The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Sept. 3: Three tracts (5.7 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark Atkins, William Atkins, Lavinia Adkins, Dianna Moore, Elliott Harwell and Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401 K Profit Sharing Plan. Grantor: Christopher and Julia Larson. Excise tax: $520. Page 1494 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Lot 31 and 31A, The Farm at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Maureen Bossong. Grantor: Louis and Alexandra Petrosino. Excise tax: $1,670. Page 1497 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Lot 284, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Lynda Lassiter. Grantor: Pamela Lowe. Excise tax: $100. Page 1562 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: One tract (1.76 acres), Linville. Grantee: Thomas Phillips, Starli McDowell, Felicia Spurling, Donna Phillips, Revocable Trust Agreement of Thomas Phillips and Revocable Trust Agreement of Donna Phillips. Grantor: Thomas Phillips, Starli McDowell, Felicia Spurling, Charlene Phillips, Revocable Trust Agreement of Thomas Phillips and Revocable Land Trust of Donna Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1562 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: One tract (8.571 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Thomas Phillips and Revocable Trust Agreement of Thomas Phillips. Grantor: Thomas and Charlene Phillips. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1568 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Unit 201E, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: James and Martha Sowell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1571 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Unit 3221, Pinnacle Inn Resort Condominium, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jonathan and Martha Caroline Westhaven. Grantor: Ronald and Patricia Halvoresen. Excise tax: $156. Page 1577 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Unit B, Building 6, Skyleaf Mountain Villas Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mitchell and Susan Singer. Grantor: Don and Elizabeth Barton. Excise tax: $310. Page 1587 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Unit D, Building 17, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald and Elizabeth Newnam. Grantor: James David Jones and Cheryl Lynn Williams. Excise tax: $470. Page 1590 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: CA-21, Camp Eagle Nest Village Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeffery and Michelle Kobryn. Grantor: Partick and Holly Royals. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 1623 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Two tracts, Avery. Grantee: Jocelyn Faulkner. Grantor: David and Caroline Faulkner. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1625 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Tract One (24.55 acres) and Tract Two (14. acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Aleli Coniker. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1641 of Book 534.
Sept. 3: Lot 51, Seven Devils. Grantee: Joseph and Aleli Coniker. Grantor: Harold and Marcia Pinkerton. Excise tax: $80. Page 1674 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: Lot 244 and 245, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Avery County. Grantor: Michaelle Poore and Mark W, Maconi, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1688 of Book 534.
Sept 4: Lot R-16, Ridgeline Village Section, Lodges at Eagle Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Marko Stamatovich. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $320. Page 1691 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: Lot 3, Summit Park Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jeff Jones and Black Bear Trust. Grantor: John and Linda Maxwell. Excise tax: $720. Page 1715 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: Lot 7 (.086 acres), Fox Den Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Renee Withrow, Christopher Withrow and Robyn Withrow. Grantor: Trim 1 LCC. Excise tax: $1,178. Page 1721 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: Lot 21, Beech Mountain Falls Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: The Headwaters Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Ross and Dorthy Hagler, Dorothy Hagler Living Trust and Ross Hagler Living Trust. Excise tax: $54. Page 1724 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: One tract (12.36 acres), Linville. Grantee: Amy Buchanan and Cade Buchanan. Grantor: David and Romona Cooke. Excise tax: $27. Page 1758 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: One tract (0.29 acres), Linville. Grantee: Donald and Laura Padgett. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1782 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: Lot 161, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ronald and Carol Cooley, Roland and Carol Cooley Revocable Joint Trust. Grantor: Ross and Dorthy Hagler, Dorothy Hagler Living Trust and Ross Hagler Living Trust. Excise tax: $525. Page 1790 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: Lot 13 and 25, Rhoneys View Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Matthew Burger. Grantor: Lloyd and Judy Burger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1793 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: One tract (5.055 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Virgina Austin. Grantor: William Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1796 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: One tract (5.055 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Virginia Austin. Grantor: Larry Austin. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1799 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: One tract (0.78 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Amber Singleton. Grantor: William Johnson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1803 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: One tract (0.78 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Amber Singleton. Grantor: Zachary Singleton. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1808 of Book 534.
Sept. 4: Lot BHW-69, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Steven and Rebecca Huntsinger. Grantor: Timothy and Rose Mulligan. Excise tax: $8. Page 1813 of Book 534.
Sept. 5: One tract (0.22 acre), Toe River. Grantee: Kevin and Wayne Townsend. Grantor: Wayne and Phyllis Townsend. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1823 of Book 534.
Sept. 5: Lot 14, Section 8-A, Mountain Glen Resort, Linville. Grantee: Robert Horan and The Robert E. Horan Trust. Grantor: Lawrence Russ, The Russ Family Trust and Avery Development Corporation. Excise tax: $320. Page 1836 of Book 534.
Sept. 5: Unit 09C, Week 38, Peppertree Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Diane Asbill. Grantor: Edward and Alive Osteen. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1866 of Book 534.
Sept. 5: One tract (2 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Joey and Cathy Eller. Grantor: Jesse, Elaine and Colin Wilson. Excise tax: $76. Page 1870 of Book 534.
Sept. 5: One tract (2.25 acres), Linville. Grantee: Brett Schwebke. Grantor: Tynecastle, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1873 of Book 534.
Sept. 6: One tract (0.16 acres), Linville. Grantee: Susan Smart. Grantor: Linville Resorts, Inc. Excise tax: $2. Page 1933 of Book 534.
Sept. 6: Lot 3. Section 5B, Mountain Glen Subdivision, Linville. Grantee: Sculptz, Inc. Grantor: U.S. Textile Corporation. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1937 of Book 534.
Sept. 6: One tract (8.32 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: Gary and Judith Kriplean. Grantor: Gary and Judith Kriplean, Judith Nicklas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1942 of Book 534.
Sept. 6: Lot 49, Mountain Meadows Subdivision, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jorge and Madelyn Giroud. Grantor: John Kenney and Richard Cauthen. Excise tax: $928. Page 1945 of Book 534.
Sept. 6: Lot CA-9, Camp Eagles Nest Village, Lodges at Eagles, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Kelly Osborne. Grantor: Micheal and Amanda Griffiths. Excise tax: $260. Page 1971 of Book 534.
Sept. 6: Lot O-10, Overlook Section, The Lodges at Eagle Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Nancy Visgattis. Grantor: Elk Knob Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $1,160. Page 1973 of Book 534.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.