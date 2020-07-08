The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
June 29: One tract (1.4 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: John and April Russell. Grantor: John Russell. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2184 of Book 544.
June 29: Lot S5, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kenneth Barnes. Grantor: Tanya and Kenneth Barnes. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2199 of Book 544.
June 29: Unit 2314, SugarTop Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Samuel Clawson, The Samuel R. Clawson Trust. Grantor: Samuel and Betsy Clawson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2218 of Book 544.
June 29: One tract (4.03 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Alcie Sturgill. Grantor: John and Ramona Sturgill. Excise tax: $316. Page 2222 of Book 544.
June 29: One tract (0.85 acres), Linville. Grantee: Joseph and Alcie Sturgill. Grantor: John and Ramona Sturgill. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2237 of Book 544.
June 29: Lot 25, Grandfather Mountain Heights, Wilson Creek. Grantee: Craig Minegar. Grantor: Craig and Judith Minegar. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2274 of Book 544.
June 29: Lot 216, Hickory Knoll Section, Elk River Development, Banner Elk. Grantee: Edward Bowers Jr., Brian Morris, Leslie M. Morris Jr., Leslie M. Morris Jr. Revocable Trust, Estate Tax Exemption Trust. Grantor: Edward Bowers Jr. Brian Morris, Leslie Morris Jr., and Leslie M. Morris, Jr. Revocable Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2298 of Book 544.
June 29: Lot 244, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: David and Joanne Silvia. Grantor: David and Joanne Silvia. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2323 of Book 544.
June 29: Unit 15, Building C, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Rose’s Problem LLC. Grantor: Edward Emery Jr. and Bonnie Emery. Excise tax: $390. Page 2325 of Book 544.
June 29: Lot 20, Block B, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Jon and Susan Driggers. Grantor: Alan and Joan Wahlers. Excise tax: $532. Page 2354 of Book 544.
June 29: Lot T-10, Timberline at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jack and Candace Savage. Grantor: Mark and William Adkins, Waterfront Group PLC LLC 401K Profit Sharing Plan. Excise tax: $550. Page 2377 of Book 544.
June 30: Lot 237, G.F. Co., Linville. Grantee: Taylor and Sara Stroud. Grantor: Mark and Tracy Deaver. Excise tax: $3,050. Page 2390 of Book 544.
June 30: See document for description. Grantee: The Headwaters Property Owners Association, Inc. Grantor: Wayne Sigmon, Headwaters at Banner Elk LLC. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2414 of Book 544.
June 30: Lot 14, Linville Oaks, Linville. Grantee: Adam and Lois Adams. Grantor: Linville 34, LLC. Excise tax: $400. Page 2429 of Book 544.
June 30: One tract (1.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Wilma Gaskin, Douglas and Donnie Teston. Grantor: Wilma Gaskin, Irma Gravely. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2434 of Book 544.
June 30: One tract (1.08 acres), Linville. Grantee: Douglas Teston. Grantor: Wilma Gaskin and Donnie Teston. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 2438 of Book 544.
June 30: Lot 105, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kenneth Abrams, Kenneth J. Abrams Revocable Living Trust. Grantor: Action Sign Creative LLC, Michael and Caroline Kerhoulas. Excise tax: $78. Page 2451 of Book 544.
June 30: Unit E, Building 8, Phase V, Lodges at Elkmont, Banner Elk. Grantee: Barbara Keltz. Grantor: Marc and Sandra Mills, Diane and Kenneth Braswell Jr. Excise tax: $400. Page 2457 of Book 544.
June 30: Unit 816, Sugar Mtn. Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: David and Sabrina Orr. Grantor: Vicki and Phillip Miller. Excise tax: $264. Page 37 of Book 545.
June 30: Lot 269A, Elk Creek Drive, Banner Elk. Grantee: Danny and Mary Benjoseph. Grantor: Gracie Casey. Excise tax: $750. Page 60 of Book 545.
June 30: Lot 79, Linville Meadows, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Jeffrey Paul Kenrick, Ilona Kenrick. Grantor: Divine Equity Properties LLC. Excise tax: $190. Page 76 of Book 545.
June 30: One tract (2.48 acres), Wilson Creek. Grantee: William and Tracie Stuart. Grantor: Victoria Yoder. Excise tax: $588. Page 78 of Book 545.
July 1: Lot 72, Linville Meadows Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Brian and Heather Lane. Grantor: Wyman Woods, Wyman Woods Jr., Marguerite Woods, Wyman and Marguerite Woods Family Trust. Excise tax: $328. Page 124 of Book 545.
July 1: Lot 47, Harbor Lake Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Kay Horney. Grantor: Hayden and Kay Horney. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 153 of Book 545.
July 1: Lot G56, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Todd and Tessa Knight. Grantor: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Excise tax: $600. Page 155 of Book 545.
July 1: Two tracts, Linville. Grantee: Paul and Fay Hughes. Grantor: Barbara Coffey. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 179 of Book 545.
July 1: Unit 12, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Eric and Tonya Almond. Grantor: Dewayne’s Properties LLC. Excise tax: $1,820. Page 182 of Book 545.
July 1: Unit 2, Building 9, Chestnut Ridge, Banner Elk. Grantee: Wayne, Naomi and Russell Vinson. Grantor: Bobby Clodfelter, Bobby R. Clodfelter Irrevocable Trust. Excise tax: $255. Page 202 of Book 545.
July 1: Lot 88, Mushroom Park, Sugar Mountain, Banner Elk. Grantee: Tatiana Santiago-Herzog, Neil Herzog. Grantor: Shirley and EP Desrochers, John Severson, E.P. Desrochers Trust. Excise tax: $470. Page 209 of Book 545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.