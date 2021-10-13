The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 4: Unit 103F, Week 40, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth and Michelle Porterfield. Grantor: Glenna Cox. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 74 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot 26, Sugar Vista, Banner Elk. Grantee: Darrell and Marcia Gordon, Gordon Revocable Trust. Grantor: Darrell and Marcia Gordon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 154 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot 35, Westerly Hills, Beech Mountain. Grantee: The Beech Mountain Club. Grantor: Stanley Berman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 157 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: One tract (1.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Vijay Dua and Rachna Nangia. Grantor: CCSU, LLC. Excise tax: $446. Page 159 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Unit 114, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: JJD Investment Group LLC. Grantor: Michaux and Seana Harrill. Excise tax: $280. Page 167 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot 77, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Scott and Angela Krajewski. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 170 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot S6, Sunset, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Douglas and Hope Brown. Grantor: William and Rebecca Sheets, James and Cathryn Lease. Excise tax: $830. Page 174 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot 1, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: Change Your Altitude, LLC. Grantor: Douglas Michael LLC, EN Holdings LLC, MAV Investments LLC, Streamline Business Group, Inc., Beluga Investments LLC. Excise tax: $1,000. Page 180 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: One tract (9.7 acres), Roaring Creek. Grantee: David Cox. Grantor: David and Brandy Cox. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 204 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot 7, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Kali Wolin. Grantor: Angle Development, LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 233 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Unit 3311, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Ralph Wilgus III and Shelly Wilgus. Grantor: Sidney and Virginia Isler. Excise tax: $300. Page 260 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lots 203, 204, 205, Snowcloud Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nathan and Alison White. Grantor: Adam and Megan Joseph. Excise tax: $870. Page 276 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot 306, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lisa Paskaly. Grantor: Phyllis and Arthur Gaunt, Michelle and Angel Ortiz. Excise tax: $500. Page 303 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: One tract (1.6 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bobby and Arizona Gragg. Grantor: Kimberley, Matthew, Bobby, Arizona, Kambrey, Jacob, Jocelyn, Frances and Bobby Gragg. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 307 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: One tract (0.25 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Kenneth Benfield Jr. Grantor: Appalachian Properties of Cranberry, LLC. Excise tax: $40. Page 326 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Three tracts (1.2 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joyce and Thomas Murray. Grantor: Joyce and Thomas Murray, CL Hughes III, Jeffrey, Susie and Monica Stout, Betti and Joel Thrash. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 329 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: One tract (7 acres), Toe River. Grantee: Ronald Buchanan. Grantor: William, Susan, James and Jean Vance. Excise tax: $130. Page 337 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Lot 188 Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Robert and Arlene Weiner. Grantor: Robert and Hillary Brightman. Excise tax: $369. Page 341 of Book 567.
Oct. 4: Unit 6, Land Harbor Golf View, Townhomes, Linville. Grantee: David and Carol Taber. Grantor: Wayne Clement, The Living Trust Agreement of Wayne Bruce Clement. Excise tax: $728. Page 375 of Book 566
Oct. 4: Unit 3210, Pinnacle Inn Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Julie Smith. Grantor: Michael and Laurie Adams. Excise tax: $380. Page 396 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Lot 10, Block 2, Linville Woods, Linville. Grantee: 87 Beaumont Lane, LLC. Grantor: Robert Mason IV, J. Bohannon Mason, Esten Walker, Robert Mason III, Robert E. Mason III Qualfied Personal Resident Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 463 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Unit C, Building 37, Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Julie Martin, William R. Martin Trust, Julie R. Martin Trust. Grantor: Alan and Connie Fruehan, Alan and Connie Fruehan Trust. Excise tax: $838. Page 471 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Unit 1, Building B, Springhouse, Headwaters at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Janet Lyden. Grantor: David and Denise Sellers, The David and Denise Sellers Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,250. Page 476 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: One tract (3.15 acres) Linville. Grantee: Charles and Fay Kipick. Grantor: Mary and Winton Waters. Excise tax: $300. Page 490 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Lot 15, Banner Grande, Banner Elk. Grantee: Chad and Jennifer Wilson. Grantor: Willie and Cindy Coleman. Excise tax: $1,450. Page 497 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Two tracts (29,480 sq. ft.) Valley View, Banner Elk. Grantee: Valley View Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Boggs Road, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 500 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Lot 189, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Elizabeth Kenan, The 2005 Elizabeth Price Kenan Living Trust. Grantor: Elizabeth Kenan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 503 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Unit 11, Shallowford Walk Building 2 Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Adam Joseph. Grantor: Lee-Rowland Holdings, LLC. Excise tax: $518. Page 514 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: One tract, Banner Elk. Grantee: Carson Puckett Jr. Grantor: Carson and Judy Puckett. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 560 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Unit 106B, Week, 44, Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tommy Whisnant. Grantor: John and Carolyn Ruble. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 563 of Book 567.
