 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: Lot 8, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Henry Rozell IV, Christina Rozell. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC, 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $390. Page 783 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: One tract (9.24 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Shane Ollis. Grantor: Mountain Recreation, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 788 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: Lot 377, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Jessica Floyd. Grantor: Deborah Boose, Rebecca Privett, Heather and Samuel Hunter, Margaret and Kevin Sell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 798 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: One tract (1.76 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Ricky Winters. Grantor: Aimee Winters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 804 of Book 570.
Dec. 9: Lot 60, Farm at Banner Elk, High Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: CEW Services LLC. Grantor: Lisa, Warren, Jordan and Jessica Hartley, Jacqueline and Lloyd Derreberry. Excise tax: $250. Page 807 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Tract 4, (8.98 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Bragg Jr. Grantor: Laura and Corey Bullock, Laura and Brett Shomaker, Caroline Shomaker. Excise tax: $280. Page 834 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Lot 13, Woodland Hills, Cranberry. Grantee: Charles and Joanne Gatwood. Grantor: Peyton and Juliana Buchanan. Excise tax: $400. Page 865 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Lot 2, The Laurels, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gaetano Panzer, William McCracken and Andrew Elkins. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $250. Page 869 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: One tract (0.47 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Walter and Katheryne Waters. Grantor: Joseph, Frances, Evan and Walter Waters. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 886 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Lot G-24, Great Camp Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chase and Lauren Riggins, Mathew and Amy Reaves. Grantor: Douglas and Hope Brown. Excise tax: $820. Page 890 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Lot 20, Phase III, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ronald Bryan, Susan Chesel-Bryan. Grantor: Janet Leister. Excise tax: $100. Page 910 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Lots 1 and 2 of Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Frank Scarito and Robert Lynn. Grantor: Salvatore Scarito, Salvatore R. Scarito Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 914 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Lot 149, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Raymond and Catherine Wetherington. Grantor: Paul and Lisa Polhill. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 918 of Book 570.
Dec. 10: Lot 93, Eagles Nest North Section, Banner Elk. Grantee: 2306 Laurel St., LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $480. Page 932 of Book 570.
