The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
Oct. 12: Unit E-109, Week 5, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: William and Karen Morgan. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 811 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: Unit E-112, Week 24, Mossy Creek Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mossy Creek Property Owners Association Inc. Grantor: Thomas McDowell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 820 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: One tract (0.94 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Bryan and Margaret Gonzalez. Grantor: Robert and Josephine Garcia. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 823 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: One tract (0.42 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Ronald and Andrea Buchanan. Grantor: Claude Baker II and Rebecca Baker. Excise tax: $2. Page 829 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: Three tracts, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kimberly and Thomas Ledford. Grantor: Kimberly and Thomas Ledford, Kimberly Burr. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 883 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: Lot 42, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Kimberly Schooley. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 886 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: One tract (0.94 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Dianne Moffitt, Dianne B. Davant Moffitt Revocable Trust. Grantor: Dianne and Lee Moffitt, Dianne Davant. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 919 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: Lot 28, Apple Orchard, Banner Elk. Grantee: Robert and Sandra Testani, Testani Living Trust. Grantor: Gary Hildreth, The Hildreth Family Trust. Excise tax: $100. Page 926 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: See document for description. Grantee: Joseph Nitti, Marianella Velasco. Grantor: Daniel and Deborah Walsh. Excise tax: $150. Page 931 of Book 550.
Oct. 12: Lot 5, Ridgeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Lawrence and Susan Lillie, The Lawrence J. Lillie and Susan Lillie Trust. Grantor: Lawrence and Susan Lillie, Lawrence J. Lillie Revocable Living Trust #11576.01, Susan Lillie Revocable Living Trust #11576.02. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 939 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Apt. 2, Building 1, Cluster 1A, Mountain Springs Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: James and Amy Emmanuel. Grantor: James Dunn Jr., James B. Dunn, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $740. Page 991 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Two tracts (0.54 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Ray Hollifield. Grantor: Tony and Marjorie Hollifield, The Marjorie L. Hollifield Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1009 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Unit 7, Building B, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: T and T Properties, LLC. Grantor: George and Jackie Brothers. Excise tax: $406. Page 1056 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: One tract (2.11 acres), Linville. Grantee: Dolphus Ramseur Jr. and Dana Ramseur. Grantor: Mountain Blue Sky, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1082 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot 289, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jerry and Melinda Travis. Grantor: Gary and Rhonda Withers. Excise tax: $64. Page 1109 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot 360, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Mark and Maria Hewitt. Grantor: Stacy McDonald, Harold and Dawn Stevens, Harold J. Stevens and Dawn H. Stevens Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $460. Page 1113 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Townhome Unit 301, Bear Run, Banner Elk. Grantee: Gerald and Valerie Fitzgerald. Grantor: Rudolph and Mary Cuthera. Excise tax: $758. Page 1148 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot 32, Glens at Grandfather, Banner Elk. Grantee: Allan Smith III and Melodee Smith. Grantor: Gary Goode, Eldon Amandus and Eldon D. Amandus Trust. Excise tax: $1,600. Page 1164 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Four tracts (21.91 acres), Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Cade, Katherine Bailey. Grantor: Billy and Diane Shoupe. Excise tax: $938. Page 1180 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot 22, Headwaters Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Creekside Heights LLC. Grantor: Mikel and Keely Miller, The Keely E. Miller Trust. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 1222 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot 21, Beech Mountain Falls Resort, Headwaters, Banner Elk. Grantee: Creekside Heights, LLC. Grantor: The Headwaters Property Owners Association. Excise tax: $130. Page 1227 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot 104, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Gregory and Rebecca Ebert. Grantor: Jonathan Hughes. Excise tax: $350. Page 1232 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot 65, Eagles Nest North, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Joseph and Karen Petty. Grantor: David and Angela Harriss. Excise tax: $310. Page 1234 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Unit 14, Building D, Skyleaf Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Crowe, Anita Hoppenstand, Hoppencrowe Family Trust. Grantor: Ramona Colley and Ramona S. Colley Trust. Excise tax: $329. Page 1261 of Book 550.