Oct. 5: Lot S22A, Sunset Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Lindsay Perkins, William and Laura Ferrell. Grantor: Gregory Bates, Katherine Mizelle-Bates. Excise tax: $2,270. Page 580 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: Lot C58, Cabins Section, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Boulder View, LLC. Grantor: Richard and Amy Labarre. Excise tax: $3,090. Page 612 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: Lot C-96, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: George and Madeline Bandy, George Maynard and Madeline R. Bandy Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 623 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: Lot L-32, Lodges Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Innovative Investments of Florida, LLC. Grantor: High Rock Properties, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 626 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: One tract (1.009 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard and Gabriele Ruppard. Grantor: Charles and Joyce Ruppard. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 629 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: Three tracts (30.82 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Rodger Crenshaw Jr., Miriam Crenshaw, Rodger Crenshaw Jr. and Miriam Crenshaw Revocable Trust. Grantor: Rodger Crenshaw Jr., Miriam Crenshaw. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 632 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: One tract (1.15 acres), Linville. Grantee: Gregory Seiz. Grantor: Shannon Seiz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 635 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: One tract (1.87 acres), Linville. Grantee: Shannon Seiz. Grantor: Gregory Seiz. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 638 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: Unit 3231, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Sapphire 301 LW, LLC. Grantor: The Pinnacle Inn Resort Owners Association. Excise tax: $92. Page 661 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: Unit 8, Branlaire Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Teresa Buoniconti, Teresa Buoniconti Declaration of Trust. Grantor: Kurt Thompson and Oeun Suh. Excise tax: $1,098. Page 665 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: One tract (1.01 acres), Mountain Glen Golf Club, Linville. Grantee: Robex2 LLC and Margrace Enterprises, Inc. Grantor: George and Faye Quatela. Excise tax: $2,390. Page 672 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: One tract (0.38 acres), Linville. Grantee: Bradley and Tommy Benfield. Grantor: Linda Smith. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 696 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: One tract (1.00 acre), Cranberry. Grantee: Hollie Eudy and Ernest McKinney. Grantor: Clyde and Alice McKinney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 727 of Book 567.
Oct. 6: Lot 2, Green Valley Acres, Toe River. Grantee: Michael and Brittany Marshall. Grantor: Emma Johnson and Pandora Riggs. Excise tax: $486. Page 730 of Book 567.
Oct. 7: One tract (0.76 acres), Avery. Grantee: United Asset Management, LLC. Grantor: John and Melissa Porter. Excise tax: $120. Page 749 of Book 567.
Oct. 7: One tract (0.83 acres), Linville. Grantee: Weston Partners, LLC, Ferrell Investments Limited Partnership. Grantor: Candler O’Reily’s LLC. Excise tax: $4,034. Page 757 of Book 567.
Oct. 7: Lot 130, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Roger and Jamie Arnott. Grantor: Steven and Lori Merandi. Excise tax: $400. Page 762 of Book 567.
Oct. 7: Lot M11, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Richard Balamucki, Richard E. Balamucki Revocable Trust. Grantor: Alex and Shane McLean. Excise tax: $902. Page 766 of Book 567.
Oct. 7: One tract (0.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: Caroline Carlson and Randall Mountcastle. Grantor: May and Brad Webb. Excise tax: $425. Page 768 of Book 567.
Oct. 7: One tract (0.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: 255 Linville Holdings LLC. Grantor: Caroline and Matt Carlson, Randall and Lori Mountcastle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 771 of Book 567.
Oct. 7: Two tracts (0.693 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Estelle McLaughlin. Grantor: Vicki Foster. Excise tax: $1,390. Page 782 of Book 567.
