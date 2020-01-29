The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Jan. 21: Lot 15, Unit 1, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Barbara Jackson. Grantor: Judith Behrens and Judith A. Behrens Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $2,200. Page 1954 of Book 539.
Jan. 21: Lot 13, Pine Ridge Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: BCAI, LLC. Grantor: Mark and Margorie Salomon. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1973 of Book 539.
Jan. 21: One tract (14.356 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Jamie Campbell. Grantor: Arnold and Catherine Trivett. Excise tax: $32. Page 1975 of Book 539.
Jan. 21: Lot 6, Mountain View Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Judith Saunders. Grantor: Doris Abston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1982 of Book 539.
Jan. 21: Lot G-46, Great Camp at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Cummings Investments and Properties LLC. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 2056 of Book 539.
Jan. 21: Lot 8, Eagles Nest North, Banner Elk. Grantee: MAV Investments LLC. Grantor: Cumming Investments and Properties LLC. Excise tax: $134. Page 2059 of Book 539.
Jan. 21: Lot 159, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Sherwood and William Cleveland, Jean Bruton, Margaret Davis, The First Amended and Restated Trust Agreement of Margaret McKissick Davis. Grantor: Sherwood and William Cleveland, Jean Bruton and Margaret Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2062 of Book 539.
Jan. 21: Lot 7013, Summit Forrest, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: Browder-Harris Management Company LLC. Grantor: Billie Gabard Bridges Family Trust, Billie, Edward, Bradley and Matthew Bridges. Excise tax: $2,100. Page 2084 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: One tract (0.69 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Accardi Enterprises LLC. Grantor: James Accardi, LLC. Excise tax: $1,394. Page 2092 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Unit 2213, Pinnacle Inn and Resort, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eric and Ava Eschert. Grantor: Jeffrey and Ilona Kenrick. Excise tax: $220. Page 2105 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Unit 103F, Week 52, Westridge Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Thomas III. Grantor: Rebecca Thomas. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2109 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Unit A, Building 4, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Larry Williams Sr. and Susan Williams. Grantor: Susan Williams, William Lemen III, Lemen Family Declaration of Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2111 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Unit 1110, Pinnacle Inn and Country Club, Beech Mountain. Grantee: John Freitas. Grantor: Fritz Scheiber. Excise tax: $145. Page 2129 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Unit 8D1, Week 50; Unit 8D2, Week 50, Peppertree Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Timeshare Acquisitions LLC. Grantor: Barry and Linda Rupert. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2145 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Unit 105F, Week 47, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Robert Culpepper Jr. and Vicky Culpepper. Excise tax: $10. Page 2147 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Lot 12, Unit 10, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Serena Smith. Grantor: Anthony Di Santi, George and Diane Combis, Di Santi, Watson, Capua, Wilson and Garrett, PLLC. Excise tax: $1,300. Page 2163 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: One tract (0.5 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Ryan and Nicole Ferreira. Grantor: Steven, Kerin, and Sharon Mickenberg, Brett Finkelstein. Excise tax: $394. Page 2167 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Lot 246, Buckeye Gap, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Michael Distefano. Grantor: Skivest LLC. Excise tax: $24. Page 2190 of Book 539.
Jan. 22: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited LLC. Excise tax: $94. Page 2193 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: One tract (12.79 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Sharon Hopkins. Grantor: Deborah and Barham Ray. Excise tax: $78. Page 2305 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2332 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2335 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Unit 8D2, Week 1, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Condominium Assocation Inc. Grantor: Carolyn and Dan Alexander. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2338 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Unit 211, Building F, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: William and Valerie Miller. Grantor: William Miller. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2341 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc. Grantor: Association of Co-Owners of Blue Ridge Village Condominium. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2355 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Lot 54, The Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: JMBL Investment Inc. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $310. Page 2358 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: One lot (6.98 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dale and Debra Jenkins. Grantor: Young Men’s Christian Association of Avery County Inc. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 2363 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: One lot (7.16 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dale and Debra Jenkins. Grantor: Linville Resorts Inc. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2380 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: One tract (0.389 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Christopher McFee. Grantor: Roy and Mentha McFee. Excise tax: $100. Page 2398 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Lot 204, Shelter Rock Circle, Grouse Forest II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Dwight Hole. Grantor: Kevin and Leanne Sarro. Excise tax: $500. Page 2401 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: One tract (6.5 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Bonnie Ray. Grantor: John, Mary, William, Margarette, Virginia and Ruth Ray. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2419 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: One tract (6.5 acres), Avery County. Grantee: Novusway Inc. Grantor: Bonnie Ray. Excise tax: $50. Page 2423 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Lot 1, Section 12, Mountain Glen Resort, Linville. Grantee: Curtis and Shaye Easler. Grantor: Edith and James Richards, Ira Franklin Forrester Jr., Martha and Helen Foreester. Excise tax: $200. Page 2432 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Lot 81, Western Highlands, Banner Elk. Grantee: Geoff and Tricia Hawk. Grantor: David and Carolyn Hofmann. Excise tax: $58. Page 2450 of Book 539.
Jan. 23: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Appalachian View LLC. Grantor: Dale and Catherine Buchanan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2455 of Book 539.
Jan. 24: Unit 103F, Week 11, The Highlands at Sugar Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: The Highlands at Sugar Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Choy and Clifford Davis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2458 of Book 539.
Jan. 24: Lot 43, Lakeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michael and Theresa Manis, The Michael Durane Manis and Therese Ann Tebben Manis Revocable Joint Trust. Grantor: Michael and Therese Manis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2467 of Book 539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.