Oct. 13: Lot F4, Farms Section, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael and Lindsay Graves. Grantor: Javier and Viviana Mason. Excise tax: $160. Page 1263 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Lot 42, Blackpoint at Linville Falls, Altamont. Grantee: David Salle. Grantor: Brian and Karen Salle. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1269 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Lot 6, Sugar Cottages, Banner Elk. Grantee: Katherine Zazenski. Grantor: John Zazenski. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1271 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Lot 3, Fox Pointe, Banner Elk. Grantee: Michael Overton. Grantor: Mark and Lorrie Eilers. Excise tax: $1,340. Page 1301 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: One tract (2.51 acres), Linville. Grantee: Jay Grinney, Jay Grinney 2020 Revocable Trust. Grantor: Two Bones, LLC. Excise tax: $4,580. Page 1329 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Lot 4, Ridgeview Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Deborah Aiken-Hill, and Pamela Aiken. Grantor: William Hill, Deborah Hill. Excise tax: $190. Page 1333 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Lot 323, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Richard and Mary Henry. Grantor: Sheila Divvens, Sheila Divvens Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $265. Page 1337 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Unit 09D, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Merle Reese. Grantor: Marcia Henderson, Marcia M. Henderson Living Trust, Katherine Arrington, Merle Reese. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1340 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Unit 09A, Week 41, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: Richard King. Grantor: Marcia Henderson, Marcia M. Henderson Living Trust, Katherine Arrington, Merle Reese. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1342 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: One tract (0.50 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Arthur Buchanan. Grantor: Kenneth and Keitha Martin. Excise tax: $48. Page 1344 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: One tract (28.47 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles and Darlene Poore. Grantor: Pineola Properties LLC. Excise tax: $539. Page 1366 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: Unit D, Building 12, The Reserve at Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Jane Henshaw. Grantor: Kimberly Triplett. Excise tax: $660. Page 1400 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: One lot (0.58 acres), Linville. Grantee: Norvell Newland LLC. Grantor: Elmer Field Jr., Aleta Daniels Field. Excise tax: $380. Page 1425 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: One tract (0.26 acres), Linville. Grantee: Norvell Newland LLC. Grantor: Cardinal Partners LLP, Jeffery Gouge and Leonard Ellis. Excise tax: $390. Page 1429 of Book 550.
Oct. 14: One tract (1,500 sq. ft.), Linville. Grantee: Norvell Newland, LLC. Grantor: Cardinal Partners, LLP, Jeffery Gouge and Leonard Ellis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1433 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: See document for description. Grantee: Egger Family Properties LLC. Grantor: Lewis Lecka Jr., Lewis Lecka, Janice Lecka, Lewis Vance Lecka and Janice T. Lecka Irrevocable Trust, Gary Townsend. Excise tax: $600. Page 1463 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Unit 1, Building D, Greystone Condominium, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Warren and Clare Hudson. Grantor: Anita Fairbanks, Anita L. Fairbanks Revocable Trust of 1997. Excise tax: $630. Page 1470 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot 35A, Fox Meadow Farms, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles Tart Jr., Susan Tart. Grantor: DST of Polk County, LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1474 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: One tract (0.50 acres), Linville. Grantee: KBNO, Inc. Grantor: OSCA LLC. Excise tax: $550. Page 1478 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Unit 2, Building B, Elk Knob II, Banner Elk. Grantee: Charles McDonell Jr. Grantor: Charles McDonell Jr., Charles McDonell III, Beth and Anne McDonell, Robert Shaw, Susan McDonell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1496 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Unit 25D, Week 26, Blue Ridge Village II Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Teresa Ailshire. Grantor: Vergne and Barbara Harvey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1502 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Unit 1, Building 3, Cluster 1A, Mountain Springs Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Michele Simpson. Grantor: Virginia Sullivan. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 1507 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Unit D, Bldg. 5, Phase III, The Lodges at Elkmont Condominium, Banner Elk. Grantee: William Ulrich and Pamela Simpson. Grantor: Rita Morrell, Rita R. Morrell Trust. Excise tax: $604. Page 1531 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot 117, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Penny Welsch, David Warren. Grantor: Steven and Denise Brown, Steven A. Brown and Denise M. Brown Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $20. Page 1561 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot 106, Sugar Pointe Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Amy Lynch. Grantor: William and Sylvia Blosser. Excise tax: $66. Page 1563 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot 78, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Linda Hanson and Nagle Hanson Trust. Grantor: James, Judy and Sharon Covey, Judy Mace. Excise tax: $60. Page 1581 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Unit 2-B, Bldg. 17, The Vistas at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Randall and Susan Spickard. Grantor: Banner Elk Vista Properties LLC. Excise tax: $938. Page 1584 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot L-1, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Christian and Patricia Montesi. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC, Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC, LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $630. Page 1607 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot 7, Linville Oaks, Linville. Grantee: Jerry Goodmark, Ann Goodmark. Grantor: Linville 34, LLC. Excise tax: $2,000. Page 1615 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Unit 3, Bldg. C, Springhouse Villas Condominiums, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Sara Werling Waldron, John Waldron Jr. Grantor: Bonnie Feldman, Bonnie Marcia Feldman Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $1,143. Page 1618 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot 4 and 5, Woodland Meadows, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Carol Kropp, Carol W. Kropp Living Trust. Grantor: David E. Grice, David E. Grice Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,355. Page 1625 of Book 550.
Oct. 15: Lot L-44, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Laura Charlton. Grantor: Swanson Family Properties LLC. Excise tax: $650. Page 1653 of Book 550.
