The following information is courtesy of Avery County Register of Deeds. Excise tax is assessed at $2 per $1,000 of reported sales price. To view the complete deed of any land transfer, click to www.averydeeds.com, click “search deeds” and search for the Page and Book number listed with each entry.
August 4: One tract (7.556 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings LLC. Grantor: Scott Heintzelman and Gary Cook. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 676 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (3.03 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: Deborah Nobles and Debbie Shell. Excise tax: $61. Page 678 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (52.446 acres), Beech Mountain. Grantee: Eagles Nest Holdings, LLC. Grantor: David and Jewell Cook, Jamie and Vickie Buckler, Beverly and Harry Cuthbertson, Cynthia Knisley, Jerry Wright II, Sandy Wright, Millard Cook III, Jacqueline, Brion and Byron Miller, Deborah Nobles, Kathleen and Charles Cook, Scott Heintzelman. Excise tax: $1,200. Page 680 of Book 580.
August 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $248. Page 697 of Book 580.
August 4: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $118. Page 700 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 21, Unit 17, Linville Ridge, Linville. Grantee: 1721 Forest Ridge LLC. Grantor: Rembert Cribb Jr. and Joan Cribb. Excise tax: $12,106. Page 708 of Book 580.
August 4: Unit 8E, Week 43, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Blue Ridge Village II Association, Inc. Grantor: Kamalasiri and Pushpa Wijewickrema. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 713 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 1, Klonteska Drive, Banner Elk. Grantee: Brian and Paula Leonard. Grantor: Ann Bracey, Jerry Little. Excise tax: $618. Page 717 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 78, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Anna McNeely and Stephen Roland. Grantor: Susan and David Chandler. Excise tax: $240. Page 742 of Book 580.
August 4: See document for description. Grantee: Johnnie Calloway. Grantor: Johnny Benfield and Johnnie Calloway. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 745 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot 78, Grouse Forest, Banner Elk. Grantee: 180 Casterly Rock LLC. Grantor: Michael, Margaret and Guido Massimei, Guido R. Massimei and Margaret M. Massimei Living Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 747 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (57.24 acres), Avery. Grantee: Kimberly Norris and Jason Aldridge. Grantor: Gordon Aldridge. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 751 of Book 580.
August 4: One tract (1.102 acres), Linville. Grantee: John Colocolough III and Lisa Colocolough, William Taylor Jr. and Christy Taylor. Grantor: Calder Clark, Calder Britt Clark Residuary Trust, Chauncey Clark IV. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 754 of Book 580.
August 4: Lot D2, Oak Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Philip and Kay Tate, Karen Lloyd. Grantor: Philip and Kay Tate, The Philip J. Tate Trust, The Kay Perry Tate Trust. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 771 of Book 580.
August 8: Lot G50, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ralph and Maria De La Rosa. Grantor: Scott Philbrook and Emily Spivey. Excise tax: $610. Page 980 of Book 580.
August 8: Lot 59, Village at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: John Destifano. Grantor: Meredith and William Gibson Jr., Brian and Collins Whitfield, Mathew and Kimberly Schmitt. Excise tax: $530. Page 983 of Book 580.
August 8: Three tracts (5.69 acres), Avery. Grantee: Brenda, Jeannie and Eric Ollis. Grantor: Brenda Ollis. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1000 of Book 580.
August 8: Unit 1161, Pinnacle Inn, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Courtney Wilson. Grantor: Mark and Amy Stevens, The Stevens Family Trust. Excise tax: $476. Page 1005 of Book 580.
August 8: Lot 71, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Steven and Jacqueline Lofgren. Grantor: Gregory and Dorothy Rogers, Gregory Alan Rogers and Dorothy Ann Rogers Revocable Living Trust. Excise tax: $300. Page 1025 of Book 580.
August 8: Unit 49, Building J, Briarcliff Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Jade Stone. Grantor: Kathryn Kading and David Snare. Excise tax: $250. Page 1032 of Book 580.
August 8: Three tracts (4.96 acres), Altamont. Grantee: Sonja Shea. Grantor: Dayne and Amber Anderson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1079 of Book 580.
August 9: Lot 92, Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Douglas and Sally Brackett, Noelle Demarino and Brittany Rose. Grantor: Stephanie, Jonathan, Kristi and Sandra Myers, Amy Page, Elizabeth and James Petty, and Sandra Light. Excise tax: $150. Page 1140 of Book 580.
August 9: Lot 48, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: John Graphenteen Jr. and Cari Graphenteen, Coy Franklin. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $240. Page 1151 of Book 580.
August 9: Lot 47, Block A, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Sandeep and Sasmita Mohanty. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $250. Page 1188 of Book 580.
August 9: Lot 12, Perdue Mountain, Linville. Grantee: Michele Duckett. Grantor: Margaret Schumacher, James, Ann and Robert Mathers. Excise tax: $37. Page 1205 of Book 580.
August 9: Unit 7, Cottages at Banner Elk, Banner Elk. Grantee: Nathan and Lisa Swenson. Grantor: Fahmi Mahmood and Tazin Tasnuva. Excise tax: $1,030. Page 1211 of Book 580.
August 9: Lot 32, Buckeye Hills West, Beech Mountain. Grantee: Peter and Stacy Buffa, Peter J. Buffa Revocable Trust and Stacy L. Buffa Revocable Trust. Grantor: Peter and Stacy Buffa. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1214 of Book 580.
August 9: Unit 2, Building G, Riveredge III Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Alan and Gwyn Gardner. Grantor: Robert and Karen Gilbertson. Excise tax: $1,400. Page 1219 of Book 580.
August 9: Two tracts (0.717 acres), Cranberry. Grantee: Angelo Accetturo. Grantor: Jack Norman. Excise tax: $100. Page 1223 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 10, Section B, Seven Devils, Banner Elk. Grantee: New World Vision of the Americas, Inc. Grantor: Steven and Gabrielle Cahoon. Excise tax: $5. Page 1227 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 6, The Laurels, Toe River. Grantee: Gary and Marie Gonzalez, Gary and Marie Gonzalez Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gary and Marie Gonzalez. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1229 of Book 580.
August 10: Unit B2, Sugarview Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: KMH, LLC. Grantor: Hankassi and Matthew Nicholson. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1238 of Book 580.
August 10: Multiple units and weeks, Blue Ridge Village II Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: Vacation Trust, Inc. Grantor: Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited, Inc. Excise tax: $32. Page 1241 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 51, Section 7, Seven Devils Resort, Banner Elk. Grantee: Ben and Gerry Arnold, The Gerry Sue Arnold Revocable Trust. Grantor: Gerry, Ben, Michael and Alicia Arnold. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1274 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 18, A Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Ian and Catherine Olmsted. Grantor: Doug and Renata Runyan. Excise tax: $510. Page 1287 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 59, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Lucy Croxton. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 1312 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 5, Block E, Mossy Creek Condominiums, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Catherine Howard. Grantor: Ryan and Ashley Tyrell. Excise tax: $90. Page 1314 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 1, Section B, Oberlin Development, Avery. Grantee: Katherine Newton and Kyle Jones. Grantor: Tiffany Maddux, Carlie Maddux. Excise tax: $660. Page 1318 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 59, Linville Heights, Linville. Grantee: Eric and Tara Bechard. Grantor: Atlas Land Partners, LLC. Excise tax: $160. Page 1321 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 294, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Patricia Rank. Grantor: Michael and Marsha Beaulieu. Excise tax: $750. Page 1331 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 9, Mountain Meadows, Banner Elk. Grantee: John and Beatrice Johnston. Grantor: Charles and Sharon Hmielewski. Excise tax: $98. Page 1352 of Book 580.
August 10: Apt. 1, Building 1, Grandfather Lodge Condominiums, Linville. Grantee: Wellington McConnell Jr. and Susan McConnell. Grantor: Barbara and Suzanne Davis, Barbara C. Davis Revocable Trust and Suzanne C. Davis Revocable Trust. Excise tax: $1,130. Page 1357 of Book 580.
August 10: One tract (0.602 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Gary and Pam Johnson. Grantor: Lysa and James Triantafillou, Pamela and James Williams, Howard and Margaret Horney. Excise tax: $170. Page 1362 of Book 580.
August 10: Lot 8, A Spruce Hollow Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Linda Schmidt. Grantor: Barbara and Paul Hatley. Excise tax: $379. Page 1401 of Book 580.
August 11: Lot 151, Laurel Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Michelle and Terrence Raum. Grantor: Carolyn Davenport. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1408 of Book 580.
August 11: Unit 521, Sugar Mountain Ski and Country Club, Banner Elk. Grantee: Kevin and Sachiko Price, The Price Trust. Grantor: Kevin and Sachiko Price. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1412 of Book 580.
August 11: Lot 188, Saddle Ridge, Elk River, Banner Elk. Grantee: James and Margaret Kaufman. Grantor: James Kaufman. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1415 of Book 580.
August 11: East portion of Lot 214, Highland Hills Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Peter and Katherine Peregrin. Grantor: Richard and Nancy Jones. Excise tax: $980. Page 1420 of Book 580.
August 11: Lot F10, Silver Springs Farm Townhomes, Banner Elk. Grantee: Midland Trust Company, Douglas Golden #1719062, Douglas Golden. Grantor: James Poff, Sandra Burman, Andrea Banks, Jennifer and John Gay. Excise tax: $680. Page 1445 of Book 580.
August 11: Lot F50, Lodges at Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Mark and Kimberly Tribus. Grantor: Thomas Lee Properties, LLC. Excise tax: $730. Page 1452 of Book 580.
August 11: Lot 55, B Section, Linville Land Harbor, Linville. Grantee: Donita Berckemeyer. Grantor: Donita Berckemeyer and Judy Young. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1456 of Book 580.
August 11: Lot G26, Great Camp, Eagles Nest, Banner Elk. Grantee: Without A Paddle, LLC. Grantor: Evengelina Goudie and Kimberley Kohn. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1474 of Book 580.
August 11: Two tracts, Cranberry. Grantee: Lucia Cloninger. Grantor: Betty Jo Cloninger. Excise tax: No taxable consideration. Page 1476 of Book 580.
August 11: One tract (1.17 acres), Linville. Grantee: Charles and Jennifer Jennings. Grantor: James and Amanda Jones, Amanda and Sanford Hughes. Excise tax: $358. Page 1480 of Book 580.
August 11: One tract (1.19 acres), Banner Elk. Grantee: Donald and Jandy Salguero. Grantor: John Lavelle Jr. and Emily Lavelle. Excise tax: $136. Page 1503 of Book 580.